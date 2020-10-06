Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jennifer Lewis Opens Up About Being Molested by Pastor on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ [VIDEO]
*via press release
*TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and singer Jenifer Lewis this Sunday, October 11 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
On this episode of “UNCENSORED,” Lewis talks about her troubled upbringing, being molested by her Pastor, her past sex addiction, her fiery desire to be a star, and the importance of getting to the polls!
Hear it in her own words via the preview clips below.
READ MORE: Ex-boyfriend of ‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud
We reviously reported… Lewis is set to star in the “Black-ish” spin-off titled “Oldish.” which will center on Earl “Pops” Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Lewis). This would mark the fourth installment in the “Black-ish” franchise, after “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” .
THR writes that the elder Johnsons will “move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles” and it’s there that they’ll “meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again.”
Lewis recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from Ruby and Earl on “Old-ish,” saying:
“The show is going to be amazing, we’re coming from that Boomer generation that will give some of that tradition and hard love to everybody watching now. Right now it’s just in development. Kenya [Barris] is writing the pilot as we speak, so when I get the pilot I will know more,” Lewis explained. “But I do know that we’re going to be addressing some of the same issues as we have on Black-ish…We’re going to be talking about gentrification, the differences between the generations, how the internet has changed everything, how Boomers are so clumsy with technical issues, and just a lot of bad interacting, aging. It’s going to be incredible.”
In the clips below, Lewis opens up about being molested by her pastor, and her relationship with Whitney Houston for TV One’s “Uncensored.”
Jennifer Lewis Says Pastor Took Her Career After Molestation:
Jenifer Lewis Reflects on Her Relationship with Whitney Houston:
Jackée Harry to Host ‘227’ Table Read with Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes and Blair Underwood
*
*Actress Jackee Harry is hosting a virtual table read of her iconic series “227,” as part of the next “Zoom Where It Happens” special.
Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes, Loretta Devine, LaTanya Richardson-Jackson, and Blair Underwood are set to take part in the event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6P/9P ET.
Jackée Harry will also participate in the “227” table read. The special aims to raise awareness for PushBlack, a prominent nonprofit media company for Black Americans.
Check out Jackée’s Instagram announceent about the event below.
READ MORE: Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
Here’s more about the “227” Zoom special:
“For the third installment of “Zoom Where It Happens,” Palmer will play Sandra, Sykes will portray Pearl, Richardson will portray Mary, Devine will assume the role of Rose Lee, and Underwood will appear as multiple male characters. The production team of this series also includes Richardson-Jackson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay.”
The event page also notes, “In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!”
The “227” table read follows the live reading of “Friends” hosted by Gabrielle Union with an all-black cast including Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, and more.
The “Zoom Where It Happens” series kicked off on Sept. 8 with Sanaa Lathan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King for a “Golden Girls” table read.
Register here to watch the “227” virtual table read on Oct. 6.
Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy)’ Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
MUST READ: ‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
CONNECT WITH CONKARAH (@CONKARAH):
Meet Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko’s Newborn Daughter Kaori Mai: ‘My Light’
*Kevin Hart became a father of four last month when wife Eniko gave birth to her second child with the comedian.
The Harts officially introduced their newborn daughter to fans on Monday with a photo shared to Instagram.
“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” Eniko wrote alongside the sweet image of baby Kaori Mai wrapped in a onsie. “Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more.”
In the post, Eniko described her newborn as “My light,” followed by a purple heart. Meet Kaori Mai via the IG image below.
READ MORE: Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer, SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date
Eniko also posted a second image of all of Hart’s kids together — her son Kenzo Kash, 2½, whom she shares with the “Jumangi” star, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, Kevin’s children from a previous marriage.
View this post on Instagram
Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news on social media in March, captioning a pic of her baby bump: “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″
On Mother’s Day; the couple announced their baby on the way’s gender. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,″ wrote Eniko, PEOPLE reported. ″This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy.″
″I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,″ added the then-mom-to-be.
