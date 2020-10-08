Entertainment
Hollywood Studios Expected to Lose Millions at Box Office From Movies That Lack Diversity
*A new report from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers found that Hollywood studios could lose money from movies that lack diversity.
In the study titled “Beyond Checking A Box: A Lack of Authentically Inclusive Representation Has Costs at the Box Office,” researchers noted that a lack of authentic diversity in films could result in huge financial losses for studios.
Here’s a summary of the study from Deadline:
The report analyzed 109 movies from 2016 to 2019 and found that movie studios can expect to lose up to $130 million per film when their offerings lack authentic diversity in their storytelling.
They estimate a $159 million movie will lose $32.2 million, approximately 20% of the its budget, in first weekend box office, with a potential total loss of $130 million, 82% of its budget. For a $78 million budget movie will lose $13.8 million in its opening weekend for a lack of diversity, with a potential total loss of $55.2 million, 71% of its budget.
To no surprise, small-budget films lead the charge when it comes to diversity, dramatically surpassing big-budget pics on AIR. The analysis looked at films such as Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight from 2016 (budget: $4 million, total box office: $26 million) and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird from 2017 (budget: $10 million, total box office: $48 million).
The researchers analyzed the first weekend U.S. box office results because these numbers closely capture audience demand before word-of-mouth, reviews and the release of newer films impact attendance.
“We asked, what is the cost of lacking diversity? Hollywood is a business, and no business wants to leave money on the table,” said senior author Yalda T. Uhls. “While increasing numerical representation behind and in front of the camera is critical, truly empowering people from diverse backgrounds is the key. For example, make sure the writers room is open to dissenting opinions, that a wide net is cast for hiring, and that younger, less-tenured voices are encouraged.”
“Storytelling that lacks AIR in race, gender and sexuality can have immediate and significant costs,” said Gerald Higginbotham, a UCLA psychology doctoral student, and co-author of the report.
“While our findings are specific to box office, we believe we captured broadly the more immediate costs of lacking AIR, which is relevant to other kinds of releases and types of content,” Higginbotham said.
In the study, researchers offer the following recommendations to enhance the archaic Hollywood model:
- Implement explicit norms and guidelines to ensure that all viewpoints will be shared.
- Hire diverse casting directors who can bring in original and dynamic talent from underrepresented groups.
- Bring in expertise at the beginning of the development process, not as a band-aid later on.
- Include counter-stereotypical, multi-dimensional characters. Avoid stereotypes by portraying characters of color with rich identities.
- If there is a writers room, ensure that all voices, viewpoints and experiences are heard and welcome.
“In light of the national conversation around systemic racism, it is well past time for entertainment media creators to think beyond on-screen numerical representation as a marker of ‘inclusivity and diversity,’ Uhls said. “Diverse representation in race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and their intersections, particularly behind the camera, is still lacking and slow to change. Without including a broader swath of voices on every level of a production, from set decorator or costume designer to director or actor, stories and characters will come across as stereotypical.”
Read the full report here.
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
*It’s a bittersweet month for Kool & the Gang founder and bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, also known by his Muslim name Muhammad Bayyan.
As the musician celebrates his 70th birthday today, October 8th, the date falls one month and one day after the death of his brother Ronald Bell, aka Khalis Bayyan.
Kool & the Gang signed their first record deal in 1970, but it wasn’t until their fourth album in 1973, “Wild and Peaceful,” that they found radio success with the singles “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” The addition of singer James “J.T.” Taylor in 1978 brought even more fame with the albums “Ladies’ Night” in 1979, “Celebrate!” in 1980, and their highest selling album “Emergency,” which went double platinum in 1984. Their hit singles during this period included “Ladies’ Night,” “Too Hot,” the US number one “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled” and “Cherish.”
For the third episode of our new podcast Radioscope Raw, we’re giving you our unedited 1989 interview with Kool, which took place one year after James J.T. Taylor left the band to pursue a solo career. The then 39-year-old talked to one of our writers about the group’s new album “Sweat,” and the addition of new lead singers Sennie “Skip” Martin and Odeen May. Bell also spoke about the exit of J.T. Taylor, his brother Ronald, and original member Spike Mickens; and how their departures would affect the band’s sound going into a new decade.
The episode also features Lee Bailey’s October 2015 interview with Bell, where he reflects on the band’s 50th anniversary at the annual “Radio and Record industry Legends” event in Los Angeles.
T-Boz Says Music Industry Shaded TLC After Death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes [WATCH]
*TLC singer T-Boz is speaking out about how the group was done dirty after Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes passed.
In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer recalled the single moment that put the group back on the map. She also calls out the industry players she claims wanted nothing to do with TLC after the death of Left Eye.
“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Ev-er-y-body. They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah bruh that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul. So I was just like, you just have to find that one person to say yes and find your new normal. We all know it’s never going to be the same again but you find your new normal and you keep going. And that is what Lisa would want us to do and I have kids to feed. It’s TLC forever, whether she’s physically here or not,” T-Boz said, per MadameNoire.
So who exactly was she referring to when she said “everybody?”
“Everybody L.A. Reid. I’ll call em all out. I don’t care. L.A. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kind of millions. I remember the one who said yes was VH1 Superbowl Blitz. That concert was the most stressful, hectic concert but it ended up being the greatest.
Like, our sound guy, his stomach exploded. He was in the ER. Nelly was supposed to open, he was on a plane. As soon as we land and we have a police escort, he’s like, ‘I got to get my hair cut.’ Laughs.
And Dougie Fresh came through and Misty Copeland. I was like maybe God wanted it this way so we can still prove to people that we don’t need anybody else to rock a show.
Drake he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest. He was like, ‘I don’t know…I’m working on my performance.’ T.I….everybody.
And I don’t blame them. Sometimes you wonder if it was like you’re worried that you’re going to look sucker-free Sunday standing next to us because it may be over or you don’t want to be a part of that.
But it’s all good because it turned out, exactly the way it was supposed to be.
I love Dougie Fresh for this. His mom was sick. He spent the night in the hospital and came straight to open up the show with us on “Ain’t To Proud to Beg.”
Then I did a beautiful solo light on Misty Copeland and she did a beautiful dance to “Waterfalls” through her ballet act.
But that was one of the best concerts. And we got the highest ratings and that’s what put us on the map. And everybody and their mama started calling us to perform again.”
Scroll up and watch T-Boz’s full interview via the YouTube clip above. She also dishes about the ways fans can be disrespectful over Left Eye’s death.
Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
*Niecy Nash appears alongside her new wife in Jessica Betts in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows Nash wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“I’ve watched you pour into so many people, but now you’ve got somebody to pour into you. I’m going to pour into you,” says Betts in the clip. “You deserve nothing but happiness. Love you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress recently opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.
“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shared. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Watch the music video via the YouTube player above.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
