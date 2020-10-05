#BlackLivesMatter
Macy Gray On Speaking with Breonna Taylor’s Mother & Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims / WATCH
*On Monday, Oct. 4, the ladies of The Real welcome Macy Gray to the show to discuss her foundation MyGood.org, how she recently spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mother and is helping other families of police brutality victims deal with the aftermath of their trauma. She also spoke about becoming a R&B star instead of the rock star she intended to be.
Then, co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she and her family had to sit down to construct a plan to balance their lives and careers while they are quarantining together in New York.
And, which of the co-hosts would intentionally initiate an argument with their significant other just to reap the benefits of makeup sex? The Real’s newest co-host Garcelle Beauvais is all for it!
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray Would Rather Be a Rock Star Than an R&B Artist
Do the Ladies Intentionally Start Fights With Their Men Just for the Make-Up Sex?
Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims
Macy Gray: I actually talked to Breonna Taylor’s mom… the other day. And, uh…
Garcelle Beauvais: Oh. How was that?
Macy: It’s heartbreaking. Because there’s nothing you can say, you know… there’s nothing you can really do to– to make that better for her. But, um, you know that’s why I think that people forget about that. We do all this protesting and posting and in the background we have people really suffering… and really… finding it hard to get to the next day. You know what I mean?
Garcelle: I’m sure she found some peace with you calling her. You also mentioned Ahmaud Arbery earlier, uh, and his case played a part in motivating you to create MyGood. How so?
Macy: Um, I just remember seeing that famous video, you know, when he’s running down the street. And then, um, and then you see he literally fighting for his life and then that was it. And then, um, I just remember because I’m a mom, and just thinking about the mom– like, they have to stop playing that video ‘cause the mom is probably watching.
Garcelle: Right. It’s playing over and over again.
Macy: So, what we help with is the mental help and financial services, whatever. We’re just there for these families in the aftermath.
Loni Love: So, you guys provide mental health services to help the families.
Macy: Mental health services, financial needs. We’ve helped a couple people get lawyers. Kinda whatever they need. We’re kinda that support– just so much goes on after. You can imagine they get pulled all these different ways with the press and people calling them up to do this or that and they don’t even get time to just grieve… most of the time. And then they have other kids. You know, I’m talking to Sandra Bland’s sister and she was not being able to get out of bed for two years. You know, not being able to work for two years…
Garcelle: Wow.
Macy: So, that’s where we come in and do what we can.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
#BlackLivesMatter
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”
#BlackLivesMatter
LA Activists Call on Political Candidates to Rescind Endorsement of DA Jackie Lacey
*At a press conference on Monday, October 5, Los Angeles civil rights leaders will call for Los Angeles Mayoral candidate L.A City Attorney Mike Feur, Board of Supervisors candidate and L.A.City City Councilmember Herb Wesson to join Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and rescind their endorsement of Jackie Lacey for Los Angeles County District Attorney.
“Lacey and her failure to protect Black and brown residents of LA County has demonstrated she is more concerned with protecting abusive and killer cops. Black lives don’t matter to her, but what does matter to her is continuing to be the Black face and tool of a justice system founded and steeped in white supremacy. Her tenure as District Attorney has been a complete disaster. Lacey has declined to prosecute several law enforcement officers involved in fatal shootings of unarmed residents during her two terms in office.
“LA City Attorney Mike Feur now a mayoral candidate and Herb Wesson a candidate for LA County Board of Supervisors need to demonstrate the same courage and conviction Mayor Garcetti demonstrated when he rejected Lacey’s bid for re-election and rescinded his nomination of her.
“Black and brown voter’s will find it very problematic to vote for any politician running for office who has endorsed Lacey a proven enemy to people of color,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.
READ THIS, TOO: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
Press conference attendees include:
Najee Ali Project Islamic Hope
Earl Ofari Hutchinson LA Urban Policy Roundtable
Rev. Jonathan Moseley National Action Network
Cliff Smith Community Control Over The Police
When: Monday October 5, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Where: 11th Avenue and Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90018
#BlackLivesMatter
Herschel Walker Films Video Disputing Biden: ‘Antifa is Not An Idea’ (Watch)
*Herschel Walker hopped on his social media to gripe about former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Antifa is an “idea,” not an actual organized terrorist organization.
The avid supporter of President Trump said he couldn’t understand why Trump had to condemn white supremacist organization The Proud Boys while Biden wasn’t expected to do the same with Antifa.
“The Proud Boys, I’ve never heard of,” Walker said. “So I was confused why [moderator] Chris Wallace would ask the president about the Proud Boys. ‘Cuz I’ve never seen the Proud Boys break any windows, assault any police officer, kill anyone. Never seen them destroy a business, try to intimidate anyone, destroy a restaurant, but I have seen BLM and Antifa do that.”
“[Wallace] didn’t ask the vice president that question, which is interesting because he said it is an idea. Well, what’s interesting about that idea is his running mate, Senator Harris, created a website to collect money to bail his idea out of jail. Well, it’s interesting, he didn’t ask them about that. Just a question I’d like to know the answer to,” he concluded.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
When you bail an “idea” out of jail, do you do it with Monopoly money? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/ctyTWtDt2l
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 1, 2020
He repeated his viewpoint in an interview with Fox Business Channel. Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]