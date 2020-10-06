Phylicia Rashad, Mamadou Athi Star in New Amazon Prime Thriller ‘Black Box’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The Amazon Studio Original “Black Box” depicts the aftermath of a young African American Male, Nolan Cole, who loses his wife and memory in a car accident.

Cole who is played by Actor Mamadou Athie, undergoes experimental treatment to help regain his memory but instead it causes him to question who he really is.

The Black Box allows patients to re-experience lost memories. However, the experiences Nolan face throughout the film are much darker than he predicted. One of the main themes portrayed in the film is mental health.

“When I was growing up it certainly felt like a type of taboo subject. Therapy was thought of, at least where I grew up, was for crazy people. It’s just like actually a wonderful tool to help yourself. I’m very grateful to explore those kinds of themes,” says Athie.

WOW! WHO KNEW? Jennifer Lewis Opens Up About Being Molested by Pastor on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ [VIDEO]

The movie takes on an extreme plot twist while Cole is undergoing his hypnosis treatment, which is performed by Dr. Lilian Brooks, played by Phylicia Rashad.

“Let me say, Lilian, she’s a brilliant woman with a scientific mind and she is really bent on research and designing something new. She has a very personal agenda, says Rashaad.”

While the chemistry on set between Cole and Dr. Brooks intensified, off the set for the actors was quite the experience.

“I really love working with her. Just the scenes in the lab and just getting to know her and just the stories that were shared. Yes, there’s a lot of wisdom. Just how she carried herself on set. I’m really grateful,” says Athie.

Blackbox was directed by award winning film director, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2020.