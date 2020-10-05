It Embodies Me, You And Your Cousins Too! Thanks Riri! | Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

*Riri has blessed us with a vib’alicious fashion show celebrating her new Fall 2020 collection! Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video Friday. Vol. 2 embodies me, you and your cousins too! The show will leave you feeling empowered, emboldened, elated and eager to unzip your purse strings.

“I love the hot pink. It’s so f***ing dope,” expressed the songstress!

The fashion experience featured a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the litty’est savage styles, with special performances from Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, and our favorite Vol. 2 performer Miguel.

“Fashion is just an extension of expression,” explained Miguel – whose wife Nazanin Mandi made a runway cameo. “It’s your very first impression, you give and get from people. It’s fun to watch artists like Rihanna do it so effortlessly. This what being a creative and a shape-shifter is all about. Rihanna is the queen of it.”

Visual we’d pick this set and style for our body type because we don’t know how the new line fits and feels but its giving us glorious green with envy enchanting vibes.

“The experience of fabric is completely different – seeing it and feeling it,” shared Mrs. Fenty. “You can’t really grasp how beautiful fabric is until you come into contact with it personally. I get to see fabrics and I get to experience them. I get to say, ‘this is tacky, this is gonna itch, this is not gonna feel great on our bodies.'”

Drop a comment and let us know how you’re feeling about this seasons line-up.

“Whether it’s Japan or Paris or the US – wherever I see a fabric the first thing I want to do is touch it,” continued the fashion icon. “And I get into a lot of trouble at museums because of that.”

The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X. Customers can shop the collection at Amazon or Savagex.

For more details follow @savagexfenty | #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW