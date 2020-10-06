‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer Drops from Netflix / WATCH

*In just two months the highly-anticipated Netflix series about the life of #Selena will officially drop on the streaming service on December 4th. #SelenaTheSeries, is a biographical drama about beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, starring #TheWalkingDead star Christian Serratos in the lead role.

The Netflix series will depict her childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family made to further her music career. Part one will consist of six one-hour episodes.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, previously spoke about the series, saying “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.” 📸 & 🎥: (@netflix @selenanetflix)

UH OH, DID U SEE THIS? Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]