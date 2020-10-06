Texas Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Black Man at Gas Station

*The Texas police officer connected to the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price on Saturday night has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wolfe City police officer Shaun David Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Price. Hours after his arrest, Lucas reportedly posted his $1 million bond, CBS Dallas reports.

“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” said Price family attorney Lee Merritt.

Merritt said the shooting occurred after Price attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident after noticing a man assaulting a woman at a gas station.

“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” Merritt said in an Instagram post Sunday. “Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death.”

The department said Lucas responded to a disturbance call about a possible fight at the gas station and made contact with Price. Lucas “attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” according to DPS.

The officer used a Taser stun gun on Price, “followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price,” the department said. Price died at the hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” Texas DPS said in a statement.

Family and friends describe Price as a “hometown hero” a “standup guy,” and “mentor who worked with children.”

Shaun David Lucas is in custody for the murder of #JonathanPrice. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00 This didn’t happen quickly. It should happened the day he murdered JP. John should still be here. This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice. pic.twitter.com/ydC124MYbG — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 6, 2020



Merritt said in a statement on Twitter that Lucas’ arrest should have happened sooner. “This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice,” he wrote.