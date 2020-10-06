AG Daniel Cameron Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Comparing Him to ‘Sellout Negroes Who Sold Slaves’

*Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has responded to criticism from rapper Megan Thee Stallion who slammed him during her “Saturday Night Live” performance.

If you missed the SNL season premiere, she played audio from activists Malcolm X and Tamika Mallory during her performance to protest Cameron’s handling of the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory could be heard saying as the words appeared behind Megan on the screen.

Megan then launched into her own speech: “We have to protect out black women and love our black women because at the end of the day, we need our black women.

“We need to protect out black men and stand up for our black men because at the end of the day, we tired of seeing hashtags of our black men,” she said.

Cameron said her performance showed “something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job.”

“Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our black women,” he added during his “Fox & Friends” interview on Tuesday. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”

“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me, but what it does, it exposes the type of intolerance … and the hypocrisy because, obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” Cameron continued. “You see a lot of that from the Left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

He added, “There are a lot of folks that look like me that aren’t scared anymore, that are tired of the comments and derogatory remarks that are made because of our political philosophy, and so enough is enough. We are going to continue to stand up and stand up for truth and justice in this job and everything else that we do in this country.”

WATCH: