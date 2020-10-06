Police - Police Abuse
Texas Police Officer Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Black Man at Gas Station
*The Texas police officer connected to the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price on Saturday night has been arrested on a murder charge.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wolfe City police officer Shaun David Lucas has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Price. Hours after his arrest, Lucas reportedly posted his $1 million bond, CBS Dallas reports.
“This is the first step. This man is dangerous and should not be out on bond. The family was relieved to hear of his arrest and are looking forward to his conviction,” said Price family attorney Lee Merritt.
Merritt said the shooting occurred after Price attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident after noticing a man assaulting a woman at a gas station.
READ MORE: Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
Jonathan Price of TX put up a Facebook post months ago DEFENDING racist cops, & bragging about his addiction to white women. He also bragged about how his 2nd family (who are white) are so great..And how his biological family are trash.
He was killed last night by a white cop. pic.twitter.com/UIlCBwuQSQ
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) October 5, 2020
“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” Merritt said in an Instagram post Sunday. “Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they ‘perceived a threat’ and shot him to death.”
The department said Lucas responded to a disturbance call about a possible fight at the gas station and made contact with Price. Lucas “attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away,” according to DPS.
The officer used a Taser stun gun on Price, “followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price,” the department said. Price died at the hospital.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” Texas DPS said in a statement.
Family and friends describe Price as a “hometown hero” a “standup guy,” and “mentor who worked with children.”
Shaun David Lucas is in custody for the murder of #JonathanPrice. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00
This didn’t happen quickly. It should happened the day he murdered JP. John should still be here.
This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice. pic.twitter.com/ydC124MYbG
— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 6, 2020
Many on social media remember Price as the guy who defended racist white police officers, professed his “addicition” to white women and trashed his Black family while praising the white folks who raised him.
Merritt said in a statement on Twitter that Lucas’ arrest should have happened sooner. “This is step one. Let’s see it through to justice,” he wrote.
crime
West Virginia Woman Sentenced for Murder of Boyfriend, Marrying Her Father
*A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her boyfriend, and then marrying her father.
31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure was sentenced last Thursday for the February 2019 murder of John Thomas McGuire. His dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Skygusty, West Virginia on September 24, 2019. Amanda’s father/husband, 55-year-old Larry McClure Sr., was sentenced over the summer to life imprisonment for his role in the crime. Larry previously served time for sex offense charges, PEOPLE reports.
Amanda was estranged from her father, as she was raised by adoptive parents. Once she reunited with Larry, they ended up in an incestuous relationship and tied the knot a month after they killed McGuire.
In a hearing last week, McClure said she killed her boyfriend because her dad “didn’t want anyone else near me.”
READ MORE: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter: Trump is Doing ‘Badly’ & Had to be Stabilized for WH Return Photo-Op (Video)
A sentencing hearing was held for Amanda McClure this morning — https://t.co/Ko8CYy17hC
— WVNS 59News (@WVNS59News) October 1, 2020
The couple decided to murder McGuire after Larry confessed to his daughter that he loved her and wanted to her to be his wife.
Here’s more from Complex:
It was reported that after that confession was made, Larry paired with Amanda’s sister (Anna) and drove to pick up both Amanda and McGuire in Indiana. The group then made their way to Skygusty, where they lived together for a week-and-a-half. On Valentine’s Day of 2019 Larry reportedly hit McGuire in the head with a bottle of wine. The victim was then tied up, had liquid methamphetamine injected into him, and was strangled with a garbage bag. In previous testimony, Larry admitted McGuire was tortured for two days prior to his death.
McGuire was buried, but less than a week later he was exhumed for the purpose of being dismembered. He was then buried again.
Amanda’s sister Anna is also facing first-degree murder charges for her alleged participation in the killing. She is reportedly awaiting trial.
crime
Ryan Murphy Announces Jeffrey Dahmer Limited Series for Netflix
*Ryan Murphy of “American Horror Story” fame has announced his next project will center on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Netflix has picked up “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” a limited series co-created by Murphy and his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.
The grisly story will be told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and on the “police incompetence and apathy” that enabled Dahmer to kill 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, the year he was finally arrested.
Dahmer had sex with many of the corpses and he ate portions of his victims. Police found boxes of body parts inside his home and three heads in a refrigerator. He was eventually sentenced to 15 life terms. He was killed in prison in late 1994.
Carl Franklin will direct the first episode and Janet Mock will write and direct multiple episodes.
READ MORE: How Gay Men Hijacked the Proud Boys Hashtag With Messages Of Love (Watch)
Ryan Murphy has set a limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer as his next project for Netflix. https://t.co/Q9O6ByvvzN
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 3, 2020
Richard Jenkins has been tapped to star as Dahmer’s father. A casting search is currently underway for the role of Dahmer himself.
In an 1993 interview with Inside Edition, Dahmer said he would continue his killing spree if he was a free man.
Dahmer’s slayings began in 1978 when he killed and dismembered 18-year-old Steven Hicks.
“I always knew that it was wrong after the first killing,” said Dahmer told Inside Edition. At the time he was 33-years-old and imprisoned at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wis.
“As the years went by, and the compulsion became stronger and the obsession more intense, it became the main focus of my life,” said Dahmer.
“The first killing was not planned. I had had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker and taking him back to the house and having complete control and dominance over him.”
Dahmer curbed the killing while he was in the Army for nine years.
“There was just not the opportunity to fully express what I wanted to do,” he said.
If released, Dahmer said he would repeat his crimes.
“I can’t think of anything that would have stopped me,” he said.
crime
New Hampshire Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Orders Her to Behead Victim
*A New Hampshire man and his wife were arrested last week and charged with the murder of the wife’s lover.
Armando Barron, 30, is said to have discovered that his wife, Britany Barron, 31, was having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. He then used his wife’s cell phone to lure her lover to an isolated location and forced his wife to help in his murder and decapitation, according to police.
Here’s more from Heavy.com:
Armando Barron lured his wife’s lover to Annett State Forest in Rindge, in southern New Hampshire, using her cellphone. After Amerault arrived, Barron assaulted him, according to an affidavit cited by the Sentinel. Barron then ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, but she refused; however, she capitulated when he ordered her to slit Amerault’s wrists. Armando Barron then shot Amerault, according to the Sentinel.
The couple then drove Amerault’s car to a campsite, where Armando ordered his wife to decapitate him and bury his head and body separately, the report states.
Amerault’s body was found in the New Hampshire woods on Sept. 22, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a release.
READ MORE: Fired New Hampshire Lunch Lady Accused of Cover-up, School District Rescinds Job Offer
According to PEOPLE, Armando was arrested last Friday and charged with capital murder for allegedly “knowingly causing the death of Jonathan Amerault by shooting him while engaged in the commission of a kidnapping,” the release states.
He is also charged with domestic violence, strangling and threatening to use a deadly weapon “for the purpose of placing his wife, Britany Barron, in fear of imminent bodily injury” after allegedly sticking a gun in her mouth.
Britany was arrested after being spotted illegally camping in the woods, and wildlife conservation officers “advised her that she should not be camping in that area.”
“I’m in big trouble,” she allegedly told the officers.
Soon after, they found Amerault’s abandoned Subaru and his headless body wrapped up in a nearby brook, the report states.
Britany was arrested last week and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence related to Amerault’s killing, the release states.
Both Armando and Britany have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.
They are being held without bond.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]