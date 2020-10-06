Kim K Details Caring for Kanye During His ‘Scary’ COVID-19 Episode

*Earlier this year, Kanye West revealed he had the coronavirus. His wife Kim Kardashian is now opening up about what it was like taking care of him during his tough battle.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the reality star revealed that she had a difficult time caring for Kanye as he fought the virus while also trying to take care of their four kids alone as he tried to recover.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” Kim shared. “It was so scary and unknown.”

The beauty mogul explained that she only had herself and the couple’s four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm 1 — and “no one else in the house to help” at the time.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” Kim recalled. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she said, later adding that “Maybe our planet needed a break.”

RELATED NEWS: Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]