Jennifer Lewis Opens Up About Being Molested by Pastor on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ [VIDEO]

*via press release

*TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and singer Jenifer Lewis this Sunday, October 11 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.

On this episode of “UNCENSORED,” Lewis talks about her troubled upbringing, being molested by her Pastor, her past sex addiction, her fiery desire to be a star, and the importance of getting to the polls!

Hear it in her own words via the preview clips below.

READ MORE: Ex-boyfriend of ‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud

We reviously reported… Lewis is set to star in the “Black-ish” spin-off titled “Oldish.” which will center on Earl “Pops” Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Lewis). This would mark the fourth installment in the “Black-ish” franchise, after “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” .

THR writes that the elder Johnsons will “move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles” and it’s there that they’ll “meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again.”

Lewis recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from Ruby and Earl on “Old-ish,” saying:

“The show is going to be amazing, we’re coming from that Boomer generation that will give some of that tradition and hard love to everybody watching now. Right now it’s just in development. Kenya [Barris] is writing the pilot as we speak, so when I get the pilot I will know more,” Lewis explained. “But I do know that we’re going to be addressing some of the same issues as we have on Black-ish…We’re going to be talking about gentrification, the differences between the generations, how the internet has changed everything, how Boomers are so clumsy with technical issues, and just a lot of bad interacting, aging. It’s going to be incredible.”

In the clips below, Lewis opens up about being molested by her pastor, and her relationship with Whitney Houston for TV One’s “Uncensored.”

Jennifer Lewis Says Pastor Took Her Career After Molestation:

Jenifer Lewis Reflects on Her Relationship with Whitney Houston: