Kamala Harris & Mike Pence Vice Presidential Debate Recap – Election 2020 Trump vs. Biden (VIDEO)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mike Pence - Kamala Harris / Getty

*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the Vice Presidential debate looking at policy answers by Kamala Harris & Mike Pence.

Moore pays attention to all topics discussed from the Green New Deal to Coronavirus.

Arts & Culture

Steven Ivory: D.J. Rogers: ‘Say You Love Me’ Singer Gone, But Not Forgotten + Exclusive Bobby Holland Photos

Published

1 month ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

DJ Rogers_3 (frontpage1) 24331_0312
DJ Rogers_3 (frontpage) 24331_0312

DJ Rogers at The Total Experience Night Club, circa mid 1970s / ©Bobby Holland

*It was sometime in 1978,  just after midnight  at  Total  Experience Recording Studios  in the  heart of  Hollywood, and through gigantic wall sound monitors,  D.J. Rogers was blasting  a  track called “Love Brought Me Back.”

The singer/songwriter/keyboardist had invited me and Bobby Holland—fledgling Soul Newspaper music journalist and the paper’s staff photographer, respectively–to hear his new music, and we were eager to oblige.

We didn’t even bother to drop off our dates.  After taking them to a concert at the Roxy Theatre, we simply  brought the ladies with us to the studio.

D.J. didn’t mind.  The more ears, the better.  In the studio, there was just the five of us—six, if  you count Gap Band bassist  Robert Wilson,  quietly intoxicated more than any human should ever be, who periodically wandered in and out of the studio to take an approving listen.

The then portly Rogers,  in a wine colored, long sleeve button down dress shirt and gray slacks, alternated between sitting behind the studio sound board turning  knobs  and occasionally standing  up and rocking to the music,  occasionally firing  off soulful vocal ad-libs with the groove.

And  “Love  Brought Me  Back”  was quite the groove.  A mid-tempo arrangement driven by a chugging, funky rhythm  section  and a  choir’s  worth  of  joyously singing background session voices,  all of it accented by  dramatic, majestic strings charted by virtuoso  arranger Jerry Peters, “Love Brought Me Back,” was more than the title song  of D.J.’s  fifth album  and  his first for Earth, Wind & Fire  founder Maurice White ’s Columbia-distributed ARC label;  the big, anthemic track represented the jubilant declaration of one man’s resilience through funny  money, bad record  deals  and assorted personal woe,  to rise back up.

The lyric said “Love” brought him back, but since  D.J. never  wrote  a  secular song that wasn’t a lyric away from being uncut gospel, you knew who he was really singing  about.

Recorded in parallel “Woods”—at Total Experience studio, owned by  black  music impresario, the late  Lonnie Simmons, D.J.’s manager at the time, in Hollywood,  and Ike Turner’s legendary Bolic Sound facility in Inglewood–the album was going to be D.J.’s undisputed  breakout.  At least, that’s how Bobby  and I  felt that   night, and we  told a beaming  D.J. as much.

DJ Rogers - Lionel & Brenda Ritchie

D J Rogers, Lionel Richie, Brenda Richie, Benny Ashburn (Commodores Manager) Motown Records event mid 70’s Hollywood CA. / Photo: ©Bobby Holland

I  love  DeWayne Julius Rogers.  I say this in present tense  because,  while  he passed away on August  22,  D.J. hasn’t  gone anywhere.  Through  eight R&B albums, plenty yet-to- be-released R&B material and extensive recorded work in gospel genre, Mr. Rogers is still here, moving  and inspiring us with his music.

Here, I choose to honor D.J. by sharing parcels of  memories I have of the man.

First: freely I admit that over the years,  during the hundreds of times  I’ve  played D.J.’s  sentimental “Say You Love Me,”  I’ve often listened through tears.  Who  wouldn’t want to feel about somebody what D.J. expresses in the song?

While “Say You Love Me” has been recorded by Natalie Cole and Jennifer  Holliday,  unwittingly,  it’s D.J.  himself who keeps his  song  from  being  covered  over and again.

That’s  because a cover can’t do “Say You Love Me” justice. What appears simple is a masterpiece of subtle, intricate chording and the melding of a capable rhythm section, sweetened by the harmonics of one  Keith Hatchell on bass. That arrangement possess a feel that will  remain  elusive.

And then there’s D.J. Explaining and pleading, his folksy, impassioned delivery  transforms  often downright  corny lyrics into sheer, unmitigated swooning romance. Again: who wouldn’t want to feel that  way  about somebody?

D.J. was down to earth. Funny. Kept me laughing throughout our 1975 interview at RCA’s Hollywood building.  The label had just released It’s Good To Be  Alive—featuring “Say You Love  Me”—D.J.’s second album after he’d released his first on songwriter Leon Russell’s Tulsa-based Shelter label (where he worked with a fledgling Gap Band; it was D.J. who introduced  them to  Lonnie Simmons, who in turn launched Gap, downsized to Charlie,  Ronnie and  Robert  Wilson, into a run of hits),  and he  was hopeful.

