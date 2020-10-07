Urban Business
FUBU Founder Daymond John Announces Black Entrepreneurs Day Event + $25K Grant for Business Owners
*“Shark Tank” investor and FUBU founder Daymond John has announced Black Entrepreneurs Day, a free and virtual event that will celebrate Black entrepreneurs.
John aims to “inspire” and provide guidance to Black business owners via the livestream, scheduled for Oct. 24. John will be leading the conversations that will include advice and insight from top business leaders and celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, BET’s co-founder Robert Johnson, Chase Bank’s Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion Brian Lamb.
“I hope they see Bob Johnson, who created BET, who inspired LL Cool J to become who he is. I hope they also hear and see how Shaquille or Gabrielle have failed and how I have failed and overcame those obstacles,” John tells PEOPLE. “We’re human beings, and you can be also greater than us if you take away some of these key things and just start applying yourself.”
Black Entrepreneurs Day will award $175,000 through six NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grants during the event. The grants will be divided into seven $25,000 checks.
Applicants can apply for the grant on BlackEntrepreneursDay.com until Oct. 12. The winners will be announced on the day of the event.
READ MORE: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Denies Trying To Sell Face Masks At Inflated Prices
Excited to announce the FIRST EVER ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ a celebration of black business, presented by @ChaseforBiz.
Tune in October 24th to be part of history 🙏🏾#BlackEntrepreneursDay @BlackEntrepDay https://t.co/FmclRhRll5 pic.twitter.com/MacN0tvcNT
— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) October 6, 2020
John’s advice for hopeful grant recipients is to”work on your pitch, get it in now.”
“I like to say that you should be able to put your pitch down on the back of a business card. You want to be able to hone in on that pitch and send it in. Keep practicing. Don’t do some little video. Keep cutting that thing down and really understand how you’re adding value to that pitch,” he tells PEOPLE.
John says the concept of Black Entrepreneurs Day came after he and his team were inspired to make a change.
“People are out there burning businesses instead of building them,” he says of the violence that erupted at many peaceful protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
“As frustrated as people are, or as hurt or as upset, or people feel like they just don’t have power — this is the opportune time,” he says. “Maybe they don’t have a job or they don’t have to go to work … they can now spend that extra time empowering themselves and doing what they want to do to create change.”
John says the goal of the event is to provide a space to encourage Black business owners and entrepreneurs.
“I always want to provide a space for that, but I’ve always wanted to provide it for everybody,” he says. “I mean, we can all just have conversations that hopefully are constructive, but how many people are having conversations right now that are giving you piece-by-piece information on how to go out there and change your life right now?”
Black Entrepreneurs Day will take place on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
#BlackLivesMatter
George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Posts $1M Bond and Leaves Prison
*We’ve just been informed that Derek Chauvin, the now ex-Minneapolis cop who was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, has posted bond and has been released from prison.
As has been widely reported, Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after video shot by a teenager showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, reports KARE11.
Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.
Back in June, Chauvin’s bail was set at $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Chauvin is bailing out today and is no longer at Oak Park Heights prison, but it is unclear whether he is still in Hennepin county custody.
READ THIS, TOO: Complaint Filed Against Black Police Lieutenant Over Book She Published Alleging Racism (Video)
Chauvin was transferred to that prison from jail only a few days after Floyd’s death. Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said at that time that Chauvin was transferred both for safety reasons, and because of COVID-19 concerns.
Chauvin’s trial, and those of the other officers, as of now is scheduled to start in March 2021. The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, is expected to make a decision about whether the trial will be moved out of Hennepin County by Oct. 15.
The $1 million conditional bail requires Chauvin to appear for all future court appearances, not to work in a security capacity and to have no firearms or firearms permit. It also bars Chauvin from leaving the state and from having any contact with Floyd’s family, reports KARE11.
Netflix Responds to Indictment Over ‘Lewd’ French Film ‘Cuties’
*Netflix has been indicted on criminal charges over “Cuties,” the French coming-of-age film that conservatives have criticized for promoting the sexualization of children.
According to the Texas Tribune, a grand jury in Tyler, Texas, indicted the streaming giant over the content that allegedly “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex.”
Netflix responded to the indictment in a statement, saying: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”
The company previously adddressed the backlash after the hashtag #CancelNetflix began trending on social media before the title was released on the platform. Director Maïmouna Doucouré said she received death threats over the film. In a recent interview, she noted that she intended to make a provocative social commentary about the impact of sexualized imagery on young girls.
READ MORE: ‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré Aims to ‘Sound Alarm’ on ‘Hyper-sexualization of Our Children’
“Cuties” follows Amy (Fathia Youssouf), an 11-year-old girl from Senegal who joins a dance team as an escape from her and conservative Muslim family.
“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a Netflix spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”
“Cuties” has been praised by film critics. It won the world cinema dramatic directing award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Netflix issued a public apology to Doucouré following criticism over the U.S. marketing poster for the film, which shows the young stars scantily dressed and striking suggestive dance poses.
“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance,” Netflix tweeted on Aug. 20. “We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”
‘Insufficient Evidence’ in Lighter Fluid Attack on Biracial Woman in Wisconsin
*Althea Bernstein claimed 4 white racists set her on fire in Madison, Wisc. over the summer, but an extensive investigation was unable to prove the attack occurred. So the case has been close.
Bernstein claimed she was attacked by four white men in June while she was stopped at a red light in downtown Madison.
She told investigators that said someone yelled a racial epithet at her, threw lighter fluid on her through her open car window and ignited it with a lighter. She was treated for the injuries sustained at the hospital.
Here’s more from USA Today:
A search of the car Bernstein was driving also did not reveal burn marks, unusual smells, or smoke-related damage, according to police.
Police also were unable to find suspects matching the alleged attackers’ description in footage on 17 cameras around the area where Bernstein said the incident took place.
A Madison resident who wanted to remain anonymous also supplied police with surveillance video of what looked like Bernstein’s vehicle traveling through the intersection Bernstein where the attack took place but in the video, Bernstein did not stop and no pedestrians are visible in the video.
READ MORE: Ocean Spray Hooks Up TikTok User With Truck, Juice After Viral Video (Watch)
CASE CLOSED: On June 24, Althea Bernstein said she was lit on fire by 4 white men while sitting in her car at a red light in downtown Madison.
Today, detectives say they were unable to corroborate her story or locate any evidence consistent with what she reported. pic.twitter.com/QJSUEdeBjE
— Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) October 2, 2020
An investigation involving federal, state and local investigators reportedly included “extensive interviews, exhaustive review of traffic and surveillance video, and expert review of digital and forensic evidence,” a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said.
“Federal investigators determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of any federal criminal statute occurred,” the release said. “Further, after reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred.”
Bernstein said she was attacked hours after protesters tore down two iconic monuments at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
She reportedly sent text messages to a male friend, describing the attack. “Someone on state street just tried to set me on fire,” she wrote.
Bernstein’s case has been dubbed a “hoax” by many social media users.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
