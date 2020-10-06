Second Grand Juror Ready to Speak ‘Freely’ About Breonna Taylor Case

*A second grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case is looking to speak out amid accusations that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron used the jurors as a shield to protect the police.

We previously reported… an anonymous juror sued a week ago to have the sealed transcripts and records released and for the gag order to be lifted “so that the truth may prevail.”

The recordings were released but the jurors are still not allowed to speak freely about the controversial case.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that a grand jury had chosen not to issue indictments on homicide charges against any of the three officers who fired shots during the deadly botched police raid on Taylor’s apartment on March 13.

Taylor was shot six times when officers opened fire after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police first during a no-knock warrant execution. Walker has said he believed the officers were intruders.

Former detective Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, is the only officer facing charges in Taylor’s case. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“It was obvious that not only the original grand juror who filed is feeling something,” said Louisville activist Christopher 2X, who received a call “in connection with a second grand juror,” according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “Now we’ve got a number, and who knows … how many more want to feel freely to say, ‘Here’s my version of what happened with the Breonna Taylor evidence that we were presented with.’

“Until we can have real-life individuals who studied the situation as it relates to their civic duty and then allow them to do — what we would think would be the unthinkable — is to describe to the community how they felt about it,” he continued. “Deeper than any tapes that can be released.”

Kevin Glogower, an attorney representing the anonymous grand juror, said he filed the motion last Monday amid concerns about police accountability and full transparency.

“The grand juror we represent felt compelled to take some sort of an action based upon the indictment rendered in the subsequent press conference from the AG’s office about out how everything played out,” Glogower said at a press conference last week. “But before our client can discuss these things freely, they needed to know the rights and duties as deemed by the court.”