Ice Cube to Dish About His ‘Contract With Black America’ on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

*Ice Cube is set to appear on the hit Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” to discuss his “Contract With Black America”.

In the episode set to appear on Tuesday (October 6), the hip-hop icon speaks on racial inequality, and his message coincides with the video he previosuly dropped entitled, “What In It For Us,” in which he said politicians must sign the “Contract with Black America” to secure the Black vote.

The contract serves as a “blueprint to achieve racial economic justice.”

Ice Cube’s contract was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950’s and ’60’s, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”

Cube took social media in August to call out the Dems, saying they haven’t done enough to show they deserve the vote of Black people in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“So, over the last four days the Democratic National Party held their convention,” said Cube. Lots of people getting up there and talking and, everybody really eating it up, throwing their hands in the air like they just don’t care damn near. What I didn’t hear is, ‘What’s in it for us?’ What’s in it for the Black community besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us, for real?”

“The end game is to get a candidate to adopt this plan because it’s needed for Black America,” said Cube.

