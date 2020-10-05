Jaime Harrison Brings Plexiglass Divider to Debate Against Lindsay Graham, Calls Out His SCOTUS Hypocrisy: ‘How Good Is Your Word?’ (Watch)

*Four days after a debate in which President Trump might have exposed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to COVID-19, South Carolina’s Democratic Senate candidate, Jaime Harrison wasn’t taking any chances.

“Tonight I am taking this seriously,” he said. “That’s why I put this plexiglass up. Because it’s not just about me — it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of as well. My two boys, my wife, my grandmother.”

That’s right, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider to the debate because Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, may have been exposed to the virus earlier in the week by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who serves on the committee and has tested positive.

The race between Graham and Harrison, in a state that voted for Trump by more than 14 percentage points, has been unexpectedly close, with multiple polls showing the candidates in a dead heat. The race has drawn national attention and raked in record-breaking campaign contributions.

During the debate, Harrison highlighted how Graham was so vocal about joining fellow Republican lawmakers in refusing to consider former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election, but is now pushing to confirm Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett ahead of the November 3 election.

“Senator, you said ‘use my words against me,'” Harrison said, pointing to remarks made by Graham in 2016 when he was asked about the issue. “Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be approved during the last year of an election. … How good is your word?” he asked.

At one point, Harrison told Graham, “Just be a man of it, and stand up and say, ‘You know what? I changed my mind.'”

Watch highlights below, followed by video of the entire debate, the two candidates recapping their performance and an MSNBC interview with Harrison about this debate.