That year I was at the Troubadour in West Hollywood  when  D.J. and  his  band  nearly burned the place down  during a rollicking,  two-set one-night-stand.  Onstage,  you couldn’t fuck with D.J.

He’s from the church.  That’s all you have to say, really. If you’re a musician in the church,  you learn how to make people feel the Spirit.  That ability is indispensable.

From Los  Angeles,  his father was a  minister  and  singer.  D.J., self-taught on piano, nurtured his skills in various choirs,  including that of  the legendary  Reverend  James  Cleveland.

And Rogers  was  a  masterful  squaller—that  time-honored, soul-stirring vocal  technique passed down through black gospel lineage over the centuries.

Best described as a  cross between the  sound  of a guttural shout  and  someone  trying to clear  their  throat  of phlegm while somebody is  choking  them  (okay, so it’s not the best description),  a great squaller, like a gale  force wind,  can set a listener back on their heels.  D.J. would unleash his squall during “Bulah Jean,” his churchy, drama-filled, heart-tugging show-stopper about a poor, saintly childhood friend, and bring  the house down.

DJ Rogers & fans 24331_0309

DJ Rogers & fans at the Total Experience night club show in  – Mid 70s / Photo: ©Bobby Holland

In  L.A.  I’d go see Rogers anywhere:  the Simmons-owned  Total Experience nightclub on Crenshaw Blvd;  The Name Of The Game Jr., over on Slauson (I think)—and always left   a  venue pleased and  ever astounded  by D.J.’s gift.

Often  referred to as the west coast’s  Donny Hathaway, vocally Rogers could “run” his  ass  off. I was at the Shrine   Auditorium in 1977 when, during one of those zillion-R&B-acts-on-one-bill shows  (Ohio Players protégé band funk band  Faze-O opened the evening,  playing their hit “Riding High”),   an up and coming  Peabo  Bryson was closing his    set with “Feel The  Fire,”  when out  of the wings,  mic in hand,  emerged  D.J. Rogers.  The  two  went  toe-to-toe trading thunderous vocal runs  and  ad-lbbs (“OoooOOOOhhhhh!”… “OOOOooohhhhhh!”) like two  soul singing gunslingers.  It lasted all of a  minute.  The Auditorium  was  on  its  feet.

Not only a  perceptive singer, writer and  keyboardist, D.J.  was also  a  great bandleader who trusted the players he  chose.

“D.J. would  just let me go,” says the  legendary  bassist  Keni  Burke,  whose artful  moaning,  bending  and string-popping  holds down the funky bottom on  D.J.’s  “Love  Brought  Me Back.”  An alumnus  of the iconic  ‘70s  sibling  group  The  Five  Stairsteps  (“Ooh  Child”), Burke  went  on to  become  a  solo artist  and  producer  whose  1982  hit,  “Risin’  To The  Top,” is one of the  most sampled tracks  of all  time.

“He inspired  the  musicians  he  worked  with,” says Burke,  “because  he’d let you  do your thing.   The rhythm  track  on  ‘Love  Brought  Me  Back?’  We cut that in one take.  D.J. rehearsed us a few  times, and then we recorded  it.  He didn’t spend time doing something  over and  over;  you  wanna  capture  that  fire  on  the  track.  I  loved  D.J.;  he   was like  a  big brother to me.”

Indeed, both gospel and secular music communities revered  Rogers.  Among the great players who  insisted  D.J. guest  on their recordings–Patrice Rushen, who duets  with Rogers during the wicked prowl, “Givin’  It  Up  Is Givin’  Up”  from her 1979 album,  Pizzazz.

Alas,  Love Brought  Me  Back, a vital LP in the Rogers canon, wasn’t the commercial success it deserved to be.  That—the idea that an artist as brilliantly talented  as D.J. never broke out—is not  only Rogers’ story, but the unfortunate tale of a multitude of deserving acts whose recording careers were shortchanged by a music  industry that  historically took more than it gave.

Thankfully, an often dastardly  business  didn’t  stop D.J. Rogers from  creating work that every true  lover of soul music deserves  to  hear.

Steven Ivory

Steven Ivory

Steven Ivory, veteran journalist, essayist and author, writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]

Reimagined Version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Black Man’ Video Features Wonder and Other Global Pioneers and Influencers of Color

Published

2 months ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

black man
Black Man Cover Image (Photo Credit: Coloan Records)

BrennanWillamsBlackManCover

*A powerful new video is now available for the creative reimagining of Stevie Wonder’s “Black Man,” remixed by Brennan Williams (aka Will Coloan), producer and founder of Coloan Records. Featuring historic images of more than 100 influential Americans and global figures, as well as a spoken introduction by Motown legend Stevie Wonder himself, the video was also directed, edited, and produced by Williams. The video can be viewed on YouTube.

“Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest artists of humankind,” says Williams, who uses the handle “Will Coloan” in the studio. “When I started remixing ‘Black Man,’ it prompted me to put my directorial hat on to create a video to match the powerful sentiments of his lyrics and the strength, tenacity and the accomplishments of Black men,” which originally appeared on his classic 1976 double album Songs In The Key of Life.

The “Black Man” remix – influenced by Afrobeat, dubstep, and world music with a pulsating chant of “Black Man, Black Man, Black Man” – was released on July 6, 2020, and can be heard on Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. A celebration of the contributions made by international men of color and others to the fabric of America, it underscores the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the continued fight for social justice and equality, 44 years after Wonder released his original recording. Williams’ “Black Man” track leads the current wave of similar musical tributes to Black achievement, such as “Entrepreneur” by Pharrell featuring Jay-Z.

The brilliant new “Black Man” video visually spans our country’s turbulent history, from the Revolution to the Civil War, from Jim Crow to Civil Rights, and from segregation to Black Lives Matter and illustrates Wonder’s lyrics with historic footage, illustrations, and photos. Included are images of Barack Obama, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., Squanto, Cesar Chavez, Nelson Mandela, W.E.B. Du Bois, Frederick Douglas, James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, Muhammad Ali, John Lewis, Thurgood Marshall, Colin Kaepernick, Gordon Parks, Dick Gregory, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy, Richard Pryor, Elijah Muhammad, Jackie Robinson, Arthur Ashe, Sidney Poitier, Spike Lee, The Exonerated Five, Emmett Till, The Tuskegee Airmen, Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, the Black Panther Party, and more than 100 others. Images of those who have lost their lives due to violence and police brutality, as well as footage of civil unrest and peaceful protests are also featured, culminating in a call to action.

“Given the recent events of civil unrest, and the murders of innocent men and women, I felt it was necessary to acknowledge and accurately represent the immense diversity of Black men using the context and framework of Stevie’s song,” continues Williams. “In addition to paying homage to the Grammy Award winner, I wanted to recognize ancestors, influencers, and history makers, past and present. Some faces you may not recognize — including my late father, who was a producer and inspired me to pursue a career in music — but these individuals are conscious, working, influential, and servicing their communities. These are people who deserve to be celebrated.”

Founded in 2008, Coloan Records creates theme mixes that combine original and remixed tracks to deliver eclectic and complex music programming. With unparalleled expertise in sensory branding and cultural programming, Coloan Records delivers unique viewing and listening experiences that captivate and move audiences across the globe. Coloan Records has created musical experiences for such clients as The Recording Academy, Harvard University, Toyota, McDonald’s, Black Portraiture Conferences (presented in New York, Italy, and South Africa), Misty Copeland’s Dance Tribute to Wynton Marsalis, and the African American Museum of Philadelphia’s 40th Anniversary Gala honoring media trailblazers Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins. Founder and CEO Brennan Williams is also the creator of specially curated monthly playlists for the relaunched Global Communicator magazine.

This Mom’s DIY Distance Learning Set-Up For Her 3 Kids – Less than $20 Each – Is Genius (Watch)

Published

2 months ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Angelina Harper, a special education teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, crafted work stations for each of her children, Aubrie, 8 and twins Paige and Peyton, 6.
Homeschooling Station

Aubrie using her learn-from-home station.

*A Kentucky mom has crafted a DIY remote learning set-up for her three children that is so dope, it has gone viral.

Angelina Harper, a special education teacher from Louisville, built work stations for each of her children, Aubrie, 8 and twins Paige and Peyton, 6. Photos of the workspaces posted on her Facebook page garnered a quick 126,000 likes and 29,000 shares.

“I think it’s something so many families can relate to,” Harper told “Good Morning America.” “I’m trying to figure out what’s going to work in our home. Some families might say, ‘We have limited space, limited resources.'”

Harper said it cost her under $20 to make one learn-from-home station, and purchased most of the materials at a dollar store. She bought tripod foam boards and cut them in half. Each work station has a child’s name, a pouch to keep their daily schedule, a clip-on light, a calendar and a hook for hanging headphones. On each station Harper added words of affirmation like “you can do this,” “take a break,” or “we love you.”

mom-homeschooling-station-ht-02-np-200819_1597849332332_hpEmbed_4x3_992

Peyton’s learn-from-home station.

“It’s mobile, affordable and it’s flexible,” Harper said. “If my son said, ‘I’m going to sit on the floor today instead of at the table,’ he could do that. It’s so multi-purpose, yet so simple.”

“If it helps someone else — a student, child, another parent — I think that’s so much more than a like or a share,” Harper said. “That’s where my heart is.”

Watch her demonstrate the setup below:

