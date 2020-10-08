Obama/Trump/Political
Kamala Harris & Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate Recap – Election 2020 Trump vs. Biden (VIDEO)
*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the Vice Presidential debate looking at policy answers by Kamala Harris & Mike Pence.
Moore pays attention to all topics discussed from the Green New Deal to Coronavirus.
Steven Ivory: D.J. Rogers: ‘Say You Love Me’ Singer Gone, But Not Forgotten + Exclusive Bobby Holland Photos
*It was sometime in 1978, just after midnight at Total Experience Recording Studios in the heart of Hollywood, and through gigantic wall sound monitors, D.J. Rogers was blasting a track called “Love Brought Me Back.”
The singer/songwriter/keyboardist had invited me and Bobby Holland—fledgling Soul Newspaper music journalist and the paper’s staff photographer, respectively–to hear his new music, and we were eager to oblige.
We didn’t even bother to drop off our dates. After taking them to a concert at the Roxy Theatre, we simply brought the ladies with us to the studio.
D.J. didn’t mind. The more ears, the better. In the studio, there was just the five of us—six, if you count Gap Band bassist Robert Wilson, quietly intoxicated more than any human should ever be, who periodically wandered in and out of the studio to take an approving listen.
The then portly Rogers, in a wine colored, long sleeve button down dress shirt and gray slacks, alternated between sitting behind the studio sound board turning knobs and occasionally standing up and rocking to the music, occasionally firing off soulful vocal ad-libs with the groove.
And “Love Brought Me Back” was quite the groove. A mid-tempo arrangement driven by a chugging, funky rhythm section and a choir’s worth of joyously singing background session voices, all of it accented by dramatic, majestic strings charted by virtuoso arranger Jerry Peters, “Love Brought Me Back,” was more than the title song of D.J.’s fifth album and his first for Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White ’s Columbia-distributed ARC label; the big, anthemic track represented the jubilant declaration of one man’s resilience through funny money, bad record deals and assorted personal woe, to rise back up.
The lyric said “Love” brought him back, but since D.J. never wrote a secular song that wasn’t a lyric away from being uncut gospel, you knew who he was really singing about.
Recorded in parallel “Woods”—at Total Experience studio, owned by black music impresario, the late Lonnie Simmons, D.J.’s manager at the time, in Hollywood, and Ike Turner’s legendary Bolic Sound facility in Inglewood–the album was going to be D.J.’s undisputed breakout. At least, that’s how Bobby and I felt that night, and we told a beaming D.J. as much.
I love DeWayne Julius Rogers. I say this in present tense because, while he passed away on August 22, D.J. hasn’t gone anywhere. Through eight R&B albums, plenty yet-to- be-released R&B material and extensive recorded work in gospel genre, Mr. Rogers is still here, moving and inspiring us with his music.
Here, I choose to honor D.J. by sharing parcels of memories I have of the man.
First: freely I admit that over the years, during the hundreds of times I’ve played D.J.’s sentimental “Say You Love Me,” I’ve often listened through tears. Who wouldn’t want to feel about somebody what D.J. expresses in the song?
While “Say You Love Me” has been recorded by Natalie Cole and Jennifer Holliday, unwittingly, it’s D.J. himself who keeps his song from being covered over and again.
That’s because a cover can’t do “Say You Love Me” justice. What appears simple is a masterpiece of subtle, intricate chording and the melding of a capable rhythm section, sweetened by the harmonics of one Keith Hatchell on bass. That arrangement possess a feel that will remain elusive.
And then there’s D.J. Explaining and pleading, his folksy, impassioned delivery transforms often downright corny lyrics into sheer, unmitigated swooning romance. Again: who wouldn’t want to feel that way about somebody?
D.J. was down to earth. Funny. Kept me laughing throughout our 1975 interview at RCA’s Hollywood building. The label had just released It’s Good To Be Alive—featuring “Say You Love Me”—D.J.’s second album after he’d released his first on songwriter Leon Russell’s Tulsa-based Shelter label (where he worked with a fledgling Gap Band; it was D.J. who introduced them to Lonnie Simmons, who in turn launched Gap, downsized to Charlie, Ronnie and Robert Wilson, into a run of hits), and he was hopeful.
