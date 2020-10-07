Other News
Howard University Alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling Launches New Entertainment Career Database
Breakthrough platform helps entertainment professionals, emerging talent and college students find career opportunities
*Howard University alumna Dackeyia Q. Sterling has launched Entertainment Career Center: The Database, an online subscription database that helps entertainment industry professionals, emerging talent and college students find new career opportunities and sharpen existing skills in Fashion, Film/TV, Gaming, Music and Sports.
Sponsored by the Nickelodeon Writing Program, Entertainment Career Center offers up-to-date listings, inspiration, career information and much more. Users can access and browse 15 different categories ranging from career sites and internships to entertainment fellowships, grants, scholarships, staffing agencies, streaming services, training programs and more – with one simple tool.
“We have streamlined the entertainment career-search process,” said Sterling. “Our team is thrilled to deliver a scalable platform that serves and supports subscribers,” Sterling shared. “We know our users rely on technology and accuracy to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity. Rather than sifting through endless lists of search engine results and pages, our customers can source the entire industry quickly with this easy-to-use database. We are excited as we partner with the educational, tech and entertainment sectors, especially at this important time.”
The world premier database is up and running, and industry professionals and college students can visit it now to learn more. Details are available at https://www.entertainmentcareercenter.com/.
MORE NEWS: It Appears Kelly Rowland is … Pregnant with 2nd Child – She Confirms it! / PHOTOS
About Entertainment Career Center: The Database
Entertainment Career Center is the all-in-one database of Fashion, Film/TV, Gaming, Music and Sports career opportunities.
About Dackeyia Q. Sterling
Dackeyia Q. Sterling is Founder of the Entertainment Power Players® Directory, Entertainment Career Center: The Database and Get Published…For Real! She is a #1 Amazon best-selling author and former Hollywood literary agent who launched her career as a production associate at National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington, D.C.
source:
Key Quest Publishing
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.EntertainmentCareerCenter.com
** FEATURED STORY **
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Financial
Christopher Elliott: Help! My Chase Account Has Been Hacked Using Zelle Quickpay
Why is $2,000 missing from Thomas Andersen’s Chase account? And what is Zelle Quickpay, the application that allowed someone to access his money?
Q: My chase checking account was hacked and money was transferred to an unknown entity with Chase’s New “Zelle Quickpay” feature. This is a feature that was introduced in 2017 by Chase and is automatically linked to your checking account, even though I never signed up for nor authorized its usage. Yet, its automatic addition to Chase accounts allowed hackers to withdraw $2,000 from my account.
Chase is taking no responsibility. The company claims that I “must have” done the transaction. I have been their customer for 18 years, I have never used Zelle in my life. I discovered the fraud within hours and called Chase immediately, yet they did nothing to stop or reverse the fraud.
I want my money back that was stolen. And I want an explanation from Chase. How was this even possible? I am a computer expert and very familiar with security. Chase has two-stage authorization enabled, so even if my password was exposed, it’s nearly impossible to access my account without physical access to my phone or computer, which all are secure, untouched and in my possession. Can you help? — Thomas Andersen, San Jose
A: You shouldn’t be held responsible for this security breach — especially since you never used Zelle Quickpay.
What’s Zelle Quickpay? It’s a way to send money electronically between two private parties. (Think of it as PayPal for banks.) My bank offers Zelle as an option, too.
Last summer, NBC News reported that scammers were calling victims to report “bank fraud.” They send a text message to your cell phone, ask you to read it to them, and then set up a fake Zelle account in your name.
Chase should have quickly responded to your fraud report and offered a full explanation. If you had indeed used Zelle, then there would have been some proof that you set up the account. “Must have” doesn’t cut it.
MORE NEWS: Financial Investor Frank Baker Pays Off Tuition for Spelman Graduates
I’m troubled by this scam, because anyone could have fallen for it. When your bank calls to report fraud on your account, most people are trusting and cooperative. But your story, and others like it, suggest you should be skeptical. If a “bank” calls you and starts asking questions, ask to call them back. Then initiate the call to the bank and ask to speak to the fraud department. Never, ever share information like passwords, security codes or any other personal information to someone who calls from your bank. Chances are, it’s a scam.
By the way, I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Chase customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I suggested you contact one of them to share your tale of losing $2,000.
And that’s what you did. You wrote a “crisp and to-the-point letter” to the executives, stating only the facts. After a few more days, you reported that Chase returned the money that was taken out of your account without an apology or explanation.
I asked Chase for a comment, but it did not respond, either. You decided to close your Chase account.
Christopher Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Get help by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help
© 2020 Christopher Elliott.
Living
How to Try On Glasses at Home
*Social distancing has become the new norm as a measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we adjust to new routines and stay at home 24/7, you are likely finding that you have more free time than ever before?
Us too! There’s never been a better time for that sneaky midday shop while you’re working, so we’ve put together this handy how-to guide to make it even easier to buy glasses online. Read on to discover how easy our virtual try on glasses tool really is!
JUST 2 EASY STEPS TO TRY ON GLASSES ONLINE
- TAKE A QUICK SELFIE VIDEO
SmartBuyGlasses will show you how to record a quick, five-second selfie video using your desktop or mobile with the help of the Virtual Try on glasses tool. All you need to do is turn your head to the left, the centre and then to the right and back again.
- START TRYING GLASSES
Go to SmartBuyGlasses where you can try hundreds of glasses before you buy them. Go to the brand page of any glasses you’d like to virtually try on & filter by ‘virtual try-on’ in the special features option. You can see yourself wearing any of the glasses that appear now. Navigate to a product page, click ‘selfie view’ and voilà!
Ready to get started? Go to SmartBuyGlasses.com and head straight to our try on glasses tool now! Or continue reading to discover what glasses suit different face shapes, our top selfie tips and best picks for what to try on first.
WHAT GLASSES FIT MY FACE?
Once you’ve set up your recording, the virtual try-on tool does another super cool thing. It provides you with your face shape! Knowing what face shape you have can really help you work out what style of glasses will suit you too. For oval shaped faces, cat-eye frames can look super cool; square shaped faces tend to suit round or oval frames; for round shaped faces, go for more rectangle frames; and for those with a heart-shaped face, why not try wayfarer shaped glasses.
.INSIDER TIPS ON TAKING A GOOD SELFIE
So that’s the tech side done! But you also want to look great in your selfie video right? Especially since you can share your photo with your friends on Facebook & Pinterest. Follow these tips to put your best self out there:
- Good, natural lighting
It’s the #1 rule for taking any photo really. Natural lighting is the key! Go for the bright light you get next to a window and look up towards it rather than having the light behind you. Avoid having unflattering shadows on your face too.
- Look up towards the camera
Taking a good selfie normally is all about playing with your angles. Obviously in this case, you’re a little restricted as you need to follow the virtual try-on’s instructions about turning your head to the left and then to the right. But remember, your selfie will look better if your phone or camera is slightly looking down at you.
- Smile like you mean it
Try to just embrace a natural expression and if you’re going to smile, give it all you’ve got and put your best face out there. And remember, the more photos you take the better. You can never have too many photo options!
- Fluff up your hair
After all you’re on camera! Ladies you might want a slick of lipstick and try putting your hair behind your shoulders or in front for some selfie variations.
WHICH GLASSES WILL YOU TRY ON FIRST?
So now you know how to use our try-on eyewear tool & the top tips for looking great in your selfie. The only question that remains is what glasses to try on first? Let us tempt you with a few of our top picks to try on now:
Virtual try-on glasses for women:
These are our top eyewear picks for you to try on glasses at home, from the comfort of your couch! Why not start with the luxurious black Gucci GG0275S. They’re oversized cat-eye shades with fun blue, red and cream stripes on the arms of their frames and the gold Gucci logo. Or have some fun in the Dolce & Gabbana DG2211. Tinted gold, these shades have a unique, almost lattice-like design around the big round lenses.
Looking for prescription glasses? It’s a good idea to invest in blue light blocking lenses especially during this period of working from home, which will likely mean longer hours spent at the computer! We love the super chic Tom Ford FT5401 eyeglasses. Think classic black frames with the elegant T embossed on the hinges of the frames, you can easily add blue light blockers to their lenses during the checkout process.
Virtual try-on glasses for men:
Why not start with Ray-Ban virtual try on? We suggest trying on the iconic Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses if you don’t already have a pair! Want something a little more ‘out- there’? Give the Carrera 6016 sunglasses a spin. They’re your classic pilot shaped frames but with a little geometrical edge.
And just like we suggested for the ladies, it’s a really important time to make sure you also have blue light protection in your glasses as you’re spending a lot of time working from home. Why not try the navy blue Arise Collective Gold Coast specs for something a little different? Just add some blue filter protection during the checkout process to the round lenses.
So as like that with the sharp rise in healthcare costs over the past couple of years and as both the US and Europeans are both desperate to achieve proper prescriptions without breaking the bank. You should believe it or not one of the most highly affected fields of medicine when it comes to the glasses and self-healthcare cost crisis is eyewear. Basically, the prescription glasses are actually at the moment costing patients an all-time record very high rate. It is really hard to get but now we have the option as online buying and selling so we can get easily from SmartBuyGlasses.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]