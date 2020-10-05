Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion

*Rihanna is catching some heat online for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.

The 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using sacred Muslim sayings/verses in her show, called Hadith.

The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models walked and performed on the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.

Many from the Muslim community are expressing their outrage on social media.

“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”

Another added: “i feel like islamaphobia is so normalized to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.”

A third wrote: “okay the fact that rihanna’s show was supposed to be a keystone for ‘inclusion’ while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience.”

The superstar’s Savage X Fenty fall 2020 show featured the biggest stars wearing some of the singer’s signature lingerie, including Lizzo, Normani, Bella Hadid, Miguel, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Rosalía, Gigi Goode and Rihanna herself.

The range boasts bras, underwear, bodysuits, teddies, robes and offers sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X.

You can shop the collection on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website.