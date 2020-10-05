Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation: ‘He Always Did His Best’

*Chadwick Boseman’s brother has opened about the last conversation he had with the “Black Panther” star the day before he died from colon cancer.

“Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,” the late actor said to his brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman, who tells The New York Times that he understood exactly what Chadwick meant. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,'” he added. “And the next day he passed away.”

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his health battle publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 at age 33.

We previously reported… Boseman’s longtime trainer Addison Henderson was among those who knew about the cancer diagnosis.

“I used to tell Chad, ‘Man, you remind me of my dad,’” Henderson explained, referring to his father who beat cancer four times, Complex reports. “‘You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.’ For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.’ And then, me and Logan and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him.”

According to Boseman’s agent, Michael Greene, it was the actor’s mother Carolyn who inspired the decision to keep his illness on the low.

“[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” Greene told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”

Greene said Boseman was in “hard-core pain” during the filming of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Netflix, However, he “felt that being able to be with [co-star] Denzel [Washington] and to launch this cycle of [playwright] August Wilson at Netflix was so exciting to him.”

“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” Boseman’s brother Kevin shared with The Times. “I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

“He always did his best,” Kevin said of Chadwick. “His best was incredible.”