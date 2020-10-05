Jim Carrey Makes Hilarious Debut as Joe Biden in SNL [WATCH]

*Jim Carrey did the damn thang as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the season 46 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

The show kicked off with a parody of the first presidential debate that took place in Cleveland on Tuesday.

With Carrey’s spot on impression of Biden, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Beck Bennett as moderator Chris Wallace, the hilarity ensued.

“You did take the COVID test you promised you’d take in advance,” Bennett’s Wallace asked before Baldwin’s Trump replied: “Absolutely, scout’s honor.”

Three days after the debate, the president and First Lady Melania Trump allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ MORE: ‘My Heart Goes Out to COVID’: Chris Rock Hilariously Mocks Trump in ‘SNL’ Monologue / WATCH



When asked about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Baldwin’s Trump mistakenly calls her “Amy Christina Barcelona.” He then continues to interrupt Carrey’s character as he attempts to make his remarks — similar to the real-life debate.

“No, don’t let your inner Whitey Bulger come out. Just flash them all that smile the taught you in anger management,” said Carrey while trying to keep calm.

On the topic of his taxes and masks, Baldwin’s Trump said, “The terms ‘law’ and ‘order’ are very vague terms, and rules are meant to be broken. It’s the same with masks. I’ve got mine right here in my pocket,” he said, pulling out a lace thong. “You don’t need one all the time. It’s like a seatbelt: You just wear it when you’re backing out of the driveway and then you can take it off.”

SNL alum Maya Rudolph appears and attempts to intervene as Kamala Harris, and plays up the “Momala” persona.

“I think if there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: woman as president,” she said. “But for now I’ll settle for HVPIC – hot vice president in charge.”

Scroll up and watch the skit via the Instagram video embed above.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.