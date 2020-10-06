Urban Music
Tamar Braxton Ready to ‘Pour Some Pain’ Into Her Music After Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She later confirmed her struggle with her mental health and silently suffering “pain” for the past decade.
On Friday, she posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Currently, she’s starring in “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! on WE tv.” The singer previously accused the network of contributing to her mental decline.
View this post on Instagram
We previously reported… Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email seen by Page Six, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
Braxton noted that “the final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.”
She said the show’s producers “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.” She added, “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”
Tamar ended the email, “I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!”
Eddie Levert Spotlighted in Sneak Peek Podcast ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ TODAY At 5pm Est.
*Today, The Living Legends Foundation announces the launch of it’s new podcast and streaming video series, Music Day: A Verified Hit.
The new service is scheduled to formally kick off on October 13, but you don’t have to wait until then because they’re having a teaser show with the legendary R&B singer Eddie Levert, lead singer of the O’Jays TODAY, Tuesday, October 6 at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on Facebook on the Living Legends Foundation page.
Here’s more about the The Living Legends Foundation‘s new audio/visual podcast series: Music Day: A Verified Hit™:
Music Day: A Verified Hit, a podcast/vodcast, under the direction of music veteran Jacqueline Rhinehart, veteran radio programmer Ken Johnson, technical producer Mark Hill, and talent executive Pat Shields, will launch on October 13th as a weekly series with the video version on the Living Legends Foundation Inc. YouTube channel and the audio version on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.
New episodes are released each week on Tuesday, traditionally known as ‘music day’—the red-letter day in the radio & music biz when music promoters show up and show out. “Music Day” is now, also, a verified hit conversation covering Black music, the artists who produce it, the business it spawns, and the culture it embodies.
With interviews helmed by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists, Billy Johnson Jr. and Monique Kelley, Music Day addresses the concerns of the music industry—topical and longstanding—with key industry insiders, legendary artists, and emerging talents. In an unabridged, no-holds-barred conversation, each episode focuses on real talk with an experienced, thoughtful panel of creative peers.
Read/learn MORE about The Living Legends Foundation here: www.livinglegendsfoundation.com
Pat Shields
The Living Legends Foundation, Inc.
[email protected]
Young Millennium Records CEO Lena Jenkins-Smith to Speak on ‘ULMII’ Conference Panel via Zoom
*The CEO of Young Millennium Records, Lena Jenkins-Smith, to speak on the “Industry Panel” Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference from 1-3pmPT via Zoom video conferencing.
Lena makes a total of 10 entertainment industry professionals that include three record label heads, three artist management heads, a music producer, a law Consul, a popular television host, and two award winning artists (singer and actor) to speak on the panel.
The entertainment conference starts with a panel “Q and A Session,” then the “professional talent showcase” with performances by some of the label’s artists, and ends with a “national talent competition” of aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and/or actors. One winner from each category will be selected to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lena started in the entertainment business, from her career as a teacher, as assistant to comedian/actor Katt Williams and went on to be his tour manager and then his film producer (HBO, Showtime, Netflix). Today, Jenkins-Smith not only runs Young Millennium Records, which has three artists to its roster, but is executive producer of “The Young Hustle” television show, and an author with the publication of her book “Uncolored” which addresses racism in America. The label’s current artists include her son Atlanta rapper Cyrus (17 years old), Vegas R&B singer Camryn Levert (22 years-old), and Orlando Pop singer Kallie Rock (26 years-old).
Through the years talent who performed at “ULMII” has credited that appearance for helping to launch their careers in the entertainment business. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes then Sr. V.P. at Jive Records – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Mom/manager of Baltimore “ULMII” competitor Naturi Naughton said she was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event. From her Broadway run she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there Naturi landed a starring role on the STARZ dramatic series “Power”. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelist helped him take RoShon to “the next level.” That next level led to a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”. In Baltimore the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. The original song they performed at “ULMII” was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill), who was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill), and he placed the song on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” The song was released as the first single and music video from the album. The song went platinum and today, the Featherstone brothers went on to write and produce songs many heavy-hitters, such as Chris Brown.
Panelists, through its 21 year history, have been many that have included Grammy winning Brenda Russell (“Piano in the Dark”); Hip-Hop legend MCLyte; Jazz and Woody of Dru Hill; comedian/actor Kel Mitchell (The GoodBurger), and actress/singer KeKe Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”) – to name a few.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information about Zoom video conferencing access or email [email protected].
Freelance Associates
562-424-3836
Long Beach, CA 90807
Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
CONNECT WITH CONKARAH (@CONKARAH):
source:
Ken Weinstein
[email protected]
Greg Miller
[email protected]
