Cardi B Apologizes After Backlash for Promoting Fundraiser for Armenia
*Cardi B has rejected the accusations that she supports terrorism.
The rapper caught some major heat this week after she promoted a virtual fundraiser for Armenia. The post was shared amid the country’s conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. International leaders have called for both sides to agree to a ceasefire, CBS News reports.
Cardi’s post’s sparked the #cardibsupportsterrorism hashtag.
In response to one user, Cardi B wrote, “Stfu I don’t support terrorism.I literally posted it for my friend with out doing no research on what’s going on .Im sorry about that .I don’t like war .I don’t like conflicts between two countries period cause I hate innocent people being affected by it.”
She also addressed the backlash in an audio tweet, admitting she did not do her research before posting the flyer. Listen to the message below.
READ MORE: Cardi B Claps Back at Being Called a ‘Flop,’ Reacts to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [VIDEO]
Cardi explained that she and her husband Offset are trying to sell a property in Atlanta, and the Armenian consultant helping her in the process allegedly asked the “WAP” rapper if she would share a post “for a good cause.”
“And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ We love to support everybody,” Cardi said in the audio. “And then I wake up and I see a lot of people from Azerbaijan writing me things, writing me stuff, and I did not know that this is a war between two countries.”
Cardi went on to address the Armenia/Azerbaijan conflict.
“My wish is, since I did a little bit of research today, because you guys left me so much comments, my wish is that both the countries would just be at peace,” she said. “You guys already have big pieces of land. There’s no tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting, especially in this year.
She continued: “This is such a bad year, there’s a lot of sickness. I feel like god is trying to give us a message … I hope just peace over there. I’m not picking sides, I love both the countries. I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that is not my style, I don’t like that type of stuff … we just really wish peace, and that’s it.”
Check out her audio message via the Twitter embed above.
tWitch Addresses Changes At ‘Ellen’ As Co-Executive Producer / WATCH
*Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been quite busy!
The TV personality joined Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about his roles as announcer on “Ellen’s Game of Games” and new co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“It’s all been a shift toward the positive, which is what it has been,” he explained. “Every time we’ve stepped into the building, we’ve been stepping with love, and we’re all happy to be back.”
The dancer and choreographer also weighed in on Channing Tatum’s recent fitness transformation and hinted at the possibility of another “Magic Mike” sequel!
“Ellen’s Game of Games” premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
AG Daniel Cameron Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Comparing Him to ‘Sellout Negroes Who Sold Slaves’
*Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has responded to criticism from rapper Megan Thee Stallion who slammed him during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.
If you missed the SNL season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.
Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.
“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
I can’t stop watching it! Megan Thee Stallion with messages from @TamikaDMallory and Malcolm X! #MeganTheeStallionLive #SNL pic.twitter.com/6ECVXCn8gb
— Marcus Little (@MarcusUntrell92) October 4, 2020
Cameron said her performance showed “something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”
“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our black women,” he added during his “Fox & Friends” interview on Tuesday. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”
“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance … and the hypocrisy because, obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” Cameron continued. “You see a lot of that from the Left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”
He added, “There are a lot of folks that look like me that aren’t scared anymore, that are tired of the comments and derogatory remarks that are made because of our political philosophy, and so enough is enough. We are going to continue to stand up and stand up for truth and justice in this job and everything else that we do in this country.”
WATCH:
Rihanna Apologizes for Using Sacred Islamic Verses in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show
*Rihanna has responded to the heat she’s catching for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
We prevsiouly reported… the 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using in the show a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models worked the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community took to sociak media to slam the singer for “normalizing Islamaphobia.”
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
READ MORE: Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion
Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans, saying the use of the song was “completely irresponsible.”
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” she said.
“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!” RiRi continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!”
Rihanna concluded, “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”
The Hadith was used in the song “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, who also took to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”
“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” the artist continued. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”
