Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Avoiding His Parole Officer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapper who is also a snitch and child rapist has been avoiding his parole officer. Probably wants to make sure he gives a clean test.
Can you name the rapper?
Shaggy’s Artist Conkarah’s ‘Banana (feat Shaggy) Now Over 1 BILLION Streams Globally / WATCH
*S-Curve/BMG Records is excited to announce that Island-Pop star Conkarah‘s hit song “Banana (feat. Shaggy),” produced by Shaggy, including the DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix],” has surpassed 1 billion global streams.
“Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix]” is also now confirmed to be platinum in Brazil and Gold in Canada, India, Mexico, The Netherlands and Norway.
Conkarah will be announcing the release of a new song soon.
MUST READ: ‘Damn If I Say It You Can Slap Me Right Here!’: The Backlash to ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ (EUR Video Throwback]
LISTEN TO “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY) [DJ FLE – MINISIREN REMIX]”
Over the summer, Conkarah joined Shaggy for a red-hot live performance of “Banana” on ABC’s Good Morning America, streaming now.
WATCH “BANANA (FEAT. SHAGGY)” LIVE ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Summer 2020 also saw the release of a remix EP featuring inventive flips of “Banana” by an array of international superstar DJs including Dave Audé, Dinaire+Bissen, Faustix, Lady Bee, James Anthony, and of course, New Zealand’s DJ FLe.
LISTEN TO THE ALLSTAR REMIX EP
About Conkarah:
Born Nicholas Murray, Conkarah’s love for music started as a child in Kingston, Jamaica singing his favorite songs to his mother – from homegrown legends, Bob Marley and Gregory Isaacs, to an eclectic mix of American classics, including Boys II Men, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Backstreet Boys. Still, as son to a famed member of Jamaica’s national football team, his burgeoning musical interests came second to sports. When a career-ending injury took him from the field, Conkarah placed his substantial energies towards music, writing his own original songs while also recording soulful covers of his favorite records, accenting each with his signature warm island flare. His heartfelt renditions of pop hits soon earned a worldwide fan following, with over 288 million combined views and more than 845,000 YouTube subscribers to date. Indeed, his rendition of Adele’s “Hello” – featuring Rosie Delmah – reached the top of Spotify’s “Global Viral” chart while the official video has garnered over 108 million views via YouTube alone HERE.
With his audience growing daily, Conkarah embarked on two global tours, stamping his passport across more than 20 countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and South America. 2017 saw his TIMELESS LOVE EP peak at #4 on Billboard’s “Reggae Albums” chart, followed the next year by the release of his acclaimed debut album, EXCITA, a genre-blurring collection of original music available for streaming and download HERE.
The phenomenal multi-platform global success of “Banana” has now brought the talented young star full circle. Having first found fame by reinventing hit records, Conkarah has given the whole world his own extraordinary song to sing along with.
Spike Lee Announces Murder of Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta Overnight
*Spike Lee took to social media earlier today to announce the murder of Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an Atlanta-based actor who had appeared in multiple films by the director.
“I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia,” Lee said in a post
The famed director also shared a photo of Byrd as the character Errol Barnes in his 1995 film, “Clockers.”
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Niecy Nash/Jessica Betts Marriage Allegedly Facing Challenges Due to Niecy’s Family: Report
TMZ took it from there and reached out to the Atlanta Police Department and found out that cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced him dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
As for more info, all we know is that ATP PD homicide detectives are investigating.
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
Byrd grew up in Griffin, Georgia, according to Film Reference, and got his bachelor’s degree in education in Atlanta at the historically Black college Morris Brown College. He later got a masters degree in dance as well, at the California Institute of the Arts. He went on to an acclaimed career in theater, which ran concurrent to his career in cinema, reports PopCulture.com.
Most of Byrd’s on-screen work was with Lee. However, he had a handful of TV roles, including his first credited role as Louis Arthur on the series “In the Heat of the Night” back in 1993. Byrd later appeared in Mama Flora’s Family, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and, most recently, She’s Gotta Have It.
Along with Spike Lee’s “Clockers,” Byrd also appeared in Lee’s “Get on the Bus,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game,” “Red Hook Summer,” “Chi-Raq” and more.
He was also a successful theater actor, nominated for Broadway’s 2003 Tony Award as Best Actor for a revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Billy Sparks Remembers His Friend Prince
*Fans of Prince, the late iconic rock-soul-funk-R&B singer, songwriter, guitarist, and recording artist, will surely remember “The Purple One’s” classic 1984 film “Purple Rain.”
The movie’s starring cast was Prince, Morris Day, Jerome Benton, Clarence Williams II, Apollonia, The Revolution Band, and Billy Sparks.
Filmgoers will recall that Billy Sparks played the character “Billy” in the movie, who continuously called Prince “The Kid.”
Billy was the pudgy, big-eyeglass-wearing Minneapolis owner of First Avenue, the nightclub where the film’s electrifying musical performances occurred.
In real life, Sparks is a well-known record and concert promoter, a service he performed for Prince for more than a decade. The two became good friends and Sparks continued to call Prince “The Kid.” Following Prince’s death in April of 2016, Sparks, in two exclusive radio interviews, explained the events that led up to meeting Prince in 1980.
“Some friends were managing Earth, Wind & Fire,” Sparks told radio personality E.J. Greig. “They (the friends) were offered an opportunity to manage Prince but they didn’t know that much about him. He had a new album coming out that he’d been working on and they said, ‘Well, we just got the cassette, can you take it in and listen to it?’ They called me the next morning and said, ‘Well what did you think?’ ” I said, “You should have signed this kid up yesterday.”
MORE NEWS: Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Sparks soon met Prince in Los Angeles and recalled the hilarious banter between the two of them.
“We had a few laughs,” recalled Sparks. “Prince said, ‘I kinda like you, you’re a fat guy but you have a lotta energy. You’re the fattest energy guy I’ve ever seen in my life.’ ”
“Well, I’m like Jackie Gleason here baby…I’m rockin’ and rollin’,” Sparks said. “That started and then it just blossomed into a pretty cool relationship for many, many years.”
While the two men maintained a solid friendship, Prince ultimately fired Sparks as his record and concert promoter. Sparks told radio personality Tom Joyner the reason.
“He got a lil’ frustrated with me,” said Sparks, who is currently a concert promoter, working with many artists, including Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton, “Prince told me I couldn’t bust those records like I used to.”
Sparks disagreed, but the two, he said, parted in a cool manner. Sparks said he never held a grudge against Prince and the two men remained friends afterwards.
