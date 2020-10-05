Television
Jim Carrey Makes Hilarious Debut as Joe Biden in SNL [WATCH]
*Jim Carrey did the damn thang as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the season 46 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”
The show kicked off with a parody of the first presidential debate that took place in Cleveland on Tuesday.
With Carrey’s spot on impression of Biden, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Beck Bennett as moderator Chris Wallace, the hilarity ensued.
“You did take the COVID test you promised you’d take in advance,” Bennett’s Wallace asked before Baldwin’s Trump replied: “Absolutely, scout’s honor.”
Three days after the debate, the president and First Lady Melania Trump allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Pretty fun to watch, as long as you don’t live in America. #SNLPremiere
When asked about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Baldwin’s Trump mistakenly calls her “Amy Christina Barcelona.” He then continues to interrupt Carrey’s character as he attempts to make his remarks — similar to the real-life debate.
“No, don’t let your inner Whitey Bulger come out. Just flash them all that smile the taught you in anger management,” said Carrey while trying to keep calm.
On the topic of his taxes and masks, Baldwin’s Trump said, “The terms ‘law’ and ‘order’ are very vague terms, and rules are meant to be broken. It’s the same with masks. I’ve got mine right here in my pocket,” he said, pulling out a lace thong. “You don’t need one all the time. It’s like a seatbelt: You just wear it when you’re backing out of the driveway and then you can take it off.”
SNL alum Maya Rudolph appears and attempts to intervene as Kamala Harris, and plays up the “Momala” persona.
“I think if there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: woman as president,” she said. “But for now I’ll settle for HVPIC – hot vice president in charge.”
Scroll up and watch the skit via the Instagram video embed above.
“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.
Can you name the rapper?
News
Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion
*Rihanna is catching some heat online for using an Islamic Hadith during the runway show for her fashion brand Fenty.
The 32-year-old Bajan singer debuted the Savage X Fenty fall 2020 line on Amazon Prime on October 2, and she was immediately hit with criticism for using sacred Muslim sayings/verses in her show, called Hadith.
The show featured a Hadith sped up and mixed for a dance track that played as models walked and performed on the runway. The topic of the Hadith is reportedly about judgment day and the end of days.
Many from the Muslim community are expressing their outrage on social media.
“i think the person who created the song knew what they were doing,” one person tweeted. “that is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”
READ MORE: FIRST TEASER: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, feat. Lizzo, Willow Smith, Roddy Rich and More (Watch)
Another added: “i feel like islamaphobia is so normalized to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.”
A third wrote: “okay the fact that rihanna’s show was supposed to be a keystone for ‘inclusion’ while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience.”
The superstar’s Savage X Fenty fall 2020 show featured the biggest stars wearing some of the singer’s signature lingerie, including Lizzo, Normani, Bella Hadid, Miguel, Demi Moore, Big Sean, Rosalía, Gigi Goode and Rihanna herself.
The range boasts bras, underwear, bodysuits, teddies, robes and offers sizes 30A to 42H/46DDD and XS to 3X.
You can shop the collection on Amazon and the Savage X Fenty website.
#BlackLivesMatter
Jonathan Price: Texas Black Man Shot and Killed by Police While Breaking Up a Fight (Video)
*A 31-year-old Black man in Texas was shot and killed by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night while trying to intervene in a domestic violence dispute, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Friends and family of Jonathan Price said he was trying to break up the volatile situation before he was killed at the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street. The Texas Rangers have released few details on the shooting or the officer involved, other than to say the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Relatives and friends said Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas. His mother, Marcella Louis, told local news outlet WFAA that she was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
Kyla Sanders was at a store across the street when the shooting occurred Saturday night. Sanders heard three gunshots and turned to look at what was happening.
“We were all in shock. Why would a cop shoot somebody?” Sanders said.
Sanders and others rushed over to see what happened and realized it was Price who had been shot.
“We all love him and think so highly of him and just the nicest guy you could ever meet,” Sanders said. “We’re all devastated, shocked, we don’t really know what to do or where to go from here.”
Watch WFAA’s report about the shooting below, followed by their report “Who Was Jonathan Price?”
