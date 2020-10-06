The Melania Tapes: First Lady Hates Christmas Decorating & Called Stormy Daniels ‘The Porn Hooker’; ‘Daily Show’ Weighs In (Watch)

*Melania Trump called her husband’s alleged sidepiece, Stormy Daniels, “the porn hooker” in yet another leaked tape by her one-time friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

The audio, recorded in 2018, finds Melania venting about the fact Stormy was getting A-list treatment with a Vogue cover story. The September 2018 issue was right around the time that Stormy’s hush-money scandal was dominating the news cycle.

Melania says … “Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.” Wolkoff responded with confusion about the term “porn hooker,” forcing Melania to say Stormy’s name.

The recording was revealed on Michael Cohen’s ‘Mea Culpa’ podcast. Listen below:

Prior to this, Wolkoff dropped a secret recording of Melania shrugging off the immigrant children in cages controversy, and railing about having to deal with White House Christmas decorations.

Can you imagine how Fox News would’ve reacted had Michelle Obama complained about the traditional first lady Christmas duties during her time in the White House?

The Daily Show imagined for us.