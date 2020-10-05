Entertainment
EUR Sneak Peek: Steve Harvey Welcomes Incredible Father/Daughter Stunt Duo // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*Hey y’all, we’ve got a sneak-peek at tomorrow, Tuesday’s all-new STEVE on Watch episode premiering at 6amPT on Facebook Watch.
In the new episode, Steve Harvey welcomes Roland Pollard and his four-year-old daughter Jayden, who have blown him away with their incredible stunts.
- Episode Title: A Father and Daughter’s Unbelievable Stunts!
- Episode Description: You’ll barely believe the acrobatic stunts Roland and his four-year-old daughter Jayden can do! They told Steve about the remarkable bond that’s grown between them, and what the process of training has taught them about each other.
RELATED: Inside Info/Learn Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve Harvey! // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!
- “STEVE on Watch” season two premiered Monday, September 14 on Facebook Watch. The season will run for 20-weeks, with multiple drops throughout the week.
COVID-19
Trump Returns to the White House on Cocktail of Drugs / Watch LIVE
*(Via DailyMail) – President Trump left the Walter Reed hospital on Monday night and was taken by helicopter back to the White House, despite his doctors saying he is ‘not out of the woods’ after being given a cocktail of drugs to treat COVID-19.
He walked out of the hospital at 6:40pm, giving the thumbs up to the camera.
Asked how many people in the White House were now sick, and whether he himself was a super spreader, he simply replied: ‘Thank you very much.’
He climbed into his waiting SUV which drove him to Marine One, for the 15-minute helicopter ride home to the White House.
Before he departed, aides set up lights outside the hospital doors to set the scene for the president’s big moment, giving Trump the dramatic, ‘made-for-TV’ moments he loves.
Before he left, staffers and Secret Service agents came out of the hospital. Several wore prominent N95 masks and carried safety goggles. At one point, a pair of masked staffers walked through the pool and quipped: ‘We’ve been tested.’
Marine One lifted off at 6:45pm, and landed at 6:55pm on the South Lawn of the White House.
Marine One’s crew will have to isolate for 14 days, and the helicopter will have to be deep cleaned
Get the rest of this story at DailyMail.
News
Husband of Late Model B. Smith Reveals Controversial Relationship Girlfriend is Over [VIDEO[
*The husband of late supermodel B. Smith (Barbara Smith) has revealed that the other woman who had been at the center of his marriage is no longer in his life.
Dan Gasby previously claimed that his partner of 27 years approved of his relationship with Alexandra Lerner.
Lerner had reportedly moved into the house Dan shared with his wife prior to her death, which he adamantly denied in a recent interview, saying “Not true. She never lived there.”
Gasby also touched on the hype surrounding his relationship with Lerner, which he believes was because she’s white. He then revealed that he and Alexandra are no longer in a relationship, stating “She took off. Whatever.”
“Wish her well. Life has a way of whatever you deserve you’ll ultimately get,” he added.
Hear him tell it via the Twitter video embed below.
READ MORE: B. Smith’s Husband (Dan Gasby) Announces Her Passing At 70
View this post on Instagram
That He Was In Controversial relationship With Broke Up: she took off
Last year, Gasby and Lerner agreed to a profile in the Washington Post and spoke about the criticism they faced after going public with their relationship. At the time, Dan was also caring for his wife as she battled Alzheimer’s disease.
Dan and Alex also appeared on the “Dr. Oz Show” to discuss the backlash over his seemingly extramarital affair.
“All the ones that know B are extremely supportive extremely supportive, have no problems with it,” said Gasby. “The people, because she’s a celebrity, a personality quote, unquote, they weigh in, and what they do is they attach what they feel B would. They attach their feelings as ‘Well, B doesn’t know. She wouldn’t want this.’ Well, if B knew, I wouldn’t be with Alex because she wouldn’t have Alzheimer’s.”
Following Smith’s diagnosis with the disease, Gasby became her full-time caretaker at their East Hampton home, where Lerner was also said to be staying when visiting from Manhattan.
“I mean, we’ve had death threats,” Gasby said on Dr. Oz. “I mean, we’ve had people just do all kind of crazy things. They’ve never been to our restaurants. We don’t know them. They make all kind of racial innuendos.”
Watch Dan Gasby’s latest interview in full below.
Entertainment
Inside Info/Learn Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve Harvey! // STEVE on Watch / VIDEO
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW – where Steve Harvey sits down with senior Saturday Night Live cast member, Kenan Thompson, who is well-known for his hilarious celebrity impressions…including one of Steve Harvey himself!
Watch the new episode above.
- Episode Title: Kenan Thompson’s Secret to Spoofing Steve!
- Description: As the longest running cast member on SNL, Kenan Thompson has impersonated a ton of people. Steve got the secret behind his legendary impressions, the legacy behind Kenan’s record run, and what’s next for the funny man.
THIS IS A GOOD LOOK: Matthew A. Cherry Takes You Inside the 1-Hr ‘Black-ish’ Special – EUR Exclusive/WATCH
Kenan Thompson’s secrets to a good impression of Steve Harvey – including bringing the same PASSION and ENERGY to his impression, that Steve Harvey brings to everything he does:
- “I’ve known you for a long time…you have a big personality. You’re the one and only Steve Harvey.” – Kenan Thompson
- “To kind of mirror that, what you put out there. I am basically reflecting.” – Kenan Thompson
- “You have a way of talking, you know? You’re nice and country with it sometimes…you’re from Cleveland, I guess they’re country up there.” – Kenan Thompson
- “I watch how you walk, I watch how you deliver stuff – you know the passion that you have, especially when you’re delivering jokes…you throw that energy on something that you are trying to get across in a certain kind of way.” – Kenan Thompson
- “I just watch you do you to the utmost, and then try to give it back.” – Kenan Thompson
