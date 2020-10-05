Today’s Video
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
#BlackLivesMatter
LA Activists Call on Political Candidates to Rescind Endorsement of DA Jackie Lacey
*At a press conference on Monday, July 5, Los Angeles civil rights leaders will call for Los Angeles Mayoral candidate L.A City Attorney Mike Feur, Board of Supervisors candidate and L.A.City City Councilmember Herb Wesson to join Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and rescind their endorsement of Jackie Lacey for Los Angeles County District Attorney.
“Lacey and her failure to protect Black and brown residents of LA County has demonstrated she is more concerned with protecting abusive and killer cops. Black lives don’t matter to her, but what does matter to her is continuing to be the Black face and tool of a justice system founded and steeped in white supremacy. Her tenure as District Attorney has been a complete disaster. Lacey has declined to prosecute several law enforcement officers involved in fatal shootings of unarmed residents during her two terms in office.
“LA City Attorney Mike Feur now a mayoral candidate and Herb Wesson a candidate for LA County Board of Supervisors need to demonstrate the same courage and conviction Mayor Garcetti demonstrated when he rejected Lacey’s bid for re-election and rescinded his nomination of her.
“Black and brown voter’s will find it very problematic to vote for any politician running for office who has endorsed Lacey a proven enemy to people of color,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.
Press conference attendees include:
Najee Ali Project Islamic Hope
Earl Ofari Hutchinson LA Urban Policy Roundtable
Rev. Jonathan Moseley National Action Network
Cliff Smith Community Control Over The Police
When: Monday October 5, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Where: 11th Avenue and Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90018
#BlackLivesMatter
Herschel Walker Films Video Disputing Biden: ‘Antifa is Not An Idea’ (Watch)
*Herschel Walker hopped on his social media to gripe about former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Antifa is an “idea,” not an actual organized terrorist organization.
The avid supporter of President Trump said he couldn’t understand why Trump had to condemn white supremacist organization The Proud Boys while Biden wasn’t expected to do the same with Antifa.
“The Proud Boys, I’ve never heard of,” Walker said. “So I was confused why [moderator] Chris Wallace would ask the president about the Proud Boys. ‘Cuz I’ve never seen the Proud Boys break any windows, assault any police officer, kill anyone. Never seen them destroy a business, try to intimidate anyone, destroy a restaurant, but I have seen BLM and Antifa do that.”
“[Wallace] didn’t ask the vice president that question, which is interesting because he said it is an idea. Well, what’s interesting about that idea is his running mate, Senator Harris, created a website to collect money to bail his idea out of jail. Well, it’s interesting, he didn’t ask them about that. Just a question I’d like to know the answer to,” he concluded.
When you bail an “idea” out of jail, do you do it with Monopoly money? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/ctyTWtDt2l
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 1, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter
Homicide Investigator on Leave Over Black Lives Matter Incident Was Previously Sued Over Police Work
*When Cloyd Steiger was placed on administrative leave from the Washington Attorney General’s Office for causing a public scene over a waitress’s Black Lives Matter pin, it wasn’t the first time his conduct had been called into question.
Steiger, a homicide investigator, was placed on leave Sept. 8 after Reese Vincent, a waitress at the Tacoma restaurant The Fish Peddler, wrote a Facebook post in which she alleged Steiger wrote “BLM Button = No Tip” and “That’s how socialism works” on his receipt before shouting at another employee about Black Lives Matter and socialism.
Steiger is also a former homicide detective for the Seattle Police Department and a true-crime writer who has been featured in several documentary television programs as an expert on homicide and cold case investigations. His personal website lists a string of high-profile media appearances, including CBS’s “48 Hours,” Investigation Discovery’s “Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen,” and several podcasts in the true-crime genre.
However, Steiger’s police work at the Seattle PD has recently come under scrutiny. Only a few months ago, Steiger was a defendant in a high-profile lawsuit alleging “pervasive misconduct” by law enforcement, including perjury, in the arrest of a suspected “cold case” killer—the very kind Steiger specializes in. The city settled the suit with the plaintiff, who had been exonerated of the crime for which he was initially convicted.
The case in question, McCullough v. Hanley et al, centered on Steiger and other law enforcement officials’ involvement in the arrest of the now-exonerated Jack D. McCullough, who in 2012 was convicted for the 1957 abduction and murder of 7-year-old Maria Ridulph in Sycamore, Illinois.
In 2015, the newly elected State’s Attorney of DeKalb County commissioned a review of the case evidence and found “clear and convincing evidence” of McCullough’s innocence. The National Registry of Exonerations describes this evidence, which includes contradictory testimony from prosecution witnesses, a failure to account for McCullough’s alibi, and an arrest warrant based on “materially incorrect and misleading statements” by police. McCullough’s conviction was vacated in April 2016, and the charges against him dismissed.
McCullough then filed a federal lawsuit against several law enforcement officials, including Steiger, who were involved in his arrest, and sought damages for the four years he spent in prison as a result.
A filing dated July 20, 2018, names Seattle PD as one of several defendants in the suit, including the Illinois State Police and DeKalb County proper. Steiger is accused in the same filing of “contacting plaintiff under false pretenses” and, with the “knowledge and approval” of his colleagues, making false claims in the affidavit that led to McCullough’s arrest and questioning.
In July of this year, the City of Seattle settled the case with McCullough for $300,000. Despite the settlement and the legal exoneration, Steiger maintained in interviews at the time that he still believed McCullough was guilty.
Since leaving Seattle PD, Steiger has worked for the Washington Attorney General’s Homicide Investigation Tracking System (HITS), a “database (that) acts as a central repository for detailed information on violent crimes occurring in Washington and Oregon.”
Vincent, the waitress who says Steiger denied her a tip and caused a scene at her restaurant, said: “Unfortunately I can’t do any more interviews, as it puts my job and safety in (the) workplace at risk … please refer to my post.”
After Reese made her post, the Washington A.G. Office announced that Steiger would be placed on administrative leave for the time being.
“On the morning of Sept. 8, our Human Resources Department initiated an investigation into Mr. Steiger’s conduct. Later that day, Mr. Steiger was placed on administrative leave,” said Dan Jackson of the Washington A.G.’s office.
When reached for comment, Steiger stated he “can’t comment on this” and redirected to his attorney Steven Fogg. Fogg did not return requests for comment.
