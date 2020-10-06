Business
These Are the Best U.S. Economic Sectors to Work in During a Pandemic
*Unless you’ve won the lottery and are now independently wealthy, or your job so disgusts you that you’d rather be without it, getting fired or laid off is never a good experience. But some sectors of the U.S. economy are hurting more than others, and some seem insulated from the blood-letting.
Tens of millions have been weathering the Covid-19 pandemic without work. Entire cities virtually shut down for months, with large and small companies struggling. American and Delta airlines, shipping mall owner Brookfield Properties, and even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have announced layoffs.
About 24.2 million people said they couldn’t work in August because their employers closed or lost business, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But BLS data, separated by industry category, show where it’s smart—and safe—to work during an extended public health emergency.
The top choice for those who would prefer to continuously be gainfully employed? Jobs in the finance sector, where unemployment this August only reached 4.2%. That’s half the national average of 8.4%.
That shouldn’t be a shock, says Richard Barrington, senior financial analyst for personal finance site MoneyRates.com. He names three criteria that might separate the safe from the pink-slipped: flexibility about working remotely, the need for customers to do business in person and the pandemic’s effect on demand in a given sector.
The success of finance “is not surprising,” Barrington said, because people in that field can tele-work, customers can do business online or at ATMs, and demand has remained steady.
“[Financial services] were the easiest activities to move online,” said Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean for strategy, innovation and technology and program director for the master in science of applied economics at Boston College. “How often do you stop at your branch anyway? And then, you do have a lot of activity in real estate. If you right now are trying to refinance or buy a house, the delays in mortgage processing are phenomenal because of the demand.”
The demand for food, too, has continued unabated, so the agriculture sector’s pandemic-year unemployment rate of 5.6% makes sense.
Then there is government, with an overall 5.7% unemployment rate.
“It’s not surprising that in government is such low unemployment,” Tomic said. “Government is counter cyclical. They might or might not reduce their numbers [at other times], but they are not going to during a recession. They leaned into it and provided a lot of stimulus and probably have not done any furloughs or layoffs.”
And existing layoffs may largely affect state or even local governments, not Washington, D.C.
“State governments are a different story because they are subject to cyclical pressures,” Tomic said. And both county and local governments are struggling with how, and when, to open schools. “Just anecdotally, we see a lot of people taking a leave of absence because they don’t feel safe in the classroom,” he said. Leaves of absence would likely not register as people being unemployed, so the figure may be under reported.
Still, 4.2%, 5.6%, and 5.7% are far better than 21.3% employment in the leisure and hospitality sector. Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction saw 12.4%—more than a ten-fold jump from a year ago—while transportation and utility unemployment hit 11.3%.
Some of the differences stem from how directly the pandemic has hit industries. Leisure and hospitality workers like waiters, hotel maids and concert tour staff couldn’t avoid the impact.
“That’s the number one industry affected, and it remains the highest unemployment rate,” said Ernie Goss, a professor in the department of economics and finance at Creighton University. “Businesses tightly linked to leisure and hospitality will likewise have higher rates of unemployment.”
Companies that have restaurants and hotels as major customers will also likely feel pain, for example, as will the landlords leasing space to hospitality companies.
Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction have felt the heat from a lack of travel and previous shutdown of businesses the energy industry has supplied. But the picture quickly gets complicated. Oil and gas production in the U.S. have faced decline in fracking production as prices fell because those types of wells are more expensive to drill, for example.
“In some of these industries you have pressures that are just there and then they have been hit hard by the pandemic in top of that,” said Tomic. “The pandemic has been an accelerant for things that have been there for a long time.”
Broader categories can mask differences between subsectors. “Transportation and utilities are grouped like one super sector, but they’re very different things,” said
eecceBarrington, who noted that unemployment in utilities is only 2.2%, versus the 11.3% of the overall category. “You really have to look at the specifics,” he said. “When people talk about the unemployment rate, that is very different, depending on where you live and what you do for a living.”
The big question left is what must happen going forward. Apparent improvement in the employment situation presumes that the pandemic will wind down. Data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows an upward trend of daily cases at a pace similar to that of July before a summer peak that exceeded 71,000 cases a day.
There may be other unpleasant surprises coming as well. “Some of the unemployment rates have yet to hit [a high] because of the CARES act and the PPP program,” Goss said, first citing the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus spending bill that sped theough Washington.
Agriculture might feel a future impact “that’s related to imports,” Goss said. Transportation in the form of airlines and retail could see more intense unemployment as layoffs pile up.
For government employment, “a lot of the damage hasn’t hit yet,” Goos said. Even the safest-seeming sectors could see hard times ahead: Citigroup and Wells Fargo are rebooting their stalled layoffs. .
If you are one of the many working, be thankful for that job—while you have it.
The post These Are the Best U.S. Economic Sectors to Work in During a Pandemic appeared first on Zenger News.
** FEATURED STORY **
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Business
‘Now We Taking Over the Grocery Stores’: Master P Plugs His New Hoody Hoos Cereal (Watch Ad)
*Percy Miller posted a new video Wednesday to promote his latest hustle.
Intent on “mastering” the cereal game, longtime rap mogul and entrepreneur Master P (a.k.a Uncle P) wants folks to try his new Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos Cereal.
“You got milk. We’ve got cereal. We’re changing the game,” Miller says in the ad. He points out, “The more we make, the more we give,” referring to the charity aspect of the business. A percentage of every cereal box sold goes to providing inner city kids in the community with education, resources and activities to help build their future,” according to his website.
The release states, “Mr. Miller grew up in poverty as a kid, eating cereal was a luxury for him. He recently realized that there are little to no minority-owned packaged food products, so he decided to change that. He has disrupted breakfast time, with kids all over the world are screaming ‘Hoody Hoo!”
Watch his “commercial” for Hoody Hoo below:
Business
Biden Out With Ad Response to Trump’s Alleged Tax Avoidance (Watch)
*Within 24 hours of news that President Trump allegedly paid less taxes than regular working folk on millions of dollars in income, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has responded with a new ad.
The video posted on Twitter compares the amount of taxes that regular folk like teachers, firefighters and nurses typically pay compared to Trump’s alleged tax bill.
“Teachers paid $7,239. Firefighters paid $5,283. Nurses paid $10,216. Donald Trump paid $750,” the 30-second spot points out. As of Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the video had more than 2.2 million views on Twitter.
There’s no word from the vice president’s campaign if they plan to put money behind the spot to run on digital or TV.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
Teachers paid $7,239
Firefighters paid $5,283
Nurses paid $10,216
Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN
— Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]