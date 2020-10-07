‘Insufficient Evidence’ in Lighter Fluid Attack on Biracial Woman in Wisconsin



*Althea Bernstein claimed 4 white racists set her on fire in Madison, Wisc. over the summer, but an extensive investigation was unable to prove the attack occurred. So the case has been close.

Bernstein claimed she was attacked by four white men in June while she was stopped at a red light in downtown Madison.

She told investigators that said someone yelled a racial epithet at her, threw lighter fluid on her through her open car window and ignited it with a lighter. She was treated for the injuries sustained at the hospital.

Here’s more from USA Today:

A search of the car Bernstein was driving also did not reveal burn marks, unusual smells, or smoke-related damage, according to police.

Police also were unable to find suspects matching the alleged attackers’ description in footage on 17 cameras around the area where Bernstein said the incident took place.

A Madison resident who wanted to remain anonymous also supplied police with surveillance video of what looked like Bernstein’s vehicle traveling through the intersection Bernstein where the attack took place but in the video, Bernstein did not stop and no pedestrians are visible in the video.

READ MORE: Ocean Spray Hooks Up TikTok User With Truck, Juice After Viral Video (Watch)

CASE CLOSED: On June 24, Althea Bernstein said she was lit on fire by 4 white men while sitting in her car at a red light in downtown Madison. Today, detectives say they were unable to corroborate her story or locate any evidence consistent with what she reported. pic.twitter.com/QJSUEdeBjE — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) October 2, 2020

An investigation involving federal, state and local investigators reportedly included “extensive interviews, exhaustive review of traffic and surveillance video, and expert review of digital and forensic evidence,” a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said.

“Federal investigators determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of any federal criminal statute occurred,” the release said. “Further, after reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred.”

Bernstein said she was attacked hours after protesters tore down two iconic monuments at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

She reportedly sent text messages to a male friend, describing the attack. “Someone on state street just tried to set me on fire,” she wrote.

Bernstein’s case has been dubbed a “hoax” by many social media users.