Howard University Alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling Launches New Entertainment Career Database

*Social distancing has become the new norm as a measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we adjust to new routines and stay at home 24/7, you are likely finding that you have more free time than ever before?

Us too! There’s never been a better time for that sneaky midday shop while you’re working, so we’ve put together this handy how-to guide to make it even easier to buy glasses online. Read on to discover how easy our virtual try on glasses tool really is!

JUST 2 EASY STEPS TO TRY ON GLASSES ONLINE

TAKE A QUICK SELFIE VIDEO

SmartBuyGlasses will show you how to record a quick, five-second selfie video using your desktop or mobile with the help of the Virtual Try on glasses tool. All you need to do is turn your head to the left, the centre and then to the right and back again.

START TRYING GLASSES

Go to SmartBuyGlasses where you can try hundreds of glasses before you buy them. Go to the brand page of any glasses you’d like to virtually try on & filter by ‘virtual try-on’ in the special features option. You can see yourself wearing any of the glasses that appear now. Navigate to a product page, click ‘selfie view’ and voilà!

Ready to get started? Go to SmartBuyGlasses.com and head straight to our try on glasses tool now! Or continue reading to discover what glasses suit different face shapes, our top selfie tips and best picks for what to try on first.

WHAT GLASSES FIT MY FACE?

Once you’ve set up your recording, the virtual try-on tool does another super cool thing. It provides you with your face shape! Knowing what face shape you have can really help you work out what style of glasses will suit you too. For oval shaped faces, cat-eye frames can look super cool; square shaped faces tend to suit round or oval frames; for round shaped faces, go for more rectangle frames; and for those with a heart-shaped face, why not try wayfarer shaped glasses.

. INSIDER TIPS ON TAKING A GOOD SELFIE

So that’s the tech side done! But you also want to look great in your selfie video right? Especially since you can share your photo with your friends on Facebook & Pinterest. Follow these tips to put your best self out there:

Good, natural lighting

It’s the #1 rule for taking any photo really. Natural lighting is the key! Go for the bright light you get next to a window and look up towards it rather than having the light behind you. Avoid having unflattering shadows on your face too.

Look up towards the camera

Taking a good selfie normally is all about playing with your angles. Obviously in this case, you’re a little restricted as you need to follow the virtual try-on’s instructions about turning your head to the left and then to the right. But remember, your selfie will look better if your phone or camera is slightly looking down at you.

Smile like you mean it

Try to just embrace a natural expression and if you’re going to smile, give it all you’ve got and put your best face out there. And remember, the more photos you take the better. You can never have too many photo options!

Fluff up your hair

After all you’re on camera! Ladies you might want a slick of lipstick and try putting your hair behind your shoulders or in front for some selfie variations.

WHICH GLASSES WILL YOU TRY ON FIRST?

So now you know how to use our try-on eyewear tool & the top tips for looking great in your selfie. The only question that remains is what glasses to try on first? Let us tempt you with a few of our top picks to try on now:

Virtual try-on glasses for women:

These are our top eyewear picks for you to try on glasses at home, from the comfort of your couch! Why not start with the luxurious black Gucci GG0275S. They’re oversized cat-eye shades with fun blue, red and cream stripes on the arms of their frames and the gold Gucci logo. Or have some fun in the Dolce & Gabbana DG2211. Tinted gold, these shades have a unique, almost lattice-like design around the big round lenses.

Looking for prescription glasses? It’s a good idea to invest in blue light blocking lenses especially during this period of working from home, which will likely mean longer hours spent at the computer! We love the super chic Tom Ford FT5401 eyeglasses. Think classic black frames with the elegant T embossed on the hinges of the frames, you can easily add blue light blockers to their lenses during the checkout process.

Virtual try-on glasses for men:

Why not start with Ray-Ban virtual try on? We suggest trying on the iconic Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses if you don’t already have a pair! Want something a little more ‘out- there’? Give the Carrera 6016 sunglasses a spin. They’re your classic pilot shaped frames but with a little geometrical edge.

And just like we suggested for the ladies, it’s a really important time to make sure you also have blue light protection in your glasses as you’re spending a lot of time working from home. Why not try the navy blue Arise Collective Gold Coast specs for something a little different? Just add some blue filter protection during the checkout process to the round lenses.

So as like that with the sharp rise in healthcare costs over the past couple of years and as both the US and Europeans are both desperate to achieve proper prescriptions without breaking the bank. You should believe it or not one of the most highly affected fields of medicine when it comes to the glasses and self-healthcare cost crisis is eyewear. Basically, the prescription glasses are actually at the moment costing patients an all-time record very high rate. It is really hard to get but now we have the option as online buying and selling so we can get easily from SmartBuyGlasses.