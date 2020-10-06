Podcasts
Eddie Levert Spotlighted in Sneak Peek Podcast ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ TODAY At 5pm Est.
*Today, The Living Legends Foundation announces the launch of it’s new podcast and streaming video series, Music Day: A Verified Hit.
The new service is scheduled to formally kick off on October 13, but you don’t have to wait until then because they’re having a teaser show with the legendary R&B singer Eddie Levert, lead singer of the O’Jays TODAY, Tuesday, October 6 at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET on Facebook on the Living Legends Foundation page.
Here’s more about the The Living Legends Foundation‘s new audio/visual podcast series: Music Day: A Verified Hit™:
Music Day: A Verified Hit, a podcast/vodcast, under the direction of music veteran Jacqueline Rhinehart, veteran radio programmer Ken Johnson, technical producer Mark Hill, and talent executive Pat Shields, will launch on October 13th as a weekly series with the video version on the Living Legends Foundation Inc. YouTube channel and the audio version on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.
New episodes are released each week on Tuesday, traditionally known as ‘music day’—the red-letter day in the radio & music biz when music promoters show up and show out. “Music Day” is now, also, a verified hit conversation covering Black music, the artists who produce it, the business it spawns, and the culture it embodies.
With interviews helmed by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists, Billy Johnson Jr. and Monique Kelley, Music Day addresses the concerns of the music industry—topical and longstanding—with key industry insiders, legendary artists, and emerging talents. In an unabridged, no-holds-barred conversation, each episode focuses on real talk with an experienced, thoughtful panel of creative peers.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list model has no shame for what she did in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile and his ilk. She has no shame that she participated. She has no shame she recruited girls for him. She has no shame that she slept with people in power to keep it going. She told people this week that no one cares she did anything.
Can you name the model and the billionaire pedophile?
Music
Tamar Braxton Ready to ‘Pour Some Pain’ Into Her Music After Suicide Attempt
*Tamar Braxton intends to channel her emotions into new music following her suicide attempt in a Los Angeles hotel room. She later confirmed her struggle with her mental health and silently suffering “pain” for the past decade.
On Friday, she posted a selfie of her smiling, along with the caption: “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music…”
Braxton’s last album was 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and she dropped a single last March, “Crazy Kind of Love.”
Currently, she’s starring in “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! on WE tv.” The singer previously accused the network of contributing to her mental decline.
View this post on Instagram
We previously reported… Braxton sent an email to her WEtv bosses accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”
The letter was sent weeks before her alleged suicide attempt, according to Page Six.
The singer and her famous family have appeared on a reality show on the network for more than a decade.
Braxton detailed her downward spiral in the email seen by Page Six, explaining that her family is in “disarray.”
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” she wrote.
She went on to call the network “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” she added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
Braxton noted that “the final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day.”
She said the show’s producers “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.” She added, “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”
Tamar ended the email, “I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!”
News
‘Cops’ Back in Production After Cancellation in Response to George Floyd’s Death
*Paramount Network has resumed production of “Cops” months after its cancellation in wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
The network curbed the hit series last June and noted at the time “we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a Paramount Network spokesperson told Fox Business.
Now, officials say “Cops” is back and production is currently underway in Spokane County, Washington.
“We have a longstanding relationship with ‘Cops’ and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our Deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Behind the scenes of @CopsTV’s new episode airing tonight.
📺: Paramount Network
⏰: 10/9c https://t.co/vWo1vv1Kpy pic.twitter.com/7KZ48OckIB
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) February 10, 2020
The sheriff’s office said the “Cops” crews began filming in September and will continue through the first week of November.
“Shows like ‘Cops’ highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe,” added Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
The new episodes will not air in the U.S., but are reportedly being filmed to fulfill international television contract agreements, according to FOX News.
Around the same time Paramount Network dropped “Cops,” A&E cancelled “Live PD,” which also documented police patrols. Both were cancelled amid calls for police reform.
