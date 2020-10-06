Entertainment
We Remember: Armelia McQueen, ‘Ain’t Misbehavin” Actress, Dies at 68
*Actress Armelia McQueen, best known for her roles in Broadway’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and in 1990’s “Ghost,” has died at the age of 68.
Her friend Dorian Hannaway confirmed McQueen’s passing on Sunday, Oct. 3, writing in a Facebook post, “You are truly an angel now. My dear friend Armelia crossed over yesterday. She leaves us cherishing her memory as she was one of the greatest friends you could ever have. The only thing bigger than her beautiful soul was her extraordinary talent.”
McQueen was part of the original cast for “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which eventually led to her Broadway debut when the cabaret musical opened there in 1978. Her performance in the musical earned a Theatre World award the same year.
Apart from her theater career, McQueen also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including her memorable turn in “Ghost,” opposite Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Rick Aviles. McQueen also held roles in other films including “Action Jackson” and “The Hustle.”
Her more recent work, however, often took place on television. In 2018 she appeared in “Artbound,” and before that she played a recurring role as Shula Whitaker on “Hart of Dixie.” She also played the Red Queen in the “Adventures in Wonderland” series from 1992 to 1994 and made brief appearances in “That’s So Raven” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Watch her vast array of work in the tribute montage below:
Read Dorian Hannaway’s post about McQueen below:
Apple Orders ‘The Supermodels’ Series Exploring Icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington
*Apple TV+ has ordered “The Supermodels” docuseries event that will explore the iconic careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
Here’s more from the press release:
“The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy, as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four Supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.
The docuseries, which is produced under Apple’s exclusive, first look agreement with Imagine Documentaries, will also be executive produced by Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell Sued for Millions By Billionaire Ex Vladislav Doronin
“My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world. We look forward to this great adventure ahead with director Barbara Kopple,” said Campbell in a statement.
“I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time. With the support of Imagine Documentaries and Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, we plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era,”Crawford added.
“I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with,” Turlington said.
‘To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers. I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance,” added Evangelista.
According to the press release: “The Supermodels” will join Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries, including the soon-to-premiere “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”; “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler; five-time Emmy Award nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning “Boys State”; Emmy Award-nominated series “Home”; and, “Dads,” a heartfelt documentary which is also from Imagine Documentaries and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.
Rihanna Apologizes for Using Sacred Islamic Verses in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show
*Rihanna has responded to the heat she’s catching for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
We prevsiouly reported… the 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using in the show a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models worked the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community took to sociak media to slam the singer for “normalizing Islamaphobia.”
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
READ MORE: Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion
Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans, saying the use of the song was “completely irresponsible.”
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” she said.
“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!” RiRi continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!”
Rihanna concluded, “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”
The Hadith was used in the song “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, who also took to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”
“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” the artist continued. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”
WE REMEMBER: Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 from Throat Cancer
*Eddie Van Halen, the all-American guitar hero who, with his namesake hard-rock band Van Halen, redefined the sound and possibilities of the electric guitar in the 1970s and ’80s, died on Tuesday at age 65. The cause was throat cancer.
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Van Halen was an immigrant kid who emerged from Pasadena with an ear for hard-rock hooks and wild guitar flash in the Jimi Hendrix tradition. His speed and innovations along the fretboard inspired a generation of imitators, as the band bearing his name rose to MTV stardom and multiplatinum sales over 10 consecutive albums.
MORE NEWS: Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Dee Dee Bridgewater and More to Appear in TWIST2020 Voter Participation Campaign and Event
In contrast to the shadowy gothic blues of Black Sabbath, or the pagan thunder of Led Zeppelin, the band Van Halen delivered muscular hard rock in Technicolor. The group’s sound and image were vivid reflections of its Southern California home, with a lead guitarist in bright colors and a welcoming, good-time grin.
Get the full story on LATimes.com.
