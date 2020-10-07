Legal
Netflix Responds to Indictment Over ‘Lewd’ French Film ‘Cuties’
*Netflix has been indicted on criminal charges over “Cuties,” the French coming-of-age film that conservatives have criticized for promoting the sexualization of children.
According to the Texas Tribune, a grand jury in Tyler, Texas, indicted the streaming giant over the content that allegedly “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex.”
Netflix responded to the indictment in a statement, saying: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”
The company previously adddressed the backlash after the hashtag #CancelNetflix began trending on social media before the title was released on the platform. Director Maïmouna Doucouré said she received death threats over the film. In a recent interview, she noted that she intended to make a provocative social commentary about the impact of sexualized imagery on young girls.
“Cuties” follows Amy (Fathia Youssouf), an 11-year-old girl from Senegal who joins a dance team as an escape from her and conservative Muslim family.
“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a Netflix spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”
“Cuties” has been praised by film critics. It won the world cinema dramatic directing award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Netflix issued a public apology to Doucouré following criticism over the U.S. marketing poster for the film, which shows the young stars scantily dressed and striking suggestive dance poses.
“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance,” Netflix tweeted on Aug. 20. “We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”
Books
Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
*A retired Columbus police sergeant has filed a complaint against a Black lieutenant who recently published a book detailing what she said was racism she observed and experienced within the division.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, the complaint was filed with the Columbus Division of Police against Lt. Melissa McFadden after the September publication of her book, “Walking the Thin Black Line: Confronting Racism in the Columbus Division of Police.”
Sgt. Trent Taylor, who retired earlier this year, said in his complaint that McFadden wrote in her book that he retired because of Black Lives Matter protests. Taylor said in his complaint that he did not retire for that reason. Taylor, who is white, said he was in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) and was eligible to retire at any point of his choosing. He said watching what he felt was the lack of response from the city and the division to the riots Downtown and businesses being destroyed was merely the last straw.
“She flat out lied. I’m not a racist,” Taylor said. “Her book is complete fiction and flat-out lies.”
McFadden is accused of violating a division directive which states that while acting as a member of the division, “personnel shall not publicly criticize or ridicule the Division, its policies, or other personnel by speech, writing, or other expression.”
A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said McFadden remains on duty and it has not yet been determined who will investigate Taylor’s complaint.
McFadden is no stranger to internal investigations of her conduct. In 2017, a complaint was filed against her alleging she had a “Black militancy mindset” and fostering a hostile workplace environment of “us against them.” In the complaint, a Black sergeant said McFadden had given him a better evaluation because she “did not believe in Black-on-Black crime” and allegedly used the “n-word” in conversation with another Black officer.
Then-chief Kim Jacobs recommended McFadden be demoted and terminated, but Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. later determined the allegations against McFadden were not sustained.
McFadden reacted to her exoneration in the interview below:
McFadden also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against the division, alleging she had been targeted and discriminated against because of her race.
crime
‘I Beat the Ever-living F*** Out of Him!’ – Trooper Caught on Tape Bragging About Vicious Beating of Black Man [AUDIO]
*A disturbing audio recording has surfaced of a white Louisiana State trooper describing how he viciously beat and choked a Black man in 2019.
The victim, Ronald Greene, died from the injuries he sustained during the violent confrontation with police. The incident occurred after a chase with law enforcement which ended when Greene ran his vehicle into a tree, NBC News reports. Greene allegedly became unresponsive and died during transport to a local medical facility.
His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May against seven police officers connected to his death.
Now, a year after the tragedy, The Associated Press obtained audio from the body-camera mic of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, and he’s heard telling another individual what went down during that fateful night with Greene.
Listen to the audio via the Twitter embed below.
“I beat the ever-living f*** out of him,” Louisiana Trooper Chris Hollingsworth BRAGGED after killing #RonaldGreene, a Black man. Cops tried to cover up his death saying it was due to a crash, but audio from Hollingsworth’s bodycam PROVES this was death by COP!! DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/FxrKgLYz7q
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 2, 2020
“I beat the ever-living f*ck out of him,” Hollingsworth said, adding that he choked Greene and “everything else trying to get him under control.”
“We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and the son of a b—– was still fighting him, was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down,” he said. “He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”
Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP, called Hollingsworth’s remarks “disgusting and morally bankrupt.”
“How far did this coverup go?” Collins asked in an interview. “We are deeply saddened in the actions of State Police and call on the governor to take swift and aggressive action.”
“It is shocking that this evidence has been withheld for over a year,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Greene’s family.
Hollingsworth was placed on paid leave pending an internal investigation. He was reportedly killed in a single-car accident last week, just hours after he learned he was being fired for over the Greene case.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle in Divorce, Judge Denies Estranged Wife’s Request for $1.5M
*Dr. Dre has emerged victorious in a legal battle with estranged wife, Nicole Young.
A judge has denied Young’s request for $1.5 million a month to pay for various expenses, including security, as her attorneys claim she’s been receiving death threats.
The judge also dismissed her request that Dre pay out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees, TMZ reports.
Here’s more from Complex:
Part of the reason why the judge rejected her request is because she let her security team go, which Dre was already paying for. She alleged that Dre has been controlling and wanted to bring on her own security, saying Dre warned her that he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre’s lawyer told the judge that the hip-hop mogul is inclined to pay Young’s expenses, including security, which the judge accepted. Young’s lawyers also urged the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, wanting it moved from January to this month. However, the judge said no.
The judge also noted that if Dre was trying to control Young, then she could file a restraining order against him.
We previously reported, Young had filed a nearly $2 million a month temporary spousal support request. It’s unclear if that’s the same claim as her $1.5 million request for security.
This week, Dre responded to the claim, saying, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports Young’s lavish lifestyle, and he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
Dre also noted that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Young, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
