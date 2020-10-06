** FEATURED STORY **
Phylicia Rashad, Mamadou Athi Star in New Amazon Prime Thriller ‘Black Box’
*The Amazon Studio Original “Black Box” depicts the aftermath of a young African American Male, Nolan Cole, who loses his wife and memory in a car accident.
Cole who is played by Actor Mamadou Athie, undergoes experimental treatment to help regain his memory but instead it causes him to question who he really is.
The Black Box allows patients to re-experience lost memories. However, the experiences Nolan face throughout the film are much darker than he predicted. One of the main themes portrayed in the film is mental health.
“When I was growing up it certainly felt like a type of taboo subject. Therapy was thought of, at least where I grew up, was for crazy people. It’s just like actually a wonderful tool to help yourself. I’m very grateful to explore those kinds of themes,” says Athie.
WOW! WHO KNEW? Jennifer Lewis Opens Up About Being Molested by Pastor on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ [VIDEO]
The movie takes on an extreme plot twist while Cole is undergoing his hypnosis treatment, which is performed by Dr. Lilian Brooks, played by Phylicia Rashad.
“Let me say, Lilian, she’s a brilliant woman with a scientific mind and she is really bent on research and designing something new. She has a very personal agenda, says Rashaad.”
While the chemistry on set between Cole and Dr. Brooks intensified, off the set for the actors was quite the experience.
“I really love working with her. Just the scenes in the lab and just getting to know her and just the stories that were shared. Yes, there’s a lot of wisdom. Just how she carried herself on set. I’m really grateful,” says Athie.
Blackbox was directed by award winning film director, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.
The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2020.
Nesma Yahia: Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People
*Vertically challenged Egyptians have a new place to shop for clothes, thanks to a 20-year-old student with dwarfism.
Budding fashion designer and Mansoura University student Nesma Yahia, who became the country’s first model with the condition, has also created the nation’s first collection of clothes specifically for little people and those of short stature.
After struggling to find clothes that fit her and often resorting to shopping in the children’s section, Yahia began working on the idea last year and launched her first line — called“Breeze”— last month. Her goal was to make clothing for little people more accessible and to help others who have been ridiculed about their height feel more confident.
“I felt that we are a marginalized part of society. Even clothes are not available to us,” the proud Muslim, who stands at just under 3.5 feet, said. “So I decided to buy materials and drew up designs I liked before asking a producer for help making them.”
The designs, which are not limited to a certain age group, feature options for women who wear hijabs and those who don’t, as well as articles of clothing for men. They include a variety of designs for evening wear, kaftans, blouses, skirts and dresses and are available for purchase across Egypt.
“I designed the collection so that it does not show too much of the body and does not make us appear too short, and not necessarily to cope with recent fashion trends,” Yahia said. “The most important thing is that the item fits and the person loves wearing them.”
Able to create her brand without any financial support, Yahia hopes to receive backing in the future so that she can create additional collections and her line can go international.
“Thank God I made the first step of my dream,” she said on Facebook in celebration of her achievements so far.
Dwarfism is a medical or genetic condition that usually results in an adult height of 4’10” or shorter, among both men and women, according to the Little People of America. The most frequently diagnosed cause of dwarfism is achondroplasia, a genetic condition that makes up 70% of all cases and occurs in one per 26,000 to 40,000 births.
American designer Kathy D. Woods, who has also been diagnosed with dwarfism, similarly created a fashion line for little people in 2014.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Stan Chrapowicki)
The post Fashion Designer with Dwarfism Creates Egypt’s First Clothing Line for Little People appeared first on Zenger News.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Exclusive: ‘Second Born Royals’ Chat and Chadwick
*Niles Fitch and Isabella Blake-Thomas (“Once Upon A Time”) star in the “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”
Best known as the younger Randall on “This Is Us,” Niles is carving out quite an impressive career, starting with the notable “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” as Disney’s first Black prince. In an exclusive interview with EUR, he talks about his new role and Chadwick Boseman. Co-star Isabella reveals what it’s like playing a Royal.
Tell us how ‘Secret Society of Second Born Royals’ school differs from other academies, e.g. Xavier’s?
NILES FITCH: I’d say the difference between ours and the others that you’ve seen, and the one you just mentioned, Xavier X-Men Academy, is ours has the royalty aspect. No other films have superheroes that are also royalty. These students have to balance both being teenagers and royal.
ISABELLA BLAKE THOMAS: My character January comes in as an outsider. She is home-schooled and calls it a ‘Palace school.’ And like Niles said, the school is special because it’s got this royal teams having to balance many different parts of their lives.
MORE NEWS: ‘One Night in Miami’: Regina King’s Feature Directorial Debut Set for Christmas Day … in Theaters / WATCH
We’re living in trying times. How would you use your powers to help ease tensions?
NF: I would seek world peace, and make the playing field equal. I can control people, so that’s what I’d do.
IBT: Like Niles is saying, I would start with making people treat everyone with dignity and respect.
What was your initial reaction when you first saw the script?
IBT: I was like, Whoa! for lack of a better word. I read it and was just in shock because of all of the characters’ incredible journeys. Disney created something that is so new and not seen before, but yet still so familiar. It’s very special
NF: My first reaction was, ‘Wow!’ I thought it was really unique, and there’s not a film I can compare this to. Growing up we didn’t have these kinds of images. That’s why Chadwick (Boseman) made such an impression on me. Seeing him as Black Panther left an indelible mark.
Veteran, syndicated Entertainment journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
