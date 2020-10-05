Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
There’s no place in America that’s safe from racism when you’re Black in America. It doesn’t matter where you live, or how smart you are. You can be jogging, eating ice cream at home or sleeping in your bed. Racism can find you.
If there’s anybody who knows this better than most, it’s Sarah Collins Rudolf. She was in church on a September Sunday morning when a bomb exploded killing four little girls and injuring countless other people who were just trying to attend church service. One of those little girls was Mrs. Rudolf’s sister, Addie Mae Collins. Addie Mae, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Denise McNair are collectively known as the Four Little Girls killed in the Sixteenth Street Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama. Even though Mrs. Rudolf survived the blast she suffered from debilitating burns and she lost vision in one eye.
Everybody knew the murderers were Ku Klux Klan members enraged about recent school desegregation. But a racists in charge of the criminal justice system protected those murders for decades.
Recently Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey formally apologized to Mrs. Rudolf for what the governor admitted was ‘one of the darkest days in Alabama’s history.’ But the governor stopped short of endorsing Ruldolf’s request for restitution. The governor offered an apology 57 years overdue. Yet, for a woman who lost a loved one and has suffered with debilitating injuries since that fateful day, restitution isn’t too much to ask. Refusing to endorse Rudolf’s request makes this apology ring hollow.
Mrs. Rudolf’s attorneys are seeking restitution on her behalf for the decades of medical bills, counseling and emotional pain she has suffered that started when the State of Alabama allowed these racist acts to go unpunished.
New York paid restitution to victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Survivors and family members of the Boston Marathon bombing got paid. And last week a judge approved an $800 million settlement for the victims of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Hotel shooting. So if they can get paid, then Alabama – with its well-documented racist history – should pay Mrs. Rudolf.
Politicians should stop writing apologies if they’re not willing to write checks. Stop wishing us well if you’re not ready to put your money where your mouth is, especially in a state such as Alabama where then Governor George Wallace promoted ‘segregation today, segregation forever’ in his inaugural address.
As we used to say in elementary school: sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me. Although words can be hurtful, it’s those weapons of destruction that kill and maim us! It’s bullets and knees on our necks that serve as modern day lynchings.
And that brings me to my second point: As symbolic as it is for owners of professional sports teams to allow players to kneel during the National Anthem, and other displays of peaceful protests against legalized genocide of Black people, the best indication of what as person cares about is where he spends his time and where he spends his money.
A recent USA Today investigation revealed that in 2019 and so far in 2020 pro sports team owners have donated no less than $14.6 million to U.S. congressional candidates with nearly 86% of those donations going to Republican candidates and conservative causes that include $3.7 million to political action committee (PACs) aligned with President Donald Trump.
This is the same Donald Trump who said he doesn’t believe there is systemic racism in America; he believes the criminal justice system is fair and equitable; he makes excuses for bully, liar, killer cops that Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill helped put on the streets around the United States.
Incidentally, $1.35 million of the donations from owners of pro sports teams went to Democratic congressional candidates and liberal causes, including $334,000 to directly support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to the report.
Trump doesn’t support the Black Lives Matter movement. He has supported legislation that weakens environmental protection for clean air and water. He systematically is dismantling Obamacare that offers more Americans healthcare, even with pre-existing conditions. And that’s a benefit needed especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
While I agree that everyone has the right to spend their money where and with whom they want, show me where a man spends his time and his money and I’ll show you what he values. Most pro sports team owners value conservative ideologies that are in opposition to what most of their players value. They should put their money where their mouths are.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @TCBStef.
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
Larry Buford: Kobe Bryant and the Perfect Storm of 2020!
*When and how world-class athlete Kobe Bryant died in January, set the tone for things to come in this year 2020. It was a perfect storm of events to follow – COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor (among others), global protests, wildfires burning up the west coast, massive flooding on the east, and no decisive/definitive leadership from the White House – has left us all in a lurch.
While this COVID-19 pandemic has given us time to stay-at-home; shutting down businesses, schools and other “non-essential” entities; we’ve had an opportunity to reset the scale – to recalibrate!
What really matters now? We’ve enjoyed all the best in entertainment – sports, music, film, fashion etc. – and here we are now chomping at the bit to get back to where we were, when we should be looking at where we are and how we should be going forward!
What can we do now as the world economy has come to a screeching halt, to engage in God’s economy? What can we do now to bring it back better? That business model that we all complained about; the systemic injustices; the inequities – all the things that we’d like reformed are now glaringly on the table.
Do we see people taking advantage of the advantage at hand? No! People still want to go to the beach; to party, to shake their butts on the internet and all other kinds of foolishness. From whence comes this spirit of defiance? At least wear a mask as prescribed by the professionals!
Black folks in particular need to wake up and shake up one another – stop making excuses – and stop reinforcing what Hollywood and the media have decidedly defined us to be. We are not buffoons (with some exception) trying to fit in and be accepted. No amount of money nor fame can bring about the dignity that we deserve just as any other race or ethnicity on this planet.
Remember the “bra-burning” era of the 1960’s? It was a women’s rights party, but when the party was over, white women went home to stability; black women went home to chaos because they did not come out of the same stability from the start.
Fast-forward to today – same thing – we’re out there partying and trying to do what white folks are doing when we should be trying to get some basic things at home in order. This is not just a racial issue, but more a character issue and a historical fact that keeps us as a people, at the bottom of the totem pole.
If we do nothing else for the balance of this historical, game-changing year, in honor of the fallen – Kobe, the victims of COVID-19, victims of police brutality, victims of natural disasters and essential workers – let us re-examine ourselves and reassess what really matters. And by all means, let’s get out and VOTE (thank you Congressman John Lewis for your service!) – purposefully and meaningfully!!
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Kobe Bryant’s In-Laws Fighting Over His Money
*There’s a lot of conversation in the Black community about using our collective power to demand what’s rightfully owed to us.
Whether that comes in the form of monetary reparations from the federal government, using our political power to pass favorable legislation and to stop legalized genocide done by bully, liar, killer cops. Most of the time the conversation focuses on getting what’s owed to us!
What about millionaire Black people who create generational wealth, but get involved in interracial marriages? Marrying the wrong person can be just as detrimental as never creating wealth.
When NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed last January in a helicopter crash with eight other people – one of those people being his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna – I had planned to wait a respectful amount of time before I mentioned the fact that Kobe’s multi-million dollar empire was going to be under the control of his Latina wife, Vanessa, after his death. The chance of the wealth he created as a professional athlete and a successful businessman after he retired being used to improve the Black community went from slim to none, because of who he chose to marry.
Due to the corona-virus pandemic I forgot about it. Then came recent news about the family feud between Kobe’s widow and his mother-in-law over that multi-million dollar empire Bryant left behind after his unexpected death.
Kobe’s mother in law, Sophia Laine, did a videotaped interview accusing her daughter, Kobe’s widow, of throwing her out of the house and re-possesing the car they had gifted her. Vanessa claimed, for the past 20 years she and Kobe had been paying her mother a monthly stipend, paid for an apartment for her mom to live in and a car for her mom to drive. But let’s be clear about one thing: Whatever money Vanessa’s mom was living on was Kobe’s money. A Black man’s money!
When Kobe met Vanessa she was still in high school. They met on the set of a video shoot. He already was a pro-baller, about 20 years old. When they got married she was fresh out of high school – not college – high school! She went from her mother’s house to Kobe’s mansion.
Although Vanessa’s mom might have approved of her teen-aged daughter marrying a Black man with millions of dollars, Kobe’s parents did not approve. At 21, Kobe’s parents, Joe and Patricia Bryant, thought he was too young for marriage. And they did it without a prenuptial agreement. She had nothing to offer him but a cute face and a slim waist. He had, well, everything to offer her. That’s not to say she was a gold digger, because Gold diggers come in all cultures and colors. I don’t know either of them personally.
I just want us to keep in mind that when we become fortunate enough to create enough money that can be considered as generational wealth, we should be more discriminate about who we marry and who we have babies with. Kobe and Vanessa had four children together.
Even though they were married for about 20 years before he was killed. Kobe’s relationship with his parents became distant after he married Vanessa. That probably turned out to be detrimental to Kobe in his remaining years, and it possibly kept Vanessa from having a better respect for African-American culture and the importance of generational wealth in our community. It’s the consequence of committing to inter-racial relationships.
And if you’re someone with celebrity status you have to ask yourself if your significant other wants you for what you have or for who you are? If you’re unsure keep looking. If you are serious about created generational wealth for your family or your community make sure your significant other feels the same way and will respect your wishes once you pass on.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with comments, questions or speaking inquiries. Friend her on Facebook/StefanieRivers. Follow her on Twitter @tcbstef and on [email protected]
