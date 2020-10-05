Trump Returns to the White House on Cocktail of Drugs / Watch LIVE

*(Via DailyMail) – President Trump left the Walter Reed hospital on Monday night and was taken by helicopter back to the White House, despite his doctors saying he is ‘not out of the woods’ after being given a cocktail of drugs to treat COVID-19.

He walked out of the hospital at 6:40pm, giving the thumbs up to the camera.

Asked how many people in the White House were now sick, and whether he himself was a super spreader, he simply replied: ‘Thank you very much.’

He climbed into his waiting SUV which drove him to Marine One, for the 15-minute helicopter ride home to the White House.

Before he departed, aides set up lights outside the hospital doors to set the scene for the president’s big moment, giving Trump the dramatic, ‘made-for-TV’ moments he loves.

Before he left, staffers and Secret Service agents came out of the hospital. Several wore prominent N95 masks and carried safety goggles. At one point, a pair of masked staffers walked through the pool and quipped: ‘We’ve been tested.’

Marine One lifted off at 6:45pm, and landed at 6:55pm on the South Lawn of the White House.

Marine One’s crew will have to isolate for 14 days, and the helicopter will have to be deep cleaned