That year I was at the Troubadour in West Hollywood when D.J. and his band nearly burned the place down during a rollicking, two-set one-night-stand. Onstage, you couldn’t fuck with D.J.
He’s from the church. That’s all you have to say, really. If you’re a musician in the church, you learn how to make people feel the Spirit. That ability is indispensable.
From Los Angeles, his father was a minister and singer. D.J., self-taught on piano, nurtured his skills in various choirs, including that of the legendary Reverend James Cleveland.
And Rogers was a masterful squaller—that time-honored, soul-stirring vocal technique passed down through black gospel lineage over the centuries.
Best described as a cross between the sound of a guttural shout and someone trying to clear their throat of phlegm while somebody is choking them (okay, so it’s not the best description), a great squaller, like a gale force wind, can set a listener back on their heels. D.J. would unleash his squall during “Bulah Jean,” his churchy, drama-filled, heart-tugging show-stopper about a poor, saintly childhood friend, and bring the house down.
In L.A. I’d go see Rogers anywhere: the Simmons-owned Total Experience nightclub on Crenshaw Blvd; The Name Of The Game Jr., over on Slauson (I think)—and always left a venue pleased and ever astounded by D.J.’s gift.
Often referred to as the west coast’s Donny Hathaway, vocally Rogers could “run” his ass off. I was at the Shrine Auditorium in 1977 when, during one of those zillion-R&B-acts-on-one-bill shows (Ohio Players protégé band funk band Faze-O opened the evening, playing their hit “Riding High”), an up and coming Peabo Bryson was closing his set with “Feel The Fire,” when out of the wings, mic in hand, emerged D.J. Rogers. The two went toe-to-toe trading thunderous vocal runs and ad-lbbs (“OoooOOOOhhhhh!”… “OOOOooohhhhhh!”) like two soul singing gunslingers. It lasted all of a minute. The Auditorium was on its feet.
Not only a perceptive singer, writer and keyboardist, D.J. was also a great bandleader who trusted the players he chose.
“D.J. would just let me go,” says the legendary bassist Keni Burke, whose artful moaning, bending and string-popping holds down the funky bottom on D.J.’s “Love Brought Me Back.” An alumnus of the iconic ‘70s sibling group The Five Stairsteps (“Ooh Child”), Burke went on to become a solo artist and producer whose 1982 hit, “Risin’ To The Top,” is one of the most sampled tracks of all time.
“He inspired the musicians he worked with,” says Burke, “because he’d let you do your thing. The rhythm track on ‘Love Brought Me Back?’ We cut that in one take. D.J. rehearsed us a few times, and then we recorded it. He didn’t spend time doing something over and over; you wanna capture that fire on the track. I loved D.J.; he was like a big brother to me.”
Indeed, both gospel and secular music communities revered Rogers. Among the great players who insisted D.J. guest on their recordings–Patrice Rushen, who duets with Rogers during the wicked prowl, “Givin’ It Up Is Givin’ Up” from her 1979 album, Pizzazz.
Alas, Love Brought Me Back, a vital LP in the Rogers canon, wasn’t the commercial success it deserved to be. That—the idea that an artist as brilliantly talented as D.J. never broke out—is not only Rogers’ story, but the unfortunate tale of a multitude of deserving acts whose recording careers were shortchanged by a music industry that historically took more than it gave.
Thankfully, an often dastardly business didn’t stop D.J. Rogers from creating work that every true lover of soul music deserves to hear.
Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]
Reimagined Version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Black Man’ Video Features Wonder and Other Global Pioneers and Influencers of Color
*A powerful new video is now available for the creative reimagining of Stevie Wonder’s “Black Man,” remixed by Brennan Williams (aka Will Coloan), producer and founder of Coloan Records. Featuring historic images of more than 100 influential Americans and global figures, as well as a spoken introduction by Motown legend Stevie Wonder himself, the video was also directed, edited, and produced by Williams. The video can be viewed on YouTube.
“Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest artists of humankind,” says Williams, who uses the handle “Will Coloan” in the studio. “When I started remixing ‘Black Man,’ it prompted me to put my directorial hat on to create a video to match the powerful sentiments of his lyrics and the strength, tenacity and the accomplishments of Black men,” which originally appeared on his classic 1976 double album Songs In The Key of Life.
