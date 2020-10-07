Social Heat
Wait. What? Gov. of Puerto Rico Endorses Donald Trump!: ‘No One is Perfect’
*It’s hard to believe after the way Donald Trump crapped all over Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, but the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced, has decided to endorse Donald Trump for president.
While urging the roughly 5.5 million Puerto Ricans living domestically to go and vote on Election Day, she told voters they should evaluate which candidate will help the island in its hardest moment.
“Use your vote and evaluate who represents and thinks about Puerto Ricans in their most difficult time,” Vázquez said during her interview on local station Telemundo before adding, “It is Donald Trump.”
During her appearance, Vázquez was also asked about Trump’s infamous visit to the island where he was seen throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
According to a translation by Ortiz Blanes, the governor replied that people needed to move on because “no one is perfect.”
TAMARA TUNIE Makes Statement w/Kamala Harris Spoof Video: ‘These Boots Are Made for Trumpin”/ WATCH
*Los Angeles – A new video from TAMARA TUNIE as Kamala Harris, “These Boots Are Made For Trumpin” is part of Golden Globe-winning and 4-time Emmy nominated Television Writer, Producer, and Showrunner Maxine Lapiduss’ (Ellen, Roseanne, Home Improvement, Dharma & Greg) new variety show The Sh*T Show, a hilarious variety benefit for Field Team 6, an organization whose mission is to register Democrats in key battleground states before the most important election of our lifetime.
The Sh*t Show features original political songs, comedy, and surprise guest appearances.
More on Tamara
Tamara Tunie recently delivered a triumphant, standing ovation performance with the Grammy Award winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, where she sang numbers from the Billy Strayhorn/Duke Ellington songbook. She recently launched her debut album DREAMSVILLE, at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, where she mesmerized her audience in a sold out, standing-room only performance. DREAMSVILLE is an eclectic mix of jazz and pop standards, as well as jazz tinged Brazilian classics. On the heels of this successful launch, Ms. Tunie will make her West Coast debut with a series of highly anticipated performances exclusively at Los Angeles’ legendary Vibrato Jazz Grill on April 28 and 29, 2020. Ms. Tunie’s iconic career spans starring roles in films such as FLIGHT with Denzel Washington, 18 seasons on LAW AND ORDER: SVU, lead roles in AMC’s DIETLAND, Netflix’s BLACK EARTH RISING and the Sundance Channel series THE RED ROAD, to roles in the theater, including: Prospero in THE TEMPEST, Sharon in THE ROOMMATE, Calpurnia in JULIUS CAESAR, and Michelle in DREAMGIRLS, or as the Tony Award winning producer for SPRING AWAKENING. When she reignited her singing career at FEINSTEIN’S in NYC right after Hurricane Sandy, one critic heralded: “Tamara Tunie restored the sparkle to New York City and gave the definitive answer “YES I SING”. Another critic wrote—“She’s a song stylist who’s comfortable singing everything from Chuck Mangione’s “Land of Make Believe” to Victor Young and Jack Elliot’s “A Weaver of Dreams”. At the end of the Feinstein’s run, there was a “Standing Room Only” audience, despite New York City still reeling from the hurricane. Ms. Tunie’s previous show, “Legends from the Burgh”, at NYC’s 54 Below found her “singing to a packed, standing room only crowd where she not only sang an unforgettable evening of jazz, but gave the audience a noteworthy history lesson.” She brought that evening of music to THE CITY THEATRE COMPANY in Pittsburgh.
Second Grand Juror Ready to Speak ‘Freely’ About Breonna Taylor Case
*A second grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case is looking to speak out amid accusations that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron used the jurors as a shield to protect the police.
We previously reported… an anonymous juror sued a week ago to have the sealed transcripts and records released and for the gag order to be lifted “so that the truth may prevail.”
The recordings were released but the jurors are still not allowed to speak freely about the controversial case.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that a grand jury had chosen not to issue indictments on homicide charges against any of the three officers who fired shots during the deadly botched police raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13.
Taylor was shot six times when officers opened fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police first during a no-knock warrant execution. Walker has said he believed the officers were intruders.
Former detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, is the only officer facing charges in Taylor’s case. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“It was obvious that not only the original grand juror who filed is feeling something,” said Louisville activist Christopher 2X, who received a call “in connection with a second grand juror,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Now we’ve got a number, and who knows … how many more want to feel freely to say, ‘Here’s my version of what happened with the Breonna Taylor evidence that we were presented with.’
“Until we can have real-life individuals who studied the situation as it relates to their civic duty and then allow them to do — what we would think would be the unthinkable — is to describe to the community how they felt about it,” he continued. “Deeper than any tapes that can be released.”
Kevin Glogower, an attorney representing the anonymous grand juror, said he filed the motion last Monday amid concerns about police accountability and full transparency.
“The grand juror we represent felt compelled to take some sort of an action based upon the indictment rendered in the subsequent press conference from the AG’s office about out how everything played out,” Glogower said at a press conference last week. “But before our client can discuss these things freely, they needed to know the rights and duties as deemed by the court.”
AG Daniel Cameron Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Comparing Him to ‘Sellout Negroes Who Sold Slaves’
*Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has responded to criticism from rapper Megan Thee Stallion who slammed him during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.
If you missed the SNL season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.
Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.
“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.
Cameron said her performance showed “something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”
“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our black women,” he added during his “Fox & Friends” interview on Tuesday. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”
“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance … and the hypocrisy because, obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” Cameron continued. “You see a lot of that from the Left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”
He added, “There are a lot of folks that look like me that aren’t scared anymore, that are tired of the comments and derogatory remarks that are made because of our political philosophy, and so enough is enough. We are going to continue to stand up and stand up for truth and justice in this job and everything else that we do in this country.”
