Inside Info/Learn Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve Harvey! // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with senior Saturday Night Live cast member, Kenan Thompson, who is well-known for his hilarious celebrity impressions…including one of Steve Harvey himself!
Watch the new episode above.
- Episode Title: Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve!
- Description: As the longest running cast member on SNL, Kenan Thompson has impersonated a ton of people. Steve got the secret behind his legendary impressions, the legacy behind Kenan’s record run, and what’s next for the funny man.
Kenan Thompson’s secrets to a good impression of Steve Harvey – including bringing the same PASSION and ENERGY to his impression, that Steve Harvey brings to everything he does:
- “I’ve known you for a long time…you have a big personality. You’re the one and only Steve Harvey.” – Kenan Thompson
- “To kind of mirror that, what you put out there. I am basically reflecting.” – Kenan Thompson
- “You have a way of talking, you know? You’re nice and country with it sometimes…you’re from Cleveland, I guess they’re country up there.” – Kenan Thompson
- “I watch how you walk, I watch how you deliver stuff – you know the passion that you have, especially when you’re delivering jokes…you throw that energy on something that you are trying to get across in a certain kind of way.” – Kenan Thompson
- “I just watch you do you to the utmost, and then try to give it back.” – Kenan Thompson
Husband of Late Model B. Smith Reveals Controversial Relationship Girlfriend is Over [VIDEO[
*The husband of late supermodel B. Smith (Barbara Smith) has revealed that the other woman who had been at the center of his marriage is no longer in his life.
Dan Gasby previously claimed that his partner of 27 years approved of his relationship with Alexandra Lerner.
Lerner had reportedly moved into the house Dan shared with his wife prior to her death, which he adamantly denied in a recent interview, saying “Not true. She never lived there.”
Gasby also touched on the hype surrounding his relationship with Lerner, which he believes was because she’s white. He then revealed that he and Alexandra are no longer in a relationship, stating “She took off. Whatever.”
“Wish her well. Life has a way of whatever you deserve you’ll ultimately get,” he added.
Hear him tell it via the Twitter video embed below.
READ MORE: B. Smith’s Husband (Dan Gasby) Announces Her Passing At 70
That He Was In Controversial relationship With Broke Up: she took off
Last year, Gasby and Lerner agreed to a profile in the Washington Post and spoke about the criticism they faced after going public with their relationship. At the time, Dan was also caring for his wife as she battled Alzheimer’s disease.
Dan and Alex also appeared on the “Dr. Oz Show” to discuss the backlash over his seemingly extramarital affair.
“All the ones that know B are extremely supportive extremely supportive, have no problems with it,” said Gasby. “The people, because she’s a celebrity, a personality quote, unquote, they weigh in, and what they do is they attach what they feel B would. They attach their feelings as ‘Well, B doesn’t know. She wouldn’t want this.’ Well, if B knew, I wouldn’t be with Alex because she wouldn’t have Alzheimer’s.”
Following Smith’s diagnosis with the disease, Gasby became her full-time caretaker at their East Hampton home, where Lerner was also said to be staying when visiting from Manhattan.
“I mean, we’ve had death threats,” Gasby said on Dr. Oz. “I mean, we’ve had people just do all kind of crazy things. They’ve never been to our restaurants. We don’t know them. They make all kind of racial innuendos.”
Watch Dan Gasby’s latest interview in full below.
*We’re less than 30 days shy of the presidential election. From debates to social media its pretty clear that this is one of the biggest/most important elections in decades.
Recently, I had the pleasure of talking with Mathew A. Cherry who directed the one-hour special for the 7th season premiere of Blackish, which is directly centered on voting. We talked about the value of voting, some key takeaways more…
EUR: What do you say to someone who doesn’t see the value in voting?
Cherry: “I do feel like- you know there are people out there with valid concerns and reasons why they don’t vote. What I would do is try to speak to the people that are kind of thinking about voting but more on the fence, a lot of people that just say vote they don’t take into account that there are so many systems that are in place to prevent us from doing that.
“That’s one of things I’m actually really proud about the episode is that the first half hour of the special we put people in the POV of JR who discovers early on that he’s been purged from the voter polls by the end of episode he’s feeling very cynical about why does it matter.”
MORE NEWS: Maya Rudolph Costume Fail & New Film ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Watch)
When speaking about the messaging in the episode and why people should vote Matthew A. Cherry expressed it’s deeper than just the President
“There are a lot of local elections that are out there as well, when you look at a situation like Breonna Taylor the attorney general has lot of the power.
This episode premiered last (Sunday) night Sunday, but you can watch it on demand at ABC’s website: https://abc.com/shows/blackish.
Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer + SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date
*SZA hit up Twitter on Sunday to make clear that she was legal when she dated Drake.
Drake, 33, surprised fans recently when he claimed they dated in 2008, but the 29-year-old songstress clarified that they actually dated the following year.
Her tweet was in reference to Drake’s lyric in the new 21 Savage song “Mr Right Now,” on which Drake raps: “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait, Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”
After the song’s release, some people pointed out that SZA was 17-years-old when Drake claimed they hooked up. But SZA insists she was not underage and explained … “lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.”
She added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .
READ MORE: Watch Lizzo and SZA Talk Self-Care During Joint Meditation Session (Video)
So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 .
— SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020
“
As People noted, SZA unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the release of “Mr. Right Now.” But according to TMZ, SZA says “it’s all love and peace.” Listen to the track below.
In related news, Drake recently surprised a young supporter who is battling a rare brain cancer.
The Canadian pop star recorded a special video message for Zelek Murray, a 14-year-old who had to spend his birthday in the hospital.
In the clip, the rapper offered come encouraging words, saying, “Zelek, what’s up? My brother [Mustafa The Poet] hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you’re fighting through, and we both thought it would be a great thing if I got send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”
A GoFundMe campaign for Murray notes that he has been battling brain cancer since he was nine years old.
WATCH:
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾
