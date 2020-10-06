BLIND ITEM: The Model and the Billionaire Pedophile

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A+ list very wealthy guy who I have written about in this space before, who pays off PR companies and media companies with donations to their charities through his famous one, is at it again. This time the donation is to a group that defends certain practices half a world away. The reason they do so is because this very wealthy man through one of his companies is using the population in that region of the world as guinea pigs.

The people just don’t know it. They are fighting against the company and the wealthy man but not for the reasons they should. He is messing with their food to see if it is safe for humans to consume it. If it is, then it goes to the rest of the world. If it isn’t, they move on and try something else. Is this really the guy you want in charge of dealing with the world’s health issues?