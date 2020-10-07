Today’s Video
Ocean Spray Hooks Up TikTok User With Truck, Juice After Viral Video (Watch)
*Ocean Spray, known for their ads featuring farms knee deep in cranberries, quickly jumped on the free publicity generated by a 37-year-old TikTok user who broke the Internet with video of himself long boarding down an Idaho Falls street while sipping the brand’s Cran-Raspberry drink and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
Nathan Adopaca, aka 420doggface208, captured the hearts of more than 50 million viewers who have now seen his “Morning Vibe” video. Some even recreated it, including Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, who joined TikTok just so he could film his own version.
Fleetwood is the second clip in this montage below:
Ocean Spray’s PR department orchestrated a special delivery to Adopaca’s home in Idaho Falls, where he’s been living in an RV with no running water, according to USA Today. The brand gave him a new cranberry red-colored Nissan pickup truck stocked with juice and captured it on video.
Watch below:
According to Rolling Stone, in the days following Apodaca’s “Morning Vibes” post, sales for Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” were up 184%. Spotify streams of the song were up 127% and Apple reported a 221% increase. Shazam said it had seen a 1,137% spike. “Dreams” reached No. 18 on Spotify in the United States.
The song was part of Fleetwood Mac’s best selling 1977 album “Rumours,” which topped the charts six years before Apodaca was born. When Apodaca’s mother tried to buy a “Rumours” CD in honor of her son’s new fame, the store had just sold out.
According to Idaho’s Post Register, Apodaca has received more than $20,000 in donations from viewers. He gave $5,000 to his mother and bought his dad a truck. Only his sister has turned his generosity down.
“I was like I know you need a washer, a dryer, a stove, we can go get it right now. … She’s like ‘I’m stable enough, you do you, as soon as you get your house and you’re stable then you can go ahead and give me something,’” Apodaca said.
Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
*A retired Columbus police sergeant has filed a complaint against a Black lieutenant who recently published a book detailing what she said was racism she observed and experienced within the division.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, the complaint was filed with the Columbus Division of Police against Lt. Melissa McFadden after the September publication of her book, “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.”
Sgt. Trent Taylor, who retired earlier this year, said in his complaint that McFadden wrote in her book that he retired because of Black Lives Matter protests. Taylor said in his complaint that he did not retire for that reason. Taylor, who is white, said he was in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) and was eligible to retire at any point of his choosing. He said watching what he felt was the lack of response from the city and the division to the riots Downtown and businesses being destroyed was merely the last straw.
“She flat out lied. I’m not a racist,” Taylor said. “Her book is complete fiction and flat-out lies.”
McFadden is accused of violating a division directive which states that while acting as a member of the division, “personnel shall not publicly criticize or ridicule the Division, its policies, or other personnel by speech, writing, or other expression.”
A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said McFadden remains on duty and it has not yet been determined who will investigate Taylor’s complaint.
McFadden is no stranger to internal investigations of her conduct. In 2017, a complaint was filed against her alleging she had a “Black militancy mindset” and fostering a hostile workplace environment of “us against them.” In the complaint, a Black sergeant said McFadden had given him a better evaluation because she “did not believe in Black-on-Black crime” and allegedly used the “n-word” in conversation with another Black officer.
Then-chief Kim Jacobs recommended McFadden be demoted and terminated, but Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. later determined the allegations against McFadden were not sustained.
McFadden reacted to her exoneration in the interview below:
McFadden also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against the division, alleging she had been targeted and discriminated against because of her race.
Woman Arrested After Racist Attack on Security Guard in West Hollywood (Watch)
*A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a security guard in a West Hollywood Pavilions parking lot that witnesses say was rooted in racism.
In a bystander’s viral video, taken shortly before 11:20 a.m., the female security guard is shown standing in front of the vehicle with the woman and a male driver inside. Authorities say the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Kashmire Duran, was arguing with a family member when the security guard walked up and the incident occurred.
The security guard accused the woman of using the “N” word, and punching, biting and scratching. Then the male driver rushed to get her inside the car and drove off. People in the parking lot wouldn’t let them leave until police showed up.
“I feel like it was really disgusting. To have another woman attack me. And to call me a bunch of racial names just for me being who I am. I feel like that’s not right,” the security guard, Natosha Lawson, told NBCLA.
“She opened her window and grabbed dog food, and started throwing dog food at the security guard. And she said, ‘here’s some dog food for you, you should be eating dog food,’ which is even more humiliating,” said Carlos Sapene, the witness who took the video.
The woman was booked on assault, mayhem, and hate crime charges.
Watch NBCLA’s report below or view here.
We Remember: Armelia McQueen, ‘Ain’t Misbehavin” Actress, Dies at 68
*Actress Armelia McQueen, best known for her roles in Broadway’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and in 1990’s “Ghost,” has died at the age of 68.
Her friend Dorian Hannaway confirmed McQueen’s passing on Sunday, Oct. 3, writing in a Facebook post, “You are truly an angel now. My dear friend Armelia crossed over yesterday. She leaves us cherishing her memory as she was one of the greatest friends you could ever have. The only thing bigger than her beautiful soul was her extraordinary talent.”
McQueen was part of the original cast for “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which eventually led to her Broadway debut when the cabaret musical opened there in 1978. Her performance in the musical earned a Theatre World award the same year.
Apart from her theater career, McQueen also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including her memorable turn in “Ghost,” opposite Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Rick Aviles. McQueen also held roles in other films including “Action Jackson” and “The Hustle.”
Her more recent work, however, often took place on television. In 2018 she appeared in “Artbound,” and before that she played a recurring role as Shula Whitaker on “Hart of Dixie.” She also played the Red Queen in the “Adventures in Wonderland” series from 1992 to 1994 and made brief appearances in “That’s So Raven” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Watch her vast array of work in the tribute montage below:
Read Dorian Hannaway’s post about McQueen below:
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
