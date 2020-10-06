Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list model has no shame for what she did in cahoots with the billionaire pedophile and his ilk. She has no shame that she participated. She has no shame she recruited girls for him. She has no shame that she slept with people in power to keep it going. She told people this week that no one cares she did anything.
Can you name the model and the billionaire pedophile?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.
Can you name the rapper?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Wealthy Man is Experimenting on a Nation
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list very wealthy guy who I have written about in this space before, who pays off PR companies and media companies with donations to their charities through his famous one, is at it again. This time the donation is to a group that defends certain practices half a world away. The reason they do so is because this very wealthy man through one of his companies is using the population in that region of the world as guinea pigs.
The people just don’t know it. They are fighting against the company and the wealthy man but not for the reasons they should. He is messing with their food to see if it is safe for humans to consume it. If it is, then it goes to the rest of the world. If it isn’t, they move on and try something else. Is this really the guy you want in charge of dealing with the world’s health issues?
Can you name this very wealthy guy that all of you know?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Jealous Much?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Apparently the alliterate former actress had words with the foreign born one name A+ list singer and the words were not kind. Jealous much? It feels like the ginger one is not allowed any female friends.
Can you name the actress, the singer and the ginger one?
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]