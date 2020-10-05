EURweb Original Content
It Embodies Me, You And Your Cousins Too! Thanks Riri! | Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
*Riri has blessed us with a vib’alicious fashion show celebrating her new Fall 2020 collection! Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video Friday. Vol. 2 embodies me, you and your cousins too! The show will leave you feeling empowered, emboldened, elated and eager to unzip your purse strings.
“I love the hot pink. It’s so f***ing dope,” expressed the songstress!
The fashion experience featured a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the litty’est savage styles, with special performances from Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, and our favorite Vol. 2 performer Miguel.
“Fashion is just an extension of expression,” explained Miguel – whose wife Nazanin Mandi made a runway cameo. “It’s your very first impression, you give and get from people. It’s fun to watch artists like Rihanna do it so effortlessly. This what being a creative and a shape-shifter is all about. Rihanna is the queen of it.”
Visual we’d pick this set and style for our body type because we don’t know how the new line fits and feels but its giving us glorious green with envy enchanting vibes.
“The experience of fabric is completely different – seeing it and feeling it,” shared Mrs. Fenty. “You can’t really grasp how beautiful fabric is until you come into contact with it personally. I get to see fabrics and I get to experience them. I get to say, ‘this is tacky, this is gonna itch, this is not gonna feel great on our bodies.'”
Drop a comment and let us know how you’re feeling about this seasons line-up.
“Whether it’s Japan or Paris or the US – wherever I see a fabric the first thing I want to do is touch it,” continued the fashion icon. “And I get into a lot of trouble at museums because of that.”
The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X. Customers can shop the collection at Amazon or Savagex.
For more details follow @savagexfenty | #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW
EUR Sneak Peek: Steve Harvey Welcomes Incredible Father/Daughter Stunt Duo // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*Hey y’all, we’ve got a sneak-peek at tomorrow, Tuesday’s all-new STEVE on Watch episode premiering at 6amPT on Facebook Watch.
In the new episode, Steve Harvey welcomes Roland Pollard and his four-year-old daughter Jayden, who have blown him away with their incredible stunts.
- Episode Title: A Father and Daughter’s Unbelievable Stunts!
- Episode Description: You’ll barely believe the acrobatic stunts Roland and his four-year-old daughter Jayden can do! They told Steve about the remarkable bond that’s grown between them, and what the process of training has taught them about each other.
Maya Rudolph Costume Fail & New Film ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Watch)
*Halloween is in 26 days, but this Wednesday you can celebrate early!
Adam Sandlers’ “Hubie Halloween” starring Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc will be available on Netflix.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Hubie’s (Sandler) old classmates, Mrs. Hennesy (Rudolph) and Lester Hennesy (Meadows) about frights, fails and Parmesan cheese.
FT: Did you ever have a costume you thought was going to kill it? Like you were so geeked about it, then you put it on and you’re wearing it and it’s a fail!
MR: One year I was dressed as a plate of spaghetti because I was going with my friend Abby and Chrissie who were the tomato sauce and the Parmesan cheese but then we had a fight – this was fifth grade. So I went solo without my cheese and without my sauce but I was still noodles!
TM: Every time we got dressed up we dressed up as hobos. We put on old clothes and they put black stuff on our face. I remember having the old bag on a stick – like a hobo.
FT: Were your parents not into costumes?
TM: No, they weren’t. They had more important things to do with their money than to buy costumes for Halloween. They were like, ‘Do you want to eat this year?!’
FT: What’s your most memorable Halloween scare or prank?
MR: I don’t like being scared on Halloween, I wanna be very clear about that! I don’t want to be messed with. I don’t want anyone to scare me! If you scare me, [jokingly] I’ll kill you.
My car got egged last year. I was pissed!
PB: I’m the one that people pull pranks on!
NS: Yah! Same with me.
PB: My thing is…if you scare me, I’m going to physically do something, so my friends know not to scare me because I will either punch you or kick you.
NS: One time I was with a bunch of people and they all left and I was all alone and I didn’t know where everyone went and then they all scared me. I don’t let it happen anymore.
“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7.
For more follow #HubieHalloween | @Netflix
Adam Sandler: I’m A Dadager! ‘Hubie Halloween’ / EUR Exclusive (Watch)
*Its a Hubie trick or treat!
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike but this Halloween it’s up to him to save Salem, Massachusetts.
EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the star of Netflixs’ “Hubie Halloween” about his daughters, bravery and pranks.
FT: On a scale of one to ten how much of a dadager (dad + manager) are you?
AS: Boy I guess I am a little. I tell them a lot. Like, ‘you got to do this, buh, buh, buh. You want to get good at this, you get in there you…I do a lot of that and it literally does nothing. They just stare at me like, ‘what the hell are you talking about. I’ll do whatever I want.’ I have no power…I really try to dad them up…but it’s not really working.
FT: I thought they did really good
AS: They did good! But they didn’t listen to me when we rehearsed and stuff. I’d say, ‘well maybe…and they would be like [blank stare] just relax man I got this.
FT: They learned from the best, they got it under control.
AS: Do you have kids?
FT: Not yet – I’m not mature enough yet.
AS: My advice to you…you don’t need it. Just keep going. Just move on.
FT: Say less! I’ll tell my mom.
AS: Yah! Tell mom! That’s on me!
FT: In the film Hubie has to find bravery…where do you go when you feel scared or uncomfortable or need some bravery?
AS: My initial reaction is very scared. My first [thought] is usually, ‘whoa, what the hell is going on?!’ Then I start feeling humiliated and say, ‘okay this humiliation is going to last a long time if I don’t do something right now.’ Then I try to work up the courage to stand up for myself. And then hopefully by the time I get the courage…the person has left already.
FT: What’s the most remember able Halloween prank or scare you’ve had?
AS: In my house it wasn’t only Halloween – there were four of us kids and somebody was always hiding behind something and popping out – it was an everyday thing. We would scare my mother, my grandmother – they would say, ‘don’t scare grandma anymore it’s going to end badly.’ We got her a few times and then my father was like, ‘hey no good!’
“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7th.
For more follow #HubieHalloween | @Netflix
