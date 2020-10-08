Africa
Meet Queen Victoria’s Black Goddaughter: New Portrait of Sarah Forbes Bonetta on Display (Video)
*A new portrait of Queen Victoria’s black goddaughter, Sarah Forbes Bonetta, is now on view at Osborne, the seaside home created by the Queen and Prince Albert.
Per a statement, the painting—created by artist Hannah Uzor—is based on a photograph currently housed at the National Portrait Gallery in London. It’s one of a series of works commissioned by English Heritage to spotlight historical black figures whose stories have previously been overlooked.
“What I find interesting about Sarah is that she challenges our assumptions about the status of black women in Victorian Britain,” says Uzor, whose family and children share Bonetta’s Nigerian heritage, in the statement. “ … To see Sarah return to Osborne, her godmother’s home, is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story.”
Per Smithsonian.com:
Bonetta was born into a prominent Yoruba family in 1843. When she was 5 years old, a rival king, Gezo of Dahomey (located in what is now Benin), defeated her tribe. Historians say Gezo killed the young girl’s parents and enslaved her, forcing her to fulfill “whatever role was required of her” at the Dahomey court. Bonetta ended up in England as the result of a failed diplomatic mission. In 1850, British Captain Frederick Forbes tried—and failed—to convince Gezo to abandon his role in the slave trade. The king gifted Bonetta to the captain as an act of conciliation; Forbes, in turn, brought the orphaned child back to his home country, renaming her after himself and the ship on which they’d arrived.
Watch a report about Sarah’s story and the painting below:
OUR ROOTS on Nigeria – Here’s to the Next 60
*Last week, on 1st October, Nigeria marked its 60th Independence Anniversary and will do so throughout October, in a subdued manner due to Covid-19.
The celebration continues on digital formats such as social media, as well as in places where with social distancing, small gatherings are permitted. This week, OUR ROOTS continues to highlight significant events, people, and places that have helped shape the nation’s history.
Nigeria was once a British Colony and ironically, Britain is also celebrating Black History month in October, with an emphasis on the importance of why Black History matters.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator and one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition.He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and he also took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute of South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com
Who Asked My Son If He’s Going Trick-Or-Treating?: Watch Mom Curse Out Store Worker Who Mocked Her Child’s African Garb
*Video has surfaced of a Black mother confronting a white drug store employee who allegedly saw one of her children dressed in a traditional African garment and asked him if he was going trick-or-treating.
The irate mother had her son point out the offender behind the counter. The mother then demands that the employee get the store manager on the phone.
“It’s September! When will he be going trick-or-treating?” the mother asked the employee as she was calling the manager on her cell phone. “Exactly when in September would my son in African garment be going trick-or-treating?”
“I didn’t know what it was,” the employee tried explaining before the mother cut her off and started pacing out of frame.
“Whichever one of yall b**ches think he will be going trick-or-treating in the middle of god d*mn September, all you need to do is ask his mama! …But you sitting in the middle of a black neighborhood and you gon’ see three children dressed beautifully…”
Mom cut herself off and asked the employee’s name as she was handed the phone with the manager on the line. The employee said her name was Sandra.
Once on the phone, the mother said to the manager, “So let me tell you about Sandra’s racist ass,” and began to unload.
“Now I don’t know what the hell y’all do to train these people who work up here, but we live in this neighborhood, we spend money in this neighborhood, and as long as y’all in this neighborhood, you will respect the money that makes sure yo’ ass got a check.”
She continued to Sandra, “Lying racist b**ch. …See y’all don’t understand when Black people act culturally-correct. But you understand when I cuss you the f**k out. You understand this language real quick.”
Watch it all unfold below:
** FEATURED STORY **
Nesma Yahia: Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People
*Vertically challenged Egyptians have a new place to shop for clothes, thanks to a 20-year-old student with dwarfism.
Budding fashion designer and Mansoura University student Nesma Yahia, who became the country’s first model with the condition, has also created the nation’s first collection of clothes specifically for little people and those of short stature.
After struggling to find clothes that fit her and often resorting to shopping in the children’s section, Yahia began working on the idea last year and launched her first line — called“Breeze”— last month. Her goal was to make clothing for little people more accessible and to help others who have been ridiculed about their height feel more confident.
“I felt that we are a marginalized part of society. Even clothes are not available to us,” the proud Muslim, who stands at just under 3.5 feet, said. “So I decided to buy materials and drew up designs I liked before asking a producer for help making them.”
The designs, which are not limited to a certain age group, feature options for women who wear hijabs and those who don’t, as well as articles of clothing for men. They include a variety of designs for evening wear, kaftans, blouses, skirts and dresses and are available for purchase across Egypt.
“I designed the collection so that it does not show too much of the body and does not make us appear too short, and not necessarily to cope with recent fashion trends,” Yahia said. “The most important thing is that the item fits and the person loves wearing them.”
Able to create her brand without any financial support, Yahia hopes to receive backing in the future so that she can create additional collections and her line can go international.
“Thank God I made the first step of my dream,” she said on Facebook in celebration of her achievements so far.
Dwarfism is a medical or genetic condition that usually results in an adult height of 4’10” or shorter, among both men and women, according to the Little People of America. The most frequently diagnosed cause of dwarfism is achondroplasia, a genetic condition that makes up 70% of all cases and occurs in one per 26,000 to 40,000 births.
American designer Kathy D. Woods, who has also been diagnosed with dwarfism, similarly created a fashion line for little people in 2014.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Stan Chrapowicki)
The post Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People appeared first on Zenger News.
