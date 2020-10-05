News
Ice Cube to Dish About His ‘Contract With Black America’ on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]
*Ice Cube is set to appear on the hit Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” to discuss his “Contract With Black America”.
In the episode set to appear on Tuesday (October 6), the hip-hop icon speaks on racial inequality, and his message coincides with the video he previosuly dropped entitled, “What In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote.
The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”
Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
Watch the preview to his “Red Table Talk” episode via the YouTube clip above.
Cube took social media in August to call out the Dems, saying they haven’t done enough to show they deserve the vote of Black people in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” said Cube. Lots of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?”
“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube.
Check out his message in full via the Twitter video below.
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
COVID-19
Trump Returns to the White House on Cocktail of Drugs / Watch LIVE
*(Via DailyMail) – President Trump left the Walter Reed hospital on Monday night and was taken by helicopter back to the White House, despite his doctors saying he is ‘not out of the woods’ after being given a cocktail of drugs to treat COVID-19.
He walked out of the hospital at 6:40pm, giving the thumbs up to the camera.
Asked how many people in the White House were now sick, and whether he himself was a super spreader, he simply replied: ‘Thank you very much.’
He climbed into his waiting SUV which drove him to Marine One, for the 15-minute helicopter ride home to the White House.
Before he departed, aides set up lights outside the hospital doors to set the scene for the president’s big moment, giving Trump the dramatic, ‘made-for-TV’ moments he loves.
Before he left, staffers and Secret Service agents came out of the hospital. Several wore prominent N95 masks and carried safety goggles. At one point, a pair of masked staffers walked through the pool and quipped: ‘We’ve been tested.’
Marine One lifted off at 6:45pm, and landed at 6:55pm on the South Lawn of the White House.
Marine One’s crew will have to isolate for 14 days, and the helicopter will have to be deep cleaned
Get the rest of this story at DailyMail.
Obama/Trump/Political
Assault Charge for Trump Supporter who Punched Man For Playing YG’s ‘FDT’ at Rally (Watch)
*Pro-Trump supporter Jason Lata was charged with assault after punching someone at an anti-Trump rally in Texas for his repeated playing of the YG song “FDT (F**k Donald Trump).”
TMZ reports that the rally was held Saturday outside of Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton, about an hour north of Dallas. Viral video of the incident shows 44-year-old Lata – without a mask – approaching the unidentified victim and demanding that he turn off “FDT,” which was blaring in the background. A nearby Trump supporter added, “You shouldn’t even be here, bud.”
When his shouted demands were declined, Lata’s turned to threats. “I’ll f**k you up,” he said before punching the man in the face, causing him to hit the pavement. “Get up, motherf**ker!” Lata shouted over him.
According to Denton police, the unidentified victim sustained an abrasion under his right eyebrow and a broken tooth. Lata has since been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Watch the viral video below.
Entertainment
EUR Sneak Peek: Steve Harvey Welcomes Incredible Father/Daughter Stunt Duo // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*Hey y’all, we’ve got a sneak-peek at tomorrow, Tuesday’s all-new STEVE on Watch episode premiering at 6amPT on Facebook Watch.
In the new episode, Steve Harvey welcomes Roland Pollard and his four-year-old daughter Jayden, who have blown him away with their incredible stunts.
- Episode Title: A Father and Daughter’s Unbelievable Stunts!
- Episode Description: You’ll barely believe the acrobatic stunts Roland and his four-year-old daughter Jayden can do! They told Steve about the remarkable bond that’s grown between them, and what the process of training has taught them about each other.
RELATED: Inside Info/Learn Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve Harvey! // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
- “STEVE on Watch” season two premiered Monday, September 14 on Facebook Watch. The season will run for 20-weeks, with multiple drops throughout the week.
