Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Haunted Celebrity Mansion
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The old manager is always trying to sell off things for more cash. I really can’t believe she raised the price of one property. Several years ago, someone made an offer and the home inspector went to inspect it and said he thought he saw two ghosts. The mother and the daughter. He got out of there. The buyer didn’t believe the story, but went with a new inspector to look at the property and they lasted about ten minutes before getting out
Can you name the former manager, mother and the daughter?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: He is Completely Underwater
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It is actually even worse than it looks. No one but the former A+ list rapper values his three companies that high. If you look at the real numbers he is completely underwater as I have been saying for years. I’m pretty sure that monthly financial magazine is tired of being played as fools by the family and those that surround them.
Can you name the former A+ list rapper?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list model has no shame for what she did in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile and his ilk. She has no shame that she participated. She has no shame she recruited girls for him. She has no shame that she slept with people in power to keep it going. She told people this week that no one cares she did anything.
Can you name the model and the billionaire pedophile?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.
Can you name the rapper?
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]