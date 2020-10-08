Entertainment
Anita Hill Moderates ‘Academy Dialogues’ Series on Gender Equity in Hollywood / WATCH
*LOS ANGELES, CA – Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the next episode in its “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us” conversation series titled “Reaching Gender Equity in Hollywood,” available now to watch above or on YouTube.
Anita Hill, chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality and professor at Brandeis University, Heller School for Social Policy and Management, moderates this conversation with Oscar®-winning actor Geena Davis (“A League of Their Own”), award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Academy governor and composer Laura Karpman (“Lovecraft Country”), and EVP Creative for Sony Pictures Animation and Oscar-winning producer Karen Rupert Toliver (“Hair Love”) about their personal journeys to becoming agents of change.
In their discussion, they explore how women of all ages see themselves depicted in the far-reaching world of movies, and how to bring more role models on screen and behind the camera. Would increasing the number of females in decision-making positions usher in a work culture that allows full expression of women’s abilities, leadership skills, intellect and strength? This Academy Dialogue dives into what true equity and inclusion means, how it will inevitably lead to a safer work environment and how to normalize and amplify female leadership and empowerment.
MORE NEWS: Meet Queen Victoria’s Black Goddaughter: New Portrait of Sarah Forbes Bonetta on Display (Video)
The “Academy Dialogues” series concludes this month with the following conversations:
Academy Dialogues: “Owning Your Brand”
Academy governor and producer DeVon Franklin (“Breakthrough”), Franklin Leonard, founder and CEO of the Black List, producer Debra Martin Chase (“Harriet”), and M88 president, managing partner and co-founder Phillip Sun discuss their professional journeys and finding success outside of the traditional Hollywood system. What is the importance of having a vision, investing in yourself, and building a business brand by taking control to tell new and authentic stories? Available on YouTube on October 14.
Academy Dialogues: “Broadening the Aperture of Excellence”
Does Hollywood have a comfort zone when it comes to culture? This discussion, featuring Oscar-nominated filmmaker, founder of ARRAY and Academy governor Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and filmmakers Julie Dash (“Daughters of the Dust”) and Euzhan Palcy (“Sugar Cane Alley”), will examine whether there is an objective form of measurement in the arts and how the Hollywood system can broaden its aperture to appreciate storytelling from the worldviews of different ethnic and racial communities. Available on YouTube on October 21.
Part of the organization’s Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us” is a series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking. For more information on “Academy Dialogues,” visit www.oscars.org/events.
ABOUT THE ACADEMY
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, opening April 30, 2021.
FOLLOW THE ACADEMY
www.oscars.org
www.facebook.com/TheAcademy
www.youtube.com/Oscars
www.twitter.com/TheAcademy
www.instagram.com/TheAcademy
—
source:
Breanna Hogan
Senior Publicist
www.cashmereagency.com
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
*The L.A. County D.A.’s Office has charged Tory Lanez in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.
The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
The Canadian-born artist addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.
Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting at Her Feet
On “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”
He continues:
“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”
We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.
According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.
Entertainment
Hollywood Studios Expected to Lose Millions at Box Office From Movies That Lack Diversity
*A new report from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers found that Hollywood studios could lose money from movies that lack diversity.
In the study titled “Beyond Checking A Box: A Lack of Authentically Inclusive Representation Has Costs at the Box Office,” researchers noted that a lack of authentic diversity in films could result in huge financial losses for studios.
Here’s a summary of the study from Deadline:
The report analyzed 109 movies from 2016 to 2019 and found that movie studios can expect to lose up to $130 million per film when their offerings lack authentic diversity in their storytelling.
They estimate a $159 million movie will lose $32.2 million, approximately 20% of the its budget, in first weekend box office, with a potential total loss of $130 million, 82% of its budget. For a $78 million budget movie will lose $13.8 million in its opening weekend for a lack of diversity, with a potential total loss of $55.2 million, 71% of its budget.
