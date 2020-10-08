Black Voters On Both Sides of the Aisle Weigh In on Harris’ VP Debate Debut (Watch)

*USA Today spoke with Black voters on both sides of the political aisle about Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance at Thursday’s first and only vice presidential debate.

Trump supporter Chris Arps acknowledged and respected the historical significance of Harris being the first Black woman to participate in such a debate, but lamented that she was seven questions in before being asked a tough question. He also liked that Vice President Mike Pence brought up her record as a California D.A. “She put more African American men in jail for marijuana possession,” Arps said.

Biden supporter Dorian Tyus said that Harris’ attempt to unify Democrats, Republicans and Independents, “hit my soul, because that’s where we need to go to get out of some of the tough times that we’re in.”

View their entire comments below, or view here at USAToday.com.