AG Daniel Cameron Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Comparing Him to ‘Sellout Negroes Who Sold Slaves’
*Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has responded to criticism from rapper Megan Thee Stallion who slammed him during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.
If you missed the SNL season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.
“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.
Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.
“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.
READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
I can’t stop watching it! Megan Thee Stallion with messages from @TamikaDMallory and Malcolm X! #MeganTheeStallionLive #SNL pic.twitter.com/6ECVXCn8gb
— Marcus Little (@MarcusUntrell92) October 4, 2020
Cameron said her performance showed “something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”
“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our black women,” he added during his “Fox & Friends” interview on Tuesday. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”
“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance … and the hypocrisy because, obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” Cameron continued. “You see a lot of that from the Left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”
He added, “There are a lot of folks that look like me that aren’t scared anymore, that are tired of the comments and derogatory remarks that are made because of our political philosophy, and so enough is enough. We are going to continue to stand up and stand up for truth and justice in this job and everything else that we do in this country.”
WATCH:
Rihanna Apologizes for Using Sacred Islamic Verses in Savage X Fenty Lingerie Show
*Rihanna has responded to the heat she’s catching for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
We prevsiouly reported… the 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using in the show a collection of written accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models worked the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community took to sociak media to slam the singer for “normalizing Islamaphobia.”
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
READ MORE: Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion
Taking to her Instagram Story, Rihanna apologized to her Muslim fans, saying the use of the song was “completely irresponsible.”
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” she said.
“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly dishearted [sic] by this!” RiRi continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in the project was completely irresponsible!”
Rihanna concluded, “Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”
The Hadith was used in the song “Doom,” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, who also took to social media to issue an apology.
“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’,” Coucou wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”
“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” the artist continued. “We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”
Jackée Harry to Host ‘227’ Table Read with Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes and Blair Underwood
*Actress Jackee Harry is hosting a virtual table read of her iconic series “227,” as part of the next “Zoom Where It Happens” special.
Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes, Loretta Devine, LaTanya Richardson-Jackson, and Blair Underwood are set to take part in the event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6P/9P ET.
Jackée Harry will also participate in the “227” table read. The special aims to raise awareness for PushBlack, a prominent nonprofit media company for Black Americans.
Check out Jackée’s Instagram announceent about the event below.
READ MORE: Trey Songz: Singer Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID-19 [VIDEO]
Here’s more about the “227” Zoom special:
“For the third installment of “Zoom Where It Happens,” Palmer will play Sandra, Sykes will portray Pearl, Richardson will portray Mary, Devine will assume the role of Rose Lee, and Underwood will appear as multiple male characters. The production team of this series also includes Richardson-Jackson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay.”
The event page also notes, “In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!”
The “227” table read follows the live reading of “Friends” hosted by Gabrielle Union with an all-black cast including Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, and more.
The “Zoom Where It Happens” series kicked off on Sept. 8 with Sanaa Lathan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King for a “Golden Girls” table read.
Register here to watch the “227” virtual table read on Oct. 6.
Jennifer Lewis Opens Up About Being Molested by Pastor on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ [VIDEO]
*via press release
*TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and singer Jenifer Lewis this Sunday, October 11 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
On this episode of “UNCENSORED,” Lewis talks about her troubled upbringing, being molested by her Pastor, her past sex addiction, her fiery desire to be a star, and the importance of getting to the polls!
Hear it in her own words via the preview clips below.
READ MORE: Ex-boyfriend of ‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis to Plead Guilty to Wire Fraud
We reviously reported… Lewis is set to star in the “Black-ish” spin-off titled “Oldish.” which will center on Earl “Pops” Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Lewis). This would mark the fourth installment in the “Black-ish” franchise, after “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” .
THR writes that the elder Johnsons will “move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles” and it’s there that they’ll “meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again.”
Lewis recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from Ruby and Earl on “Old-ish,” saying:
“The show is going to be amazing, we’re coming from that Boomer generation that will give some of that tradition and hard love to everybody watching now. Right now it’s just in development. Kenya [Barris] is writing the pilot as we speak, so when I get the pilot I will know more,” Lewis explained. “But I do know that we’re going to be addressing some of the same issues as we have on Black-ish…We’re going to be talking about gentrification, the differences between the generations, how the internet has changed everything, how Boomers are so clumsy with technical issues, and just a lot of bad interacting, aging. It’s going to be incredible.”
In the clips below, Lewis opens up about being molested by her pastor, and her relationship with Whitney Houston for TV One’s “Uncensored.”
Jennifer Lewis Says Pastor Took Her Career After Molestation:
Jenifer Lewis Reflects on Her Relationship with Whitney Houston:
