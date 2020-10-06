‘On The Real’: Women Accept Plus-Sized Men and Men Should Do The Same for Women / VIDEO

*On Tuesday, October 6, the ladies of The Real discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage” on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, in which she protested the Breonna Taylor ruling and injustice against Black women. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais commends the rapper for using her platform in such a powerful way, and co-host Adrienne Houghton also applauds her for getting her message out.

Co-hot Loni Love reveals she has seen some postings from Black women who were upset with Megan’s suggestive moves, but she advises them to let other Black women be who they are. And co-host Jeannie Mai reminds everyone that the use of the popular “Savage” was an effective method in getting Megan’s communication out to the world.

Later, Garcelle tells the story of a time when she was racially profiled while shopping for jewelry. The hosts also chat about how easily women accept plus-sized men and how the sentiment should be reciprocated.

And Ziggy Marley drops in to visit the ladies to talk about his new album, More Family Time. He shares if it’s important to him for his children to grow up to be artists or musicians and also what he thinks his late father, Bob Marley, would have thought of today’s world.

Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL Performance – That’s How You Use A Platform

Women Accept Plus-Sized Men and Men Should Do The Same For Women

What Ziggy Marley Wants For His Children and What His Father Would Have Thought of Today’s World

Megan Thee Stallion Got An Important Message Across So Let Her Be Who She Is

Loni Love: When I asked some of my Black girlfriends, they were upset by it. Because – and I’m speaking not for all Black women, but when we have this national platform, I saw her using her platform, not her performance.

Garcelle Beauvais: Right!

Loni: And sometimes we are scrutinizing each other so hard – and I’m talking about Black women, Black females –

Garcelle: Yeah…

Loni: – that we’re not allowing the Black female to be like every other female.

Garcelle: Thank you!

Loni: So you know, we have to stop and take a step back and allow these women to be who they are. It’s no different than J Lo, it’s no different than Shakira…

Jeannie Mai: Shakira at the…

Loni: RiRi, Madonna has done it… exactly, they’ve all done it…

Adrienne Houghton: Cher…

Loni: So I mean, I just want to say that to sisters out there, they feel embarrassed. They feel this embarrassment that she was twerking and all of this – you know – it’s no need to be embarrassed – let Black women be who they are.

Jeannie: I want to say this to those Black sisters out there, or some of them, even Loni’s friends, I really just ask you this: at the end of the day, is the message necessary to hear that Black women need to be protected.

Garcelle: Yes.

Jeannie: Black men need to be protected. We need our Black women and men. So if that message is important, then realize that Meg Thee Stallion used a song that was the #1 song everybody of all race listened to the entire quarantine. That challenge saved us, because everybody dances and knows that song.

Garcelle: Everybody was doing it.

Jeannie: It’s at bat mitzvahs, it’s in churches, it’s – there was renditions of it, Christian ones. So if anybody – if Meg Thee Stallion said, “I have something to say to the people about Black Lives Matter,” I don’t know if the same amount of people would tune in like they did to that song this summer!

Adrienne: That’s right!

Jeannie: So just remember that she was so slick to come out there and get everybody’s attention for a song we all know the lyrics to, and then send the message to catch you and say, “And – don’t forget this. Point.”

