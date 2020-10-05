Today’s Video
Meet the Atlanta Woman Whose Post-Job Interview Praise Dance Went Viral (Watch)
*Who could not feel this Atlanta woman’s joy as she broke out in an “I’m feeling myself” dance following what she felt was a knockout job interview?
Kallayah Jones told Atlanta’s CBS46 that she has been homeless for two years and lost a number of jobs due to the pandemic. On September 29, she went in for an interview at restaurant The Spot in Decatur. The venue’s manager, Dakara Spence said she saw something special in Jones during the interview.
“She had a great energy I felt it as soon as she walked in she seemed really positive,” Spence told the outlet.
Jones felt the good energy as well, which manifested in a sudden happy dance that was captured on the venue’s surveillance camera. Spence said, “I called her phone and I said I’m going to hire you and I seen your happy dance so you can continue dancing. She was just screaming through the phone and it was just a beautiful moment for me.”
“Ms. Dakara didn’t know but I was going through so much and at that point when she gave me this chance and this opportunity. I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment,” said Jones.
Watch the report below:
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”
Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Divider to Debate Against Lindsay Graham, Calls Out His SCOTUS Hypocrisy: ‘How Good Is Your Word?’ (Watch)
*Four days after a debate in which President Trump might have exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to COVID-19, South Carolina’s Democratic Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison wasn’t taking any chances.
“Tonight I am taking this seriously,” he said. “That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me — it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well. My two boys, my wife, my grandmother.”
That’s right, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider to the debate because Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have been exposed to the virus earlier in the week by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who serves on the committee and has tested positive.
The race between Graham and Harrison, in a state that voted for Trump by more than 14 percentage points, has been unexpectedly close, with multiple polls showing the candidates in a dead heat. The race has drawn national attention and raked in record-breaking campaign contributions.
During the debate, Harrison highlighted how Graham was so vocal about joining fellow Republican lawmakers in refusing to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election, but is now pushing to confirm Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the November 3 election.
“Senator, you said ‘use my words against me,'” Harrison said, pointing to remarks made by Graham in 2016 when he was asked about the issue. “Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. … How good is your word?” he asked.
At one point, Harrison told Graham, “Just be a man of it, and stand up and say, ‘You know what? I changed my mind.'”
Watch highlights below, followed by video of the entire debate, the two candidates recapping their performance and an MSNBC interview with Harrison about this debate.
How Gay Men Hijacked the Proud Boys Hashtag With Messages Of Love (Watch)
*The Proud Boys hashtag, which members of the far-right white supremacist group have been using, was trending Sunday after gay men on Twitter hijacked it and flooded the feed with photos of their loved ones and families.
The Proud Boys recently made headlines by celebrating President Trump’s reply at last week’s debate, when he was asked to condemn White supremacists. The President instead used his allotted time to blame what he called “antifa and the left” for violence at recent protests against police brutality and to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy.
“Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting,” Dechaine, who is from England, told CNN. “It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I’m glad to be a small part of it. By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!”
But Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, said he doesn’t see what the men are trying to accomplish.
“I think it’s hysterical,” Tarrio told CNN. “This isn’t something that’s offensive to us. It’s not an insult. We aren’t homophobic. We don’t care who people sleep with. People think it’s going to bother us. It doesn’t.”
He added, “One of the messages they want to send with this is that they’re trying to drown out our supporters, they’re trying to silence us. … When you’re trying to drown out other people’s thoughts, I don’t think there’s anything progressive about that. Why don’t these people just engage?”
Tarrio, a Cuban American, is also the leader of the grassroots group Latinos for Trump.
Below, watch a video of the Proud Boys hashtag takeover from The Project.
