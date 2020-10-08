Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mary J. Blige is on ‘The Real’ & Technology is Helping the Black Community Fight Social Injustice
*On Thursday, Oct. 8, the hosts of The Real address the fact that because of today’s technology, the Black community is finally getting justice. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais feels that because of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent quarantine, people were forced to pay attention to George Floyd’s death when it was captured by media. Co-host Loni Love thinks that before social injustice was so widely publicized, it was being denied and now it can’t be.
And The Real welcomes superstar Mary J. Blige! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she shares how she has partnered with the P.O.W.E.R. of Sure to address health disparities among Black women and why this initiative is deeply personal to her.
Then the ladies discuss President Trump’s message to “not be afraid” of the Covid-19 virus. Co-host Jeannie Mai contrasts this with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s messages of thanks and prayer when they were recovering from being ill, and co-host Loni Love thinks that America should be run like a country instead of a business and that we need to help people understand that.
And Garcelle admits people can find her intimidating, but she is holding out to find her “prince!”
Mary J. Blige On The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure And Breast Cancer Awareness
Garcelle Beauvais: For me, I feel like white people were just going on with their lives. They were just going on with their lives, maybe if they saw something they didn’t get it, and I feel like because of George Floyd, because of Covid, because of quarantine, people were sitting still, people were in their homes – and had to watch what happened. This horrific thing that happened to George Floyd. I think that that’s what made people sort of be now be more aware and more “woke,” if you will. What do you guys think about this?
Loni Love: I think for a long time people thought that people of color were making up stories about racism and discrimination.
Garcelle: Yup.
Jeannie Mai: Yeah.
Loni: And you’re right, you know, Garcelle, that people are in their own lives, they’re busy with their own lives, they’re busy raising their kids. You need to have some friends of color. Especially some Black people.
Garcelle: Yeah.
Loni: And that’s the thing too! We’re still a segregated country. We still don’t have a lot of, you know, we may work with people of color? But when we go home, do we have, I mean, do we have different people of different cultures and ethnicities? So I think that was a large problem. But then also, it kind of goes back to what we were saying about having diversity on television. We also need to have diversity in news. If the national news doesn’t cover this stuff, which they hadn’t been covering, you know, people think that it doesn’t exist. So thank goodness for technology, thank goodness for videos now, because you see, “Wow, this really is happening,” and there’s some injustices that’s happening and now you get to see it so now you have to, as a person, say, “Is this morally right?” So this is just – thank goodness for technology because now it’s showing that, you know, people were saying, “There are things happening in our communities,” but, you know, people were denying it. Now you can’t deny it, ‘cause it’s right there on camera.
Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*The L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged Tory Lanez in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
The Canadian-born artist addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting at Her Feet
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
T-Boz Says Music Industry Shaded TLC After Death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes [WATCH]
*TLC singer T-Boz is speaking out about how the group was done dirty after Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes passed.
In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer recalled the single moment that put the group back on the map. She also calls out the industry players she claims wanted nothing to do with TLC after the death of Left Eye.
“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Ev-er-y-body. They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah bruh that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul. So I was just like, you just have to find that one person to say yes and find your new normal. We all know it’s never going to be the same again but you find your new normal and you keep going. And that is what Lisa would want us to do and I have kids to feed. It’s TLC forever, whether she’s physically here or not,” T-Boz said, per MadameNoire.
So who exactly was she referring to when she said “everybody?”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
“Everybody L.A. Reid. I’ll call em all out. I don’t care. L.A. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kind of millions. I remember the one who said yes was VH1 Superbowl Blitz. That concert was the most stressful, hectic concert but it ended up being the greatest.
Like, our sound guy, his stomach exploded. He was in the ER. Nelly was supposed to open, he was on a plane. As soon as we land and we have a police escort, he’s like, ‘I got to get my hair cut.’ Laughs.
And Dougie Fresh came through and Misty Copeland. I was like maybe God wanted it this way so we can still prove to people that we don’t need anybody else to rock a show.
Drake he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest. He was like, ‘I don’t know…I’m working on my performance.’ T.I….everybody.
And I don’t blame them. Sometimes you wonder if it was like you’re worried that you’re going to look sucker-free Sunday standing next to us because it may be over or you don’t want to be a part of that.
But it’s all good because it turned out, exactly the way it was supposed to be.
I love Dougie Fresh for this. His mom was sick. He spent the night in the hospital and came straight to open up the show with us on “Ain’t To Proud to Beg.”
Then I did a beautiful solo light on Misty Copeland and she did a beautiful dance to “Waterfalls” through her ballet act.
But that was one of the best concerts. And we got the highest ratings and that’s what put us on the map. And everybody and their mama started calling us to perform again.”
Scroll up and watch T-Boz’s full interview via the YouTube clip above. She also dishes about the ways fans can be disrespectful over Left Eye’s death.
Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
*Niecy Nash appears alongside her new wife in Jessica Betts in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows Nash wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you,” says Betts in the clip. “You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress recently opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shared. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Watch the music video via the YouTube player above.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
