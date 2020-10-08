Connect with us

BLIND ITEM: Haunted Celebrity Mansion

4 hours ago

blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The old manager is always trying to sell off things for more cash. I really can’t believe she raised the price of one property. Several years ago, someone made an offer and the home inspector went to inspect it and said he thought he saw two ghosts. The mother and the daughter. He got out of there. The buyer didn’t believe the story, but went with a new inspector to look at the property and they lasted about ten minutes before getting out

Can you name the former manager, mother and the daughter?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: He is Completely Underwater

1 day ago

October 7, 2020

blind item

It is actually even worse than it looks. No one but the former A+ list rapper values his three companies that high. If you look at the real numbers he is completely underwater as I have been saying for years. I’m pretty sure that monthly financial magazine is tired of being played as fools by the family and those that surround them.

Can you name the former A+ list rapper?

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile

2 days ago

October 6, 2020

blind item

This foreign born permanent A+ list model has no shame for what she did in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile and his ilk. She has no shame that she participated. She has no shame she recruited girls for him. She has no shame that she slept with people in power to keep it going. She told people this week that no one cares she did anything.

Can you name the model and the billionaire pedophile?

BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer

BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer

3 days ago

October 5, 2020

blind item

The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.

Can you name the rapper?

