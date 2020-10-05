Today’s Video
Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Divider to Debate Against Lindsay Graham, Calls Out His SCOTUS Hypocrisy: ‘How Good Is Your Word?’ (Watch)
*Four days after a debate in which President Trump might have exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to COVID-19, South Carolina’s Democratic Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison wasn’t taking any chances.
“Tonight I am taking this seriously,” he said. “That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me — it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well. My two boys, my wife, my grandmother.”
That’s right, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider to the debate because Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have been exposed to the virus earlier in the week by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who serves on the committee and has tested positive.
The race between Graham and Harrison, in a state that voted for Trump by more than 14 percentage points, has been unexpectedly close, with multiple polls showing the candidates in a dead heat. The race has drawn national attention and raked in record-breaking campaign contributions.
During the debate, Harrison highlighted how Graham was so vocal about joining fellow Republican lawmakers in refusing to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election, but is now pushing to confirm Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the November 3 election.
“Senator, you said ‘use my words against me,'” Harrison said, pointing to remarks made by Graham in 2016 when he was asked about the issue. “Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. … How good is your word?” he asked.
At one point, Harrison told Graham, “Just be a man of it, and stand up and say, ‘You know what? I changed my mind.'”
Watch highlights below, followed by video of the entire debate, the two candidates recapping their performance and an MSNBC interview with Harrison about this debate.
Obama/Trump/Political
How Gay Men Hijacked the Proud Boys Hashtag With Messages Of Love (Watch)
*The Proud Boys hashtag, which members of the far-right white supremacist group have been using, was trending Sunday after gay men on Twitter hijacked it and flooded the feed with photos of their loved ones and families.
The Proud Boys recently made headlines by celebrating President Trump’s reply at last week’s debate, when he was asked to condemn White supremacists. The President instead used his allotted time to blame what he called “antifa and the left” for violence at recent protests against police brutality and to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy.
“Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting,” Dechaine, who is from England, told CNN. “It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I’m glad to be a small part of it. By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!”
But Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, said he doesn’t see what the men are trying to accomplish.
“I think it’s hysterical,” Tarrio told CNN. “This isn’t something that’s offensive to us. It’s not an insult. We aren’t homophobic. We don’t care who people sleep with. People think it’s going to bother us. It doesn’t.”
He added, “One of the messages they want to send with this is that they’re trying to drown out our supporters, they’re trying to silence us. … When you’re trying to drown out other people’s thoughts, I don’t think there’s anything progressive about that. Why don’t these people just engage?”
Tarrio, a Cuban American, is also the leader of the grassroots group Latinos for Trump.
Below, watch a video of the Proud Boys hashtag takeover from The Project.
#BlackLivesMatter
Herschel Walker Films Video Disputing Biden: ‘Antifa is Not An Idea’ (Watch)
*Herschel Walker hopped on his social media to gripe about former Vice President Joe Biden’s assertion during Tuesday’s presidential debate that Antifa is an “idea,” not an actual organized terrorist organization.
The avid supporter of President Trump said he couldn’t understand why Trump had to condemn white supremacist organization The Proud Boys while Biden wasn’t expected to do the same with Antifa.
“The Proud Boys, I’ve never heard of,” Walker said. “So I was confused why [moderator] Chris Wallace would ask the president about the Proud Boys. ‘Cuz I’ve never seen the Proud Boys break any windows, assault any police officer, kill anyone. Never seen them destroy a business, try to intimidate anyone, destroy a restaurant, but I have seen BLM and Antifa do that.”
“[Wallace] didn’t ask the vice president that question, which is interesting because he said it is an idea. Well, what’s interesting about that idea is his running mate, Senator Harris, created a website to collect money to bail his idea out of jail. Well, it’s interesting, he didn’t ask them about that. Just a question I’d like to know the answer to,” he concluded.
Watch below or view here on Twitter.
When you bail an “idea” out of jail, do you do it with Monopoly money? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @POTUS @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/ctyTWtDt2l
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 1, 2020
He repeated his viewpoint in an interview with Fox Business Channel. Watch below:
Books
Obamas’ Higher Ground to Produce ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ Animated Series for Netflix (Video)
*Animated preschool series “Ada Twist, Scientist,” based on the book series from author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts, is coming to Netflix courtesy of series creator Chris Nee (“Doc McStuffins”)and Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company.
The show centers on eight-year-old Ada Twist, a “young Black scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship,” and solve mysteries with the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck.
Kerri Grant will serve as showrunner, co-executive producer and story editor for the 40 12-minute episodes. Wonder Worldwide is a producing partner for the series.
Higher Ground executive producers Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis commented: “The Higher Ground team was inspired to produce Ada Twist, Scientist by President Obama and Mrs. Obama’s enduring commitment to young people, their education, and knowing no bounds or limits to dreams for their future. Chris and Kerri’s show will ignite kids’ imaginations. This is exactly the type of show Higher Ground was founded to create – powerful, meaningful storytelling for the whole family.”
Netflix will debut the kids program worldwide starting in 2021.
View a reading of the book below
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
