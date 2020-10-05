Inside Info/Learn Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve Harvey! // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO

*The husband of late supermodel B. Smith (Barbara Smith) has revealed that the other woman who had been at the center of his marriage is no longer in his life.

Dan Gasby previously claimed that his partner of 27 years approved of his relationship with Alexandra Lerner.

Lerner had reportedly moved into the house Dan shared with his wife prior to her death, which he adamantly denied in a recent interview, saying “Not true. She never lived there.”

Gasby also touched on the hype surrounding his relationship with Lerner, which he believes was because she’s white. He then revealed that he and Alexandra are no longer in a relationship, stating “She took off. Whatever.”

“Wish her well. Life has a way of whatever you deserve you’ll ultimately get,” he added.

Hear him tell it via the Twitter video embed below.

Last year, Gasby and Lerner agreed to a profile in the Washington Post and spoke about the criticism they faced after going public with their relationship. At the time, Dan was also caring for his wife as she battled Alzheimer’s disease.

Dan and Alex also appeared on the “Dr. Oz Show” to discuss the backlash over his seemingly extramarital affair.

“All the ones that know B are extremely supportive extremely supportive, have no problems with it,” said Gasby. “The people, because she’s a celebrity, a personality quote, unquote, they weigh in, and what they do is they attach what they feel B would. They attach their feelings as ‘Well, B doesn’t know. She wouldn’t want this.’ Well, if B knew, I wouldn’t be with Alex because she wouldn’t have Alzheimer’s.”

Following Smith’s diagnosis with the disease, Gasby became her full-time caretaker at their East Hampton home, where Lerner was also said to be staying when visiting from Manhattan.

“I mean, we’ve had death threats,” Gasby said on Dr. Oz. “I mean, we’ve had people just do all kind of crazy things. They’ve never been to our restaurants. We don’t know them. They make all kind of racial innuendos.”

Watch Dan Gasby’s latest interview in full below.