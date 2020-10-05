Television
Ryan Murphy Announces Jeffrey Dahmer Limited Series for Netflix
*Ryan Murphy of “American Horror Story” fame has announced his next project will center on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Netflix has picked up “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” a limited series co-created by Murphy and his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.
The grisly story will be told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and on the “police incompetence and apathy” that enabled Dahmer to kill 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, the year he was finally arrested.
Dahmer had sex with many of the corpses and he ate portions of his victims. Police found boxes of body parts inside his home and three heads in a refrigerator. He was eventually sentenced to 15 life terms. He was killed in prison in late 1994.
Carl Franklin will direct the first episode and Janet Mock will write and direct multiple episodes.
Ryan Murphy has set a limited series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer as his next project for Netflix. https://t.co/Q9O6ByvvzN
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 3, 2020
Richard Jenkins has been tapped to star as Dahmer’s father. A casting search is currently underway for the role of Dahmer himself.
In an 1993 interview with Inside Edition, Dahmer said he would continue his killing spree if he was a free man.
Dahmer’s slayings began in 1978 when he killed and dismembered 18-year-old Steven Hicks.
“I always knew that it was wrong after the first killing,” said Dahmer told Inside Edition. At the time he was 33-years-old and imprisoned at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, Wis.
“As the years went by, and the compulsion became stronger and the obsession more intense, it became the main focus of my life,” said Dahmer.
“The first killing was not planned. I had had fantasies about picking up a hitchhiker and taking him back to the house and having complete control and dominance over him.”
Dahmer curbed the killing while he was in the Army for nine years.
“There was just not the opportunity to fully express what I wanted to do,” he said.
If released, Dahmer said he would repeat his crimes.
“I can’t think of anything that would have stopped me,” he said.
crime
New Hampshire Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Orders Her to Behead Victim
*A New Hampshire man and his wife were arrested last week and charged with the murder of the wife’s lover.
Armando Barron, 30, is said to have discovered that his wife, Britany Barron, 31, was having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. He then used his wife’s cell phone to lure her lover to an isolated location and forced his wife to help in his murder and decapitation, according to police.
Here’s more from Heavy.com:
Armando Barron lured his wife’s lover to Annett State Forest in Rindge, in southern New Hampshire, using her cellphone. After Amerault arrived, Barron assaulted him, according to an affidavit cited by the Sentinel. Barron then ordered his wife to shoot Amerault, but she refused; however, she capitulated when he ordered her to slit Amerault’s wrists. Armando Barron then shot Amerault, according to the Sentinel.
The couple then drove Amerault’s car to a campsite, where Armando ordered his wife to decapitate him and bury his head and body separately, the report states.
Amerault’s body was found in the New Hampshire woods on Sept. 22, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a release.
According to PEOPLE, Armando was arrested last Friday and charged with capital murder for allegedly “knowingly causing the death of Jonathan Amerault by shooting him while engaged in the commission of a kidnapping,” the release states.
He is also charged with domestic violence, strangling and threatening to use a deadly weapon “for the purpose of placing his wife, Britany Barron, in fear of imminent bodily injury” after allegedly sticking a gun in her mouth.
Britany was arrested after being spotted illegally camping in the woods, and wildlife conservation officers “advised her that she should not be camping in that area.”
“I’m in big trouble,” she allegedly told the officers.
Soon after, they found Amerault’s abandoned Subaru and his headless body wrapped up in a nearby brook, the report states.
Britany was arrested last week and charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence related to Amerault’s killing, the release states.
Both Armando and Britany have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.
They are being held without bond.
crime
Seagram Heiress Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Her ‘Predator’ Role in NXIVM Sex Cult
*An heir to the Seagram’s liquor fortune has been sentenced to a little over six years in prison for her role in the NXIVM sex-cult.
Clare Bronfman, 41, is accused of using her fortune to silence victims of the group’s leader, Keith Raniere.
NXIVM is a self-described personal and professional development program, which Bronfman first joined in 2003 to help her find purpose in her overly privileged life. She ultimately moved up to the group’s executive board, while female members were allegedly coerced into sexual slavery.
Several women testified how they obeyed their “masters,” were pressured to have sex with Raniere, and were even branded with his initials as well as those of Raniere’s puppet, “Smallvielle” actress Allison Mack.
“Do you think the person who’s being branded should be completely nude and sort of held to the table like a, sort of almost like a sacrifice,” Raniere said in a recording that was played during his trail over the summer.
Seagram liquor heiress Clare Bronfman could be sentenced to as long as 5 years in prison on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Bronfman’s millions funded the self-help company Nxivm — which they call a criminal enterprise — as well as its founder Keith Raniere. https://t.co/wWZNn258QM
— CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2020
Here’s more from Complex:
During a hearing on Wednesday, nine victims discussed how Bronfman devastated their lives, with some describing how the heiress continually sued them and even had local prosecutors file criminal charges against them. Several of the women urged Bronfman to condemn the group’s leader, Keith Raniere after she previously told a judge that she still believed in him.
Last June, Raniere was convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, fraud, and other crimes. Prior to his trial, Bronfman and four other higher-ups pleaded guilty, including recruiter and former Smallville actress Allison Mack.
Bronfman, who reportedly spent at least $116 million on the organization, pled guilty to two charges in connection to identity theft and immigration fraud.
Raniere, accused of recruiting women to be his sexual partners, is facing multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, CNN reports.
Mack, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges before the start of the trial.
HBO is currently airing a documentary about the NXIVM cult titled “The Vow.”
** FEATURED STORY **
Family Members’ Domestic Violence Murders ‘MOVE’ a Mother to Act-The Story on ID’s ‘Impact of Murder’ Thursday (10/1) (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
OCTOBER IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH
*Each year, the month of October brings Domestic Violence Awareness to the forefront. The finale of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) “Impact of Murder” kicks off this important month by profiling Corrinna Martin, who lost two daughters and a granddaughter to domestic violence. The episode called “There’s No Winning in Murder,” premieres Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
In a phone interview with the EUR, Martin said that while she may not have been ready to tell her story on camera, she knew it was something she had to do.
“I was completely skeptical because we as black and brown women are not treated and depicted the way we should be or respected in the media the way we should be,” Martin said. “But after talking with one of the executive producers, she assured me it would be done very respectfully with sensitivity to myself, my family, and our devastation.”
She continued, “I knew I had to speak on behalf of my daughters (Alyssiah Wiley and Chaquinequea Brodie) and my granddaughter (My’Jaeaha Richardson). But (doing the show) was also to be an example to women that we have to be extremely careful (with dating and domestic violence), especially our black and brown women.”
Hailing from West Haven, Connecticut, Martin’s harrowing story began in early 2013 when her daughter Alyssiah, who was in college, was murdered and dismembered. After it was discovered that Alyssiah suffered from a pattern of abuse by a boyfriend, just a few short months later Martin set up the domestic violence program Mothers of Victim Equality (M.O.V.E. Inc.) to help other victims.
“When Alyssiah was murdered, I vowed that she would not be another black woman forgotten,” Martin said.
It was hard to find justice for Alyssiah’s murder because due to a lack of physical evidence against the suspect, two trials resulted in hung juries. Just weeks before the third trial, an additional tragedy struck – another of Martin’s daughter’s (Chaquinequea) and granddaughter were killed in yet a second domestic violence situation. What keeps Martin going is having faith in a higher power and the memory of her family members.
“It’s their spirit, drive, and tenacity they had for life – that’s what’s driving me,” Martin said. “It’s not going to stop.”
Ironically, Chaquinequea was serving as the Vice President of M.O.V.E. when she was killed.
“The most dangerous time for a woman is getting out of a volatile situation,” Martin added. “I had to continue on. I don’t want another mother to go through this. There’s more that we can do instead of waiting until after the fact – promote proactivity, engage not just those that are around you but the community as a whole. Empower those that are in situations that feel like they can’t get out or want to get out but don’t have the means of getting out.”
If the pain of a second daughter and granddaughter being killed was not enough, Martin, the mother of four daughters altogether, said the legal system also failed them a second time.
“(Chaquinequea) knew about doing searches and background checks,” Martin said. “But I had to pivot in my plight and in our mission (at M.O.V.E.) to bring awareness, reeducation and to empower, encourage and engage. (I had) to propose a National Violent Offenders Registry petition because the person she was dating had multiple offenses but they weren’t in the state that he lived in.”
Martin added that current offender registries are very limiting, which is why she hopes her proposal works.
“It wasn’t until afterwards that I found out (the suspect) did have a few charges but because they weren’t public knowledge (the information could not be found easily). I’m proposing a registry that’s free of charge so that it will be an excellent tool to safeguard our women, children, and communities from perpetrators who go from victim to victim.”
She continued, “There are so many specifics you have to know (middle name/place of birth) that it’s very frustrating. The more information you need, the more you have to pay. It’s like why do we have to pay for our safety? We have a right to protect ourselves and if we want our government to provide this most essential information then we need to do something in order to make them see and that’s why I created (the) petition on change.org. (Read about it and find it here).
The death of Martin’s family members causes pause because they are all African American females. Statistics show that black and brown women are affected by domestic violence more than their white counterparts. According to the Blackburn Center, black women are 2.5x more likely to be murdered than white women.
“The numbers are more overwhelming when you understand that it’s happening from black men to black women,” Martin said. “It’s highly important that the takeaway from our documentary is to be aware that because of the subtleties you may think that you are not in that kind of a situation. It’s not just physical abuse, it’s emotional, financial, and sexual.”
Martin continued, “They were very subtle for my girls. You don’t look for intimidation and being controlling as part of domestic violence. It falls under emotional, psychological, and physiological because when you’re beaten down physically and emotionally it takes a toll on your body. We get so disrespected and have this reputation as being the ‘angry black woman,’ (people) do not really understand the struggles we go through just to maintain our sanity throughout the day.”
Martin added that one factor that black women may be affected more by domestic violence is fear that her significant other may be another black man in the penal system.
“Yes, it plays a lot on not putting them in the system. I talk about not carrying your perpetrators guilt. And that’s what we do a lot of times. We want to be mothering and understanding of our mate’s plight but at the same time we’re the ones getting beat down.”
ID’s “Impact of Murder” – “There’s No Winning in Murder” airs on Thursday, October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
For more information on Corrinna Martin’s M.O.V.E. Inc. organization, go here.
If you or a family member is a victim of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse, find agencies in your state/country by going to HotPeach Pages and get the help you need.
