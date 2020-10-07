Family - Parenting - Births
It Appears Kelly Rowland is … Pregnant with 2nd Child – She Confirms it! / PHOTOS
*Here’s some great news to kick off your Wednesday. Beloved singer and actress Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child!
The star revealed the exciting news as she graced the November cover of Women’s Health. While speaking with the outlet, the 39-year-old shared that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon “had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’“ Kelly said before admitting that she got pregnant right away.
As exciting as this is, Kelly, who shares son Titan, 5, with husband Tim, admits she hesitated to share the news publicly because of all that’s been going on in the world.
“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.” 💙
MORE NEWS ON EURweb: ‘Insufficient Evidence’ in Lighter Fluid Attack on Biracial Woman in Wisconsin
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae Here’s some great news to kick off your Wednesday. Beloved singer and actress Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child! __________________________________________________ The star revealed the exciting news as she graced the November cover of Women’s Health. While speaking with the outlet, the 39-year-old shared that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon “had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’“ Kelly said before admitting that she got pregnant right away. __________________________________________________ As exciting as this is, Kelly, who shares son Titan, 5, with husband Tim, admits she hesitated to share the news publicly because of all that’s been going on in the world. “But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.” 💙 ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: @womenshealthmag __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Family - Parenting - Births
Boy Choreographs Ballet Recital for Himself and Sister after Pandemic Delays Studio’s Performance (Watch)
*When 8-year-old Maximus Turner wasn’t able to participate in his dance studio’s end-of-year recital, first because of the coronavirus pandemic, and later because of his family’s military move, Maximus choreographed his own at-home recital.
Maximus recruited his 6-year-old sister Liliana for the performance, which his mom filmed and shared on Instagram in June.
“I love doing recitals,” Maximus told “Good Morning America.” “I love when I get to learn new tricks and when I get to practice ballet.”
Maximus, who now lives with his mom, sister and dad — a member of the U.S. Army — in Alabama, has been dancing “nonstop” since the age of 2, according to his mom, Michelle Turner.
“He’s always doing aerials and stuff in our living room,” she said. “He dances nonstop. It’s in his bones.”
Watch below:
Africa
Who Asked My Son If He’s Going Trick-Or-Treating?: Watch Mom Curse Out Store Worker Who Mocked Her Child’s African Garb
*Video has surfaced of a Black mother confronting a white drug store employee who allegedly saw one of her children dressed in a traditional African garment and asked him if he was going trick-or-treating.
The irate mother had her son point out the offender behind the counter. The mother then demands that the employee get the store manager on the phone.
“It’s September! When will he be going trick-or-treating?” the mother asked the employee as she was calling the manager on her cell phone. “Exactly when in September would my son in African garment be going trick-or-treating?”
“I didn’t know what it was,” the employee tried explaining before the mother cut her off and started pacing out of frame.
“Whichever one of yall b**ches think he will be going trick-or-treating in the middle of god d*mn September, all you need to do is ask his mama! …But you sitting in the middle of a black neighborhood and you gon’ see three children dressed beautifully…”
Mom cut herself off and asked the employee’s name as she was handed the phone with the manager on the line. The employee said her name was Sandra.
Once on the phone, the mother said to the manager, “So let me tell you about Sandra’s racist ass,” and began to unload.
“Now I don’t know what the hell y’all do to train these people who work up here, but we live in this neighborhood, we spend money in this neighborhood, and as long as y’all in this neighborhood, you will respect the money that makes sure yo’ ass got a check.”
She continued to Sandra, “Lying racist b**ch. …See y’all don’t understand when Black people act culturally-correct. But you understand when I cuss you the f**k out. You understand this language real quick.”
Watch it all unfold below:
crime
West Virginia Woman Sentenced for Murder of Boyfriend (Also Married Her Father)
*A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her boyfriend, and then marrying her father.
31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was sentenced last Thursday for the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. His dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019. Amanda’s father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., was sentenced over the summer to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. Larry previously served time for sex offense charges, PEOPLE reports.
Amanda was estranged from her father, as she was raised by adoptive parents. Once she reunited with Larry, they ended up in an incestuous relationship and tied the knot a month after they killed McGuire.
In a hearing last week, McClure said she killed her boyfriend because her dad “didn’t want anyone else near me.”
READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
A sentencing hearing was held for Amanda McClure this morning — https://t.co/Ko8CYy17hC
— WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) October 1, 2020
The couple decided to murder McGuire after Larry confessed to his daughter that he loved her and wanted to her to be his wife.
Here’s more from Complex:
It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda’s sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine’s Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.
McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.
Amanda’s sister Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges for her alleged participation in the killing. She is reportedly awaiting trial.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]