COVID-19
Trump Returns to the White House on Cocktail of Drugs / Watch LIVE
*(Via DailyMail) – President Trump left the Walter Reed hospital on Monday night and was taken by helicopter back to the White House, despite his doctors saying he is ‘not out of the woods’ after being given a cocktail of drugs to treat COVID-19.
He walked out of the hospital at 6:40pm, giving the thumbs up to the camera.
Asked how many people in the White House were now sick, and whether he himself was a super spreader, he simply replied: ‘Thank you very much.’
He climbed into his waiting SUV which drove him to Marine One, for the 15-minute helicopter ride home to the White House.
Before he departed, aides set up lights outside the hospital doors to set the scene for the president’s big moment, giving Trump the dramatic, ‘made-for-TV’ moments he loves.
Before he left, staffers and Secret Service agents came out of the hospital. Several wore prominent N95 masks and carried safety goggles. At one point, a pair of masked staffers walked through the pool and quipped: ‘We’ve been tested.’
Marine One lifted off at 6:45pm, and landed at 6:55pm on the South Lawn of the White House.
Marine One’s crew will have to isolate for 14 days, and the helicopter will have to be deep cleaned
COVID-19
Jessica Gambarra Receives Death Threats Over Covid-19 ‘Survival’ Party
*A Brazilian businesswoman has been slammed after celebrating her survival from a Covid-19 infection.
She held a survival party but insists all proper social-distancing measures were carried out.
Jessica Gambarra, who organizes various events, such as weddings, said that despite people sending her death threats and wishing Covid-19 infections on her family, she also got some positive reactions. After she shared videos of the security measures online, she was flooded with bookings from people wanting to schedule a similar event.
Her social media profiles have also gained thousands of additional followers, she said.
As of September 27, 2020, Brazil was the country with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Latin America, with over 4.73 million occurrences. By state, São Paulo ranked first, with more than 972,000 cases.
As of September 30, there have been over 33 million cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide.
The disease has impacted more than 210 countries and territories, with the United States confirming around one-quarter of all global cases. Brazil is the second-biggest driver of the worldwide death toll, reports Johns Hopkins University.
Brazi’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the disease, even while deaths surged throughout July and August. That may account for some of the hostility directed at Gambarra.
The “survival” party was celebrated last weekend on the beach in Cabedelo, in northeast Brazil. Videos and pictures were posted afterward.
Gambarra said she believed she was infected by her 2-year-old son, and had a confirmed diagnosis of the disease days later.
In videos posted on her social networks, she shows the atmosphere of the party. Gambarra guaranteed she was following all the pandemic-related protocols, despite having as many as 100 people in attendance.
Upon arrival, guests had their temperatures checked. The buffet served individual portions, in disposable packaging.
Among the guidelines were the use of alcohol gel whenever necessary, the use of masks and social distancing.
The tables were two meters (6.5 feet) apart and guests were given plastic bags to put their masks in while consuming food and drinks.
No guest, to date, has reported any symptoms of Covid-19, Gambarra said.
Gambarra said she felt sad and distressed by the criticism, but elated to secure contracts for other safely staged survival parties.
(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew Hall)
The post Death Threats For Woman over Covid-19 ‘Survival’ Party appeared first on Zenger News.
COVID-19
Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Patriots QB in Quarantine
*Here’s some super interesting news coming out of the NFL regarding New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to multiple reports via Twitter.
That’s obviously not good news for all concerned because the designation means a player has either tested positive for the coronavirus or has been in “close contact” with an infected person.
However, there seems to be no need for continued speculation because ESPN his straight up reporting that Newton did indeed test positive and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Look for either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer to start in place of Newton.
“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement – without naming a specific player – on Saturday. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine.” Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: #BLM Protests Captured by Jordan Shanks in Upcoming Exhibit at the Richmond Art Garage / Pics-Video
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
As far as whether the team would still play on Sunday, the Patriots said “we are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance … . The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”
UPdate …
“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the league said.
“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”
The coronavirus reports come as the NFL was forced to reschedule two games because the Tennessee Titans had a break out within their organization. The Titans were set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers but that game was moved to Week 7.
The Steelers were originally going to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but now will face their AFC North division rivals in Week 8. Their matchup will take place on Nov. 1.
Coronavirus
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Tailored PPE for ‘SNL’ Promo with Chris Rock (Watch)
*Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with this COVID when it comes to performing tomorrow on “Saturday Night Live’s” season opener.
In one of two promos for the show, she pops in next to guest host Chris Rock in a face shield, gloves and form-fitting PPE suit, while Rock just rocks a “Rock” mask and short-sleeved button up.
The other promo plays on the theme from Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP” single when she asks Rock if he can “read her lips” through the mask.
Watch below.
Below, an SNL preview of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.
