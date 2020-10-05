Health
Facebook Watch Greenlights New Taraji P. Henson Talk Show Dealing with Mental Health
If you haven’t heard, Facebook Watch has greenlighted Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT), a new talk show centered on mental wellness with Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted by her long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The show will begin production later this year.
The series is the latest among a diverse slate of talk shows featured on the platform including Red Table Talk, Red Table Talk: The Estefans and STEVE on Watch.
Facebook also announced a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (10/10) across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Further details in the Newsroom Post linked below.
Facebook also announces new products and resources to support mental and emotional health, collaborating with experts in advance of World Mental Health Day across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp
- Facebook Watch has greenlit Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT), a talk show centered on mental wellness with Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted with her long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
- In the new original series, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community.
- Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
- Each episode will focus on a different mental health topic with multiple content drops per week.
- Henson founded The Boris Lawrence Foundation in 2018, a nonprofit organization led by Tracie Jade Jenkins. The foundation is named in honor of Henson’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. The organization is committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.
- Taraji P. Henson quote: “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”
- Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch: “The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic.” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programing for Facebook Watch. “One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”
- Today, Facebook is also announcing a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (10/10) across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Click here for more information.
- Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is the latest among a diverse slate of Facebook Watch talk shows, joining the critically acclaimed Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, STEVE on Watch with Steve Harvey and Red TableTalk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan premiering October 7.
- Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is produced by 495 Productions with Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as Executive Producers. Ebony McClain serves as Co-Executive Producer.
- Taraji P. Henson & Tracie Jade Jenkins headshots and bios here.
- About 495 Productions: SallyAnn Salsano is the Founder, CEO, Executive Producer and creative force behind the Daytime and Primetime Emmy nominated 495 Productions team. Boasting the highest-rated shows for both MTV and CMT with “Jersey Shore” and “Party Down South,” along with the record-breaking “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1, 495 Productions has cemented their place in pop-culture history. Some additional shows on 495 Productions versatile roster include: “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” (Viceland),“The Real” daytime talk show (syndicated), “Blue Collar Millionaires” (CNBC),“Nashville Star” (NBC),“Taboo USA” (National Geographic Channel), “Design Star” (HGTV), “A Shot At Love” (MTV), “Tool Academy” (VH1), and many others.
Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Tailored PPE for ‘SNL’ Promo with Chris Rock (Watch)
*Megan Thee Stallion is not playing with this COVID when it comes to performing tomorrow on “Saturday Night Live’s” season opener.
In one of two promos for the show, she pops in next to guest host Chris Rock in a face shield, gloves and form-fitting PPE suit, while Rock just rocks a “Rock” mask and short-sleeved button up.
The other promo plays on the theme from Megan and Cardi B’s “WAP” single when she asks Rock if he can “read her lips” through the mask.
Watch below.
Below, an SNL preview of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Battle with Stage 3 Breast Cancer: ‘I Wish I Could Go Back’
*TV host and personality Ananda Lewis has revealed that she’s been battling stage 3 breast cancer for the past two years.
The the former host of BET’s Teen Summit and The Ananda Lewis Show is sharing her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hers is a cautionary tale for women, as Lewis admits regret over nevering having mammograms.
“For a really long time, I have refused mammograms, and that was a mistake,” said Lewis in a video message shared on Instagram. “I watched my mom get mammograms for almost 30 years almost, and at the end of that, she had breast cancer, and I said, ‘Huh. Radiation exposure for years equals breast cancer. Yeah, I’m going to pass. Thanks anyway.’”
She goes on to say, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended, when I turned 40, they would have caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own breast exam—self exam—and thermography,” Lewis said. “And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easier, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Watch her video statement below.
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat
Lewis said she’s opted for alternative treatment following her diagnosis.
“I have been doing 1000 percent alternative and natural protocols and treatments and I have helped this particular condition not spread like wildfire through my body,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone, and I still have a lot of work to do. And, I wish I could go back.”
The media personality said she has “no intentions on leaving” her nine-year-old.
“I need to be here for,” she added. “I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave any of my kids. I don’t want to leave my friends or my family. Hell, I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here. So, listen, this is not how this was supposed to go but I’m just going to keep it real with you like I always do.”
Lewis then urged her followers to share her video message with every woman they know.
“I need you to share this with the women in your life who may be as stubborn as I was about mammograms and I need you to tell them that they have to do it,” Lewis insisted. “Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save their life.”
Disney Has Bad News: 28,000 Theme Park Workers Laid Off Because of Coronavirus
The prolonged coronavirus crisis in California has kept Disney‘s theme parks there completely closed and its Florida parks open with limited capacity has forced the company to announce that it will lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division.
In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, detailed several “difficult decisions” the company has had to make in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including ending its furlough of thousands of employees.
Shares of the company fell less than 2% after the closing bell on Tuesday.
Around 67% of the 28,000 laid off workers were part-time employees, according to D’Amaro. The company declined to break down the layoffs by individual park locations.
While Disney’s theme parks in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have been able to reopen with limited capacity, both California Adventure and Disneyland have remained shuttered in Anaheim, California.
The parks, experiences and consumer products segment is a vitally important part of Disney’s business. Last year, it accounted for 37% of the company’s $69.6 billion in total revenue, reports CNBC.
Disney’s memo to employees:
Team,
I write this note to you today to share some difficult decisions that we have had to make regarding our Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products organization.
Let me start with my belief that the heart and soul of our business is and always will be people. Just like all of you, I love what I do. I also love being surrounded by people who think about their roles as more than jobs, but as opportunities to be a part of something special, something different, and something truly magical.
Earlier this year, in response to the pandemic, we were forced to close our businesses around the world. Few of us could have imagined how significantly the pandemic would impact us — both at work and in our daily lives. We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would recover quickly and return to normal. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. And, as a result, today we are now forced to reduce the size of our team across executive, salaried, and hourly roles.
As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity.
As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic.
Thank you for your dedication, patience and understanding during these difficult times. I know that these changes will be challenging. It will take time for all of us to process this information and its impact. We will be scheduling appointments with our affected salaried and non-union hourly employees over the next few days. Additionally, today we will begin the process of discussing next steps with unions. We encourage you to visit The Hub or the WDI Homepage for any support you may need.
For those who will be affected by this decision, I want to thank you for all that you have done for our company and our guests. While we don’t know when the pandemic will be behind us, we are confident in our resilience, and hope to welcome back Cast Members and employees when we can.
Most sincerely,
Josh D’Amaro
Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Product
