Boy Choreographs Ballet Recital for Himself and Sister after Pandemic Delays Studio’s Performance (Watch)
*When 8-year-old Maximus Turner wasn’t able to participate in his dance studio’s end-of-year recital, first because of the coronavirus pandemic, and later because of his family’s military move, Maximus choreographed his own at-home recital.
Maximus recruited his 6-year-old sister Liliana for the performance, which his mom filmed and shared on Instagram in June.
“I love doing recitals,” Maximus told “Good Morning America.” “I love when I get to learn new tricks and when I get to practice ballet.”
Maximus, who now lives with his mom, sister and dad — a member of the U.S. Army — in Alabama, has been dancing “nonstop” since the age of 2, according to his mom, Michelle Turner.
“He’s always doing aerials and stuff in our living room,” she said. “He dances nonstop. It’s in his bones.”
Who Asked My Son If He’s Going Trick-Or-Treating?: Watch Mom Curse Out Store Worker Who Mocked Her Child’s African Garb
*Video has surfaced of a Black mother confronting a white drug store employee who allegedly saw one of her children dressed in a traditional African garment and asked him if he was going trick-or-treating.
The irate mother had her son point out the offender behind the counter. The mother then demands that the employee get the store manager on the phone.
“It’s September! When will he be going trick-or-treating?” the mother asked the employee as she was calling the manager on her cell phone. “Exactly when in September would my son in African garment be going trick-or-treating?”
“I didn’t know what it was,” the employee tried explaining before the mother cut her off and started pacing out of frame.
“Whichever one of yall b**ches think he will be going trick-or-treating in the middle of god d*mn September, all you need to do is ask his mama! …But you sitting in the middle of a black neighborhood and you gon’ see three children dressed beautifully…”
Mom cut herself off and asked the employee’s name as she was handed the phone with the manager on the line. The employee said her name was Sandra.
Once on the phone, the mother said to the manager, “So let me tell you about Sandra’s racist ass,” and began to unload.
“Now I don’t know what the hell y’all do to train these people who work up here, but we live in this neighborhood, we spend money in this neighborhood, and as long as y’all in this neighborhood, you will respect the money that makes sure yo’ ass got a check.”
She continued to Sandra, “Lying racist b**ch. …See y’all don’t understand when Black people act culturally-correct. But you understand when I cuss you the f**k out. You understand this language real quick.”
West Virginia Woman Sentenced for Murder of Boyfriend (Also Married Her Father)
*A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her boyfriend, and then marrying her father.
31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was sentenced last Thursday for the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. His dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019. Amanda’s father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., was sentenced over the summer to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. Larry previously served time for sex offense charges, PEOPLE reports.
Amanda was estranged from her father, as she was raised by adoptive parents. Once she reunited with Larry, they ended up in an incestuous relationship and tied the knot a month after they killed McGuire.
In a hearing last week, McClure said she killed her boyfriend because her dad “didn’t want anyone else near me.”
READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway's Daughter: Trump is Doing 'Badly' & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
A sentencing hearing was held for Amanda McClure this morning — https://t.co/Ko8CYy17hC
— WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) October 1, 2020
The couple decided to murder McGuire after Larry confessed to his daughter that he loved her and wanted to her to be his wife.
Here’s more from Complex:
It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda’s sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine’s Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.
McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.
Amanda’s sister Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges for her alleged participation in the killing. She is reportedly awaiting trial.
Meet Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko’s Newborn Daughter Kaori Mai: ‘My Light’
*Kevin Hart became a father of four last month when wife Eniko gave birth to her second child with the comedian.
The Harts officially introduced their newborn daughter to fans on Monday with a photo shared to Instagram.
“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” Eniko wrote alongside the sweet image of baby Kaori Mai wrapped in a onsie. “Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more.”
In the post, Eniko described her newborn as “My light,” followed by a purple heart. Meet Kaori Mai via the IG image below.
READ MORE: Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer, SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date
Eniko also posted a second image of all of Hart’s kids together — her son Kenzo Kash, 2½, whom she shares with the “Jumangi” star, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, Kevin’s children from a previous marriage.
Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news on social media in March, captioning a pic of her baby bump: “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″
On Mother’s Day; the couple announced their baby on the way’s gender. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,″ wrote Eniko, PEOPLE reported. ″This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy.″
″I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,″ added the then-mom-to-be.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