To no surprise, small-budget films lead the charge when it comes to diversity, dramatically surpassing big-budget pics on AIR. The analysis looked at films such as Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight from 2016 (budget: $4 million, total box office: $26 million) and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird from 2017 (budget: $10 million, total box office: $48 million).
The researchers analyzed the first weekend U.S. box office results because these numbers closely capture audience demand before word-of-mouth, reviews and the release of newer films impact attendance.
READ MORE: Howard University Alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling Launches New Entertainment Career Database
Let me tell you a story. Once upon a time, there was a movie called The Bodyguard. You remember it, right? 1992 romance, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. It made some $410m internationally. Which, in 2020 dollars is about $760m. https://t.co/Rg5SIIWP3o
— Masks Bernardin (@marcbernardin) October 7, 2020
“We asked, what is the cost of lacking diversity? Hollywood is a business, and no business wants to leave money on the table,” said senior author Yalda T. Uhls. “While increasing numerical representation behind and in front of the camera is critical, truly empowering people from diverse backgrounds is the key. For example, make sure the writers room is open to dissenting opinions, that a wide net is cast for hiring, and that younger, less-tenured voices are encouraged.”
“Storytelling that lacks AIR in race, gender and sexuality can have immediate and significant costs,” said Gerald Higginbotham, a UCLA psychology doctoral student, and co-author of the report.
“While our findings are specific to box office, we believe we captured broadly the more immediate costs of lacking AIR, which is relevant to other kinds of releases and types of content,” Higginbotham said.
In the study, researchers offer the following recommendations to enhance the archaic Hollywood model:
- Implement explicit norms and guidelines to ensure that all viewpoints will be shared.
- Hire diverse casting directors who can bring in original and dynamic talent from underrepresented groups.
- Bring in expertise at the beginning of the development process, not as a band-aid later on.
- Include counter-stereotypical, multi-dimensional characters. Avoid stereotypes by portraying characters of color with rich identities.
- If there is a writers room, ensure that all voices, viewpoints and experiences are heard and welcome.
“In light of the national conversation around systemic racism, it is well past time for entertainment media creators to think beyond on-screen numerical representation as a marker of ‘inclusivity and diversity,’ Uhls said. “Diverse representation in race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and their intersections, particularly behind the camera, is still lacking and slow to change. Without including a broader swath of voices on every level of a production, from set decorator or costume designer to director or actor, stories and characters will come across as stereotypical.”
Read the full report here.
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
*It’s a bittersweet month for Kool & the Gang founder and bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, also known by his Muslim name Muhammad Bayyan.
As the musician celebrates his 70th birthday today, October 8th, the date falls one month and one day after the death of his brother Ronald Bell, aka Khalis Bayyan.
Kool & the Gang signed their first record deal in 1970, but it wasn’t until their fourth album in 1973, “Wild and Peaceful,” that they found radio success with the singles “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” The addition of singer James “J.T.” Taylor in 1978 brought even more fame with the albums “Ladies’ Night” in 1979, “Celebrate!” in 1980, and their highest selling album “Emergency,” which went double platinum in 1984. Their hit singles during this period included “Ladies’ Night,” “Too Hot,” the US number one “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled” and “Cherish.”
For the third episode of our new podcast Radioscope Raw, we’re giving you our unedited 1989 interview with Kool, which took place one year after James J.T. Taylor left the band to pursue a solo career. The then 39-year-old talked to one of our writers about the group’s new album “Sweat,” and the addition of new lead singers Sennie “Skip” Martin and Odeen May. Bell also spoke about the exit of J.T. Taylor, his brother Ronald, and original member Spike Mickens; and how their departures would affect the band’s sound going into a new decade.
The episode also features Lee Bailey’s October 2015 interview with Bell, where he reflects on the band’s 50th anniversary at the annual “Radio and Record industry Legends” event in Los Angeles.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]