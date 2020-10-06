Today’s Video
The Melania Tapes: First Lady Hates Christmas Decorating & Called Stormy Daniels ‘The Porn Hooker’; ‘Daily Show’ Weighs In (Watch)
*Melania Trump called her husband’s alleged sidepiece, Stormy Daniels, “the porn hooker” in yet another leaked tape by her one-time friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
The audio, recorded in 2018, finds Melania venting about the fact Stormy was getting A-list treatment with a Vogue cover story. The September 2018 issue was right around the time that Stormy’s hush-money scandal was dominating the news cycle.
Melania says … “Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.” Wolkoff responded with confusion about the term “porn hooker,” forcing Melania to say Stormy’s name.
The recording was revealed on Michael Cohen’s ‘Mea Culpa’ podcast. Listen below:
Prior to this, Wolkoff dropped a secret recording of Melania shrugging off the immigrant children in cages controversy, and railing about having to deal with White House Christmas decorations.
Can you imagine how Fox News would’ve reacted had Michelle Obama complained about the traditional first lady Christmas duties during her time in the White House?
The Daily Show imagined for us.
Obama/Trump/Political
Michelle Obama Hammers Trump and His ‘Breathtaking Failures’ in 24 Minute Video (Watch)
*Michelle Obama comes for President Trump in a new video titled “Closing Argument.” The former first lady spends 24 minutes accusing him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to ‘waste’ their ballots.
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She says “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action” when it comes to handling the virus.
Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans lie “about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”
She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”
To all voters thinking about sitting out this election, Obama pleads with them to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”
Watch Michelle Obama’s “Closing Argument” below:
Coronavirus
Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
*President Trump is back at the White House after a brief stint at Walter Reed Hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis and he daughter of President Trump’s close adviser Kellyanne Conway claims that #45 more ill than he’s letting on.
Claudia Conway, who, along with her mother, has tested positive for COVID-19, said on TikTok that her mother told her Trump is not “doing better” as previously reported by the president’s doctor but is actually doing “badly” and not stable.
Video of Trump’s return to the White House, where he stood for photos on the White House balcony while gasping for air, went viral.
Watch a montage of his labored breathing below.
Claudia Conway, 15, began replying to comments on her TikTok account claiming that is not doing as well as he claims. She first said, “Guys lmao he’s not doing any better” before explaining her own symptoms: “I literally have Covid right now and I can’t breathe.”
Claudia then reminded her followers that Trump is “receiving the best healthcare right now” and said: “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilize him.”
Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, is trending on Twitter tonight because of some comments she made on TikTok regarding Trump’s health. pic.twitter.com/cUZJcXdW4i
— Trump Covid Takes (@TrumpCovidTakes) October 6, 2020
Folks in the medical field weighed in on the president’s labored breathing via Twitter, saying it can signal serious underlying issues.
In med school, one of the signs you’re taught to look for in a patient with respiratory distress is the recruitment of the “strap muscles,” those muscles that flex in your neck when you can’t breathe.
This is not how a healthy man breathes. https://t.co/aXoXFRuQ9W
— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 6, 2020
For medical trainees:
this is a great demonstration of “accessory muscle use” (look at the neck and the chest wall) that usually can outwardly indicate internal respiratory pathology https://t.co/psy3V1aYUG
— Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) October 6, 2020
Also for medical trainees, if you see someone breathing like this, go get your resident or attending. Like post haste
— Happy PA Week! Blitzy 🩺🏴☠️🎃 (@Blitz_y) October 6, 2020
I’ve had asthma my whole life. I recognized that look of struggling to breath right away. Felts sorry for him for a second there, knowing what that feels like.
— Daniel Bear (@ProfDanBear) October 6, 2020
Obama/Trump/Political
Assault Charge for Trump Supporter who Punched Man For Playing YG’s ‘FDT’ at Rally (Watch)
*Pro-Trump supporter Jason Lata was charged with assault after punching someone at an anti-Trump rally in Texas for his repeated playing of the YG song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump).”
TMZ reports that the rally was held Saturday outside of Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton, about an hour north of Dallas. Viral video of the incident shows 44-year-old Lata – without a mask – approaching the unidentified victim and demanding that he turn off “FDT,” which was blaring in the background. A nearby Trump supporter added, “You shouldn’t even be here, bud.”
When his shouted demands were declined, Lata’s turned to threats. “I’ll f**k you up,” he said before punching the man in the face, causing him to hit the pavement. “Get up, motherf**ker!” Lata shouted over him.
According to Denton police, the unidentified victim sustained an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth. Lata has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Watch the viral video below.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]