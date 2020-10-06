*A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her boyfriend, and then marrying her father.

31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was sentenced last Thursday for the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. His dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019. Amanda’s father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., was sentenced over the summer to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. Larry previously served time for sex offense charges, PEOPLE reports.

Amanda was estranged from her father, as she was raised by adoptive parents. Once she reunited with Larry, they ended up in an incestuous relationship and tied the knot a month after they killed McGuire.

In a hearing last week, McClure said she killed her boyfriend because her dad “didn’t want anyone else near me.”

The couple decided to murder McGuire after Larry confessed to his daughter that he loved her and wanted to her to be his wife.

Here’s more from Complex:

It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda’s sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine’s Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.

McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.

Amanda’s sister Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges for her alleged participation in the killing. She is reportedly awaiting trial.