The “Black Man” remix – influenced by Afrobeat, dubstep, and world music with a pulsating chant of “Black Man, Black Man, Black Man” – was released on July 6, 2020, and can be heard on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. A celebration of the contributions made by international men of color and others to the fabric of America, it underscores the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the continued fight for social justice and equality, 44 years after Wonder released his original recording. Williams’ “Black Man” track leads the current wave of similar musical tributes to Black achievement, such as “Entrepreneur” by Pharrell featuring Jay-Z.
The brilliant new “Black Man” video visually spans our country’s turbulent history, from the Revolution to the Civil War, from Jim Crow to Civil Rights, and from segregation to Black Lives Matter and illustrates Wonder’s lyrics with historic footage, illustrations, and photos. Included are images of Barack Obama, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., Squanto, Cesar Chavez, Nelson Mandela, W.E.B. Du Bois, Frederick Douglas, James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, Muhammad Ali, John Lewis, Thurgood Marshall, Colin Kaepernick, Gordon Parks, Dick Gregory, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy, Richard Pryor, Elijah Muhammad, Jackie Robinson, Arthur Ashe, Sidney Poitier, Spike Lee, The Exonerated Five, Emmett Till, The Tuskegee Airmen, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, the Black Panther Party, and more than 100 others. Images of those who have lost their lives due to violence and police brutality, as well as footage of civil unrest and peaceful protests are also featured, culminating in a call to action.
“Given the recent events of civil unrest, and the murders of innocent men and women, I felt it was necessary to acknowledge and accurately represent the immense diversity of Black men using the context and framework of Stevie’s song,” continues Williams. “In addition to paying homage to the Grammy Award winner, I wanted to recognize ancestors, influencers, and history makers, past and present. Some faces you may not recognize — including my late father, who was a producer and inspired me to pursue a career in music — but these individuals are conscious, working, influential, and servicing their communities. These are people who deserve to be celebrated.”
Founded in 2008, Coloan Records creates theme mixes that combine original and remixed tracks to deliver eclectic and complex music programming. With unparalleled expertise in sensory branding and cultural programming, Coloan Records delivers unique viewing and listening experiences that captivate and move audiences across the globe. Coloan Records has created musical experiences for such clients as The Recording Academy, Harvard University, Toyota, McDonald’s, Black Portraiture Conferences (presented in New York, Italy, and South Africa), Misty Copeland’s Dance Tribute to Wynton Marsalis, and the African American Museum of Philadelphia’s 40th Anniversary Gala honoring media trailblazers Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins. Founder and CEO Brennan Williams is also the creator of specially curated monthly playlists for the relaunched Global Communicator magazine.
This Mom’s DIY Distance Learning Set-Up For Her 3 Kids – Less than $20 Each – Is Genius (Watch)
*A Kentucky mom has crafted a DIY remote learning set-up for her three children that is so dope, it has gone viral.
Angelina Harper, a special education teacher from Louisville, built work stations for each of her children, Aubrie, 8 and twins Paige and Peyton, 6. Photos of the workspaces posted on her Facebook page garnered a quick 126,000 likes and 29,000 shares.
“I think it’s something so many families can relate to,” Harper told “Good Morning America.” “I’m trying to figure out what’s going to work in our home. Some families might say, ‘We have limited space, limited resources.'”
Harper said it cost her under $20 to make one learn-from-home station, and purchased most of the materials at a dollar store. She bought tripod foam boards and cut them in half. Each work station has a child’s name, a pouch to keep their daily schedule, a clip-on light, a calendar and a hook for hanging headphones. On each station Harper added words of affirmation like “you can do this,” “take a break,” or “we love you.”
“It’s mobile, affordable and it’s flexible,” Harper said. “If my son said, ‘I’m going to sit on the floor today instead of at the table,’ he could do that. It’s so multi-purpose, yet so simple.”
“If it helps someone else — a student, child, another parent — I think that’s so much more than a like or a share,” Harper said. “That’s where my heart is.”
Watch her demonstrate the setup below:
