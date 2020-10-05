Entertainment
Ron Funches Hosts New Comedy Game Show ‘Nice One!’ / WATCH
*Quibi has released the trailer for “Nice One!,” a new comedy game show hosted by stand-up comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches (Bob’s Burgers, Blackish, Trolls).
In Nice One!, guest comedians compete in a head-to-head contest of “sweetness” to see who is the “nicest” person in the world. Comedians go through a series of rounds to cleverly out-compliment one another and look at the bright side of bad situations by saying something “nice” about them.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff’s Office Supports Dishonest White Cop After Video Proves Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Did Not Provoke Deputy [WATCH]
About Nice One!
Premieres on Quibi August 24
Nice One! Is a new comedy game show hosted by comedian, Ron Funches. The game show has comedians compete to cleverly out-compliment one another in a showdown of sweetness and consideration.
The series is Executive Produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Ron Funches.
Guest comedians include:
- Chris Hardwick
- Pete Holmes
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Matteo Lane
- Nore Davis
- Dusty Slay
- Riki Lindhome
- Jen Kirkman
- Aida Rodriguez
- Finesse Mitchell
- Megan Gailey
- Matt Rogers
- Ahmed Bharoocha
- Moshe Kasher
- Solomon Georgio
- Tone Bell
- Guy Branum
- Pete Lee
- Rhea Butcher
- Brent Morin
- Fortune Feimster
- Zack Fox
- Dulce Sloan
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
MUST READ: ‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
CONNECT WITH CONKARAH (@CONKARAH):
Homeless Man Earns 1M TikTok Followers in 24 Hrs with funny, Angry Reactions to Videos / WATCH
*In just 24 hours, Oneya Johnson, a 22-year old man who lives in his car in Lafayette, Indiana, recently earned one million followers, all because of his creative video.
In other clips that have become popular, Johnson views other TikTok users’ content and angrily yells upbeat messages and praises at the screen. His angry reactions, facial expressions, and loud voice are funny to those who watch Johnson do his thing.
Johnson reportedly posted his first TikTok duet on August 23, and angrily reacts to @bobbysrey’s cake-decorating tutorial. Johnson’s reactions to the video is memorable when the cake maker asks people not to be “mean” to her in the comments.
“Who being mean to you? Who?” Johnson yells. “Girl, that cake looks good!”
THIS IS INTERESTING: Nigerian Bread Seller Lands Modeling Contract After Photobombing Rapper’s Shoot
The video has now been viewed millions of times, which has turned Johnson into an overnight sensation on TikTok.
Those watching and hearing Johnson’s reactions, left an array of comments.
“I never felt so good and scared at the same time,” someone shared.
“I basically took how the world sees me, and how I really am, and just matched it together,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News. “If I passed you on the street and I don’t say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I’m actually a really positive person.”
After his internationally viewed videos, Johnson angrily turned to TikTok to celebrate picking up one million followers in one day.
“Huh? What? Off of three videos, bro? Three videos? Johnson asked. “I just make this account yesterday. You guys are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Thank you.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
