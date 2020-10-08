‘I’m Speaking’: Mike Pence Interrupted Kamala Harris Twice as Often During Debate (Montage)

*Although the interruptions weren’t as numerous as last week’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Wednesday’s vice presidential debate had its share – and according to receipts calculated by CBS News, most were done by Vice President Mike Pence.

The outlet found that Pence interrupted Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, twice as many times during Wednesday’s debate. Pence, according to CBS News, cut off Harris ten times, while Harris interrupted him five times.

The news organization also found that Harris spoke for 35 minutes and 20 seconds compared to Pence’s 38 minutes and two seconds.

Many women on social media pointed out how Pence’s interruptions were too reminiscent of their experience with men in the workplace. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the imbalanced gender dynamics at play during the debate, with Pence not only interrupting Harris but the moderator Susan Page as well.

Below, the Independent ran their own Pence interruption tally. Watch below: