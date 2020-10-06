Social Heat
Kim K Details Caring for Kanye During His ‘Scary’ COVID-19 Episode
*Earlier this year, Kanye West revealed he had the coronavirus. His wife Kim Kardashian is now opening up about what it was like taking care of him during his tough battle.
In an interview with Grazia magazine, the reality star revealed that she had a difficult time caring for Kanye as he fought the virus while also trying to take care of their four kids alone as he tried to recover.
“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim shared. “It was so scary and unknown.”
The beauty mogul explained that she only had herself and the couple’s four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm 1 — and “no one else in the house to help” at the time.
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” Kim recalled. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she said, later adding that “Maybe our planet needed a break.”
‘Selena: The Series’ Trailer Drops from Netflix / WATCH
*In just two months the highly-anticipated Netflix series about the life of #Selena will officially drop on the streaming service on December 4th. #SelenaTheSeries, is a biographical drama about beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, starring #TheWalkingDead star Christian Serratos in the lead role.
The Netflix series will depict her childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family made to further her music career. Part one will consist of six one-hour episodes.
Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, previously spoke about the series, saying “With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.” 📸 & 🎥: (@netflix @selenanetflix)
Jordyn Woods Has Joined Only Fans: Expect to See ‘Edgy and Iconic’ Photos
*There have been a number of celebrities who have joined OnlyFans, the content-sharing platform that allows creators to earn money online. Some who have joined the community include stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Blac Chyna. Now, Jordyn Woods has become the latest star to create an account.
While speaking with Complex, the 23-year-old shared her decision to start an OnlyFans and what she hopes to do with he new platform. She explained:
“I didn’t hear about OnlyFans until the pandemic, and that’s because [of how] people talked about it [on social media], but I saw something different than what the normal person saw,” the former reality star said. She went on to say, “I saw a platform where I can authentically be myself and not be judged for it. Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative. Even yesterday, I posted a photo that I still felt was tasteful and classy, put a little bit more out there just to really test the waters, and I got a lot of positive response, but I also got a lot of judgment. And I saw a beautiful opportunity to show a completely different side of myself that I’ve always wanted to show,” Complex quotes.
Woods noted that fans can expect to see “edgy and iconic” photos of herself with the help of one of her favorite photographers, Steven Gomillion.
74-Yr-Old Dolly Parton Waiting for Playboy to Call Again: ‘Boobs are Still the Same’
*Dolly Parton is still looking good and feeling good at 74. Yep, the country icon turned 74 in January and she has no intention of slowing down. And guess what? Dolly said she’d love to pose for Playboy again for her next birthday.
“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia recently. “See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”
All we can say is that if it makes Dolly happy, we’re happy for her. Plus, we’d take a look … for all kinds of reasons. 🙂
In any event, it was way back in October of 1978 that Parton first appeared on the magazine’s cover, wearing a strapless top and bunny ears, when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover.
When asked if she’d wear the same outfit on the new cover, Parton joked, “Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”
