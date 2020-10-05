News
Equal Justice Now Hosts Town Hall Meeting on Proposition 25 on Oct. 6 Via YouTube/Zoom
*Equal Justice Now will host a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, October 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held live via YouTube and Zoom with a panel moderated by the co-founder of Equal Justice Now, Tony Smith, who will be accompanied by a panel who will be discussing Proposition 25, systemic racism, police brutality, and much more. Please see all attachments for further information on Prop 25 and Equal Justice Now.
What is Senate Bill 10 (Proposition 25)?
Prior to SB 10, California utilized a cash bail system in order to release detained criminal suspects before their trials. SB 10 is designed to make California the first state to end the use of the cash bail system for all detained suspects who are awaiting trial. The cash bail system will be replaced by risk assessments to determine whether the individual should be granted a pre-trial release and under what circumstances. The risk assessments would categorize the detained suspects as either low risk, medium risk, or high risk. Individuals deemed as low risk of failing to appear in court and to public safety would be released from jail. Those deemed high risk will remain in jail with the opportunity to argue their release in front of a judge. Lastly, criminal suspects deemed medium risks could either be released or detained depending on the court’s ruling. SB 10 has not taken effect pending the outcome of Proposition 25 on the election ballot this fall.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: LA Activists Call on Political Candidates to Rescind Endorsement of DA Jackie Lacey
Why should you vote “NO” on Proposition 25 (SB 10) on November 3rd?
SB 10 is based on risk assessment tools to determine whether a defendant is a flight risk or a public safety risk. MIT and Harvard have gone on the record stating that the use of risk assessment tools should be denounced because they are racially biased and have devastating effects on minority groups
Constitutional Right to be Released from Jail with Bond
In SB 10, those defendants who have been deemed a high flight risk or public safety risk, as determined by the risk assessment tools, will not be granted pretrial release. This outcome will increase the likelihood of them losing their job and the ability to earn income for their family. Defendants deserve the option of obtaining a bond to be released from jail until their court hearing is held. The criminal justice reform should reduce our jail population for misdemeanors and non-violent crimes instead of increasing our incarceration rates based on a biased risk assessment tool.
Public Safety
New York passed a similar measure in 2019 to eliminate cash bail. This bill took effect on January 1, 2020 and after a couple of months, it became apparent that violent crimes were spiking in New York city. Defendants were being released without bail and committing more crimes against the citizens of New York.
Costs to the State of California
The Attorney General of CA has written a ballot label on Proposition 25. The label indicates that the cost of eliminating cash bail in California will cost the citizens more than $500 million to implement this system.
On November 3rd, vote NO on Proposition 25 (SB 10)!
[email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
LA Activists Call on Political Candidates to Rescind Endorsement of DA Jackie Lacey
*At a press conference on Monday, July 5, Los Angeles civil rights leaders will call for Los Angeles Mayoral candidate L.A City Attorney Mike Feur, Board of Supervisors candidate and L.A.City City Councilmember Herb Wesson to join Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and rescind their endorsement of Jackie Lacey for Los Angeles County District Attorney.
“Lacey and her failure to protect Black and brown residents of LA County has demonstrated she is more concerned with protecting abusive and killer cops. Black lives don’t matter to her, but what does matter to her is continuing to be the Black face and tool of a justice system founded and steeped in white supremacy. Her tenure as District Attorney has been a complete disaster. Lacey has declined to prosecute several law enforcement officers involved in fatal shootings of unarmed residents during her two terms in office.
“LA City Attorney Mike Feur now a mayoral candidate and Herb Wesson a candidate for LA County Board of Supervisors need to demonstrate the same courage and conviction Mayor Garcetti demonstrated when he rejected Lacey’s bid for re-election and rescinded his nomination of her.
“Black and brown voter’s will find it very problematic to vote for any politician running for office who has endorsed Lacey a proven enemy to people of color,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.
READ THIS, TOO: Megan Thee Stallion Uses ‘SNL’ Spot to Blast Kentucky AG: Calls Him A ‘Sellout Negro’
Press conference attendees include:
Najee Ali Project Islamic Hope
Earl Ofari Hutchinson LA Urban Policy Roundtable
Rev. Jonathan Moseley National Action Network
Cliff Smith Community Control Over The Police
When: Monday October 5, 2020
Time: 11:00 am
Where: 11th Avenue and Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90018
** FEATURED STORY **
Dr. Gretchen Sorin Talks Driving While Black and Her PBS Special on SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
In an exclusive two-part conversation with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, curator, documentarian, professor and author Dr. Gretchen Sorin literally take us on a historical road trip, exploring the popular acronym DWB beyond the lens of racial profiling. In her new book, Driving While Black, the effervescent Sorin shares how the car, which has served as the ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, played different roles for both the Black and White community.
We begin our talk during the period of 1930, which was also known as the Jim Crow Era, discussing everything from W. E. B. Dubose to Booker T. Washington to Albert Einstein to the cars that played a prominent role with Black vacationers, business travelers, entertainers, sports figures and Civil Rights activists. We also dissect the history behind the infamous Green Book travel guides, sharing a number of revealing findings.
And we conclude our conversation, delving into how Dr. Sorin partnered with filmmaker Ric Burns, who is the younger brother to documentarian Ken Burns, to turn her book, which has been a labor of love for over two decades, into an upcoming must-see PBS documentary.
To Tune In via SiriusXM and/or several of our free FM online outlets, click here.
Show One Airs – Saturday, October 3 – Wednesday, October 7
Show Two Airs – Saturday, October 10 – Wednesday, October 14
And for more information on the upcoming PBS Special, click here.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers.
For upcoming shows, car-buying tips, recall updates or car reviews, visit JeffCars.com.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
MUST READ: ‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
CONNECT WITH CONKARAH (@CONKARAH):
source:
Ken Weinstein
[email protected]
Greg Miller
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]