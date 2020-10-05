Meet the Atlanta Woman Whose Post-Job Interview Praise Dance Went Viral (Watch)

*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.

Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.

Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.

“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”

Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.

Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.

“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.

Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.

“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”

Